3 Korean Drinks You Need to Try

Looking to add a special twist to your drinks? Korean beverage brand Bohae has got you covered. They’ve got a wide range of flavored spirits and other drinks available for shipping all over China via thMart.

Here are a couple of flavored Bohae drinks currently available on thMart...

RMB120-300



Made with fresh handpicked black raspberries, this wine embodies all things natural and healthy. The black raspberries serve as a source of vitamin C, manganese and fiber at the same time.



Made using classic winemaking techniques, this concoction balances the perfect color, aroma and taste. Order two 375-milliliter bottles for RMB130, a 750-milliliter bottle for RMB120 or a gift box (including three 375-milliliter bottles) for RMB300.



RMB140-420



Made with fresh and high quality Korean plum extract, this concoction hits the tongue with a slightly acidic, yet sweet flavor.



This wine has aged over 10 years and guarantees a shelf life of five years. Order two 500-milliliter bottles right now for just RMB140, or six bottles for RMB420.





RMB100



If you enjoy flavored wines, then you’ll love Bohae’s Matchsoon Korean aged plum wine. Made from high-quality Korean plum extract, this wine has been matured for five years to give it the perfect sweet, acidic flavor that tastes great when chilled. Today you can purchase two 375-milliliter bottles for just RMB100.



