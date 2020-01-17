  1. home
  2. Articles

3 Korean Drinks You Need to Try

By That's, January 17, 2020

0 0

Looking to add a special twist to your drinks? Korean beverage brand Bohae has got you covered. They’ve got a wide range of flavored spirits and other drinks available for shipping all over China via thMart

Here are a couple of flavored Bohae drinks currently available on thMart...

1. Bohae Bokbunjajoo Black Raspberry Wine (1 or 2 Bottle Set) 

RMB120-300

Raspberry Wine
Image via thMart

Made with fresh handpicked black raspberries, this wine embodies all things natural and healthy. The black raspberries serve as a source of vitamin C, manganese and fiber at the same time. 

Raspberries
Image via thMart

Made using classic winemaking techniques, this concoction balances the perfect color, aroma and taste. Order two 375-milliliter bottles for RMB130, a 750-milliliter bottle for RMB120 or a gift box (including three 375-milliliter bottles) for RMB300.

Raspberry Wine
Image via thMart

2. Bohae Matchsoon Korean Plum Wine (2 or 6 Bottle Set) 

RMB140-420

Korean Wine
Image via thMart

Made with fresh and high quality Korean plum extract, this concoction hits the tongue with a slightly acidic, yet sweet flavor. 

Wine
Image via thMart

This wine has aged over 10 years and guarantees a shelf life of five years. Order two 500-milliliter bottles right now for just RMB140, or six bottles for RMB420. 

Wine
Image via thMart

3. Bohae Matchsoon Korean Aged Plum Wine (2 Bottle Set) 

RMB100

Korean wine
Image via thMart

If you enjoy flavored wines, then you’ll love Bohae’s Matchsoon Korean aged plum wine. Made from high-quality Korean plum extract, this wine has been matured for five years to give it the perfect sweet, acidic flavor that tastes great when chilled. Today you can purchase two 375-milliliter bottles for just RMB100.

MatchsoonMatchsoon
Image via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

All images via thMart

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery Korean soju Drinks beverage alcohol

more news

PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

Pigs are friends not food.

Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

Carnivores rejoice! Get your steak fix with this awesome delivery deal.

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

Fantastic Chilean wines to share for a relaxing evening.

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

Who was hot (and not) in the world of China bars and restaurants this year? Our F&B thermometer measures it all up.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

In the aftermath of Mr. Pilot​’s ban on foreign customers, the bar has released a statement outlining the reasons behind the decision.

We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

"Psst hey, hey you middle-aged adult, I have this candy-flavored hard liquor, wanna get into my creeper van?"

Guangzhou Bar Forced to Remove Anti-Foreigner Sign

A bar in Guangzhou’s Liede area has been forced to remove a sign from its front entranceway that stated foreigners were not welcome​ on the premises.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

6 Sensational Condoms to Help You Get It On Safely

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

6 Interesting Things WeChat Knows About You

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WeChat to Offer Paywall Feature for Official Accounts Platform

WeChat to Offer Paywall Feature for Official Accounts Platform

2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

China's GDP Growth Slows to Lowest Rate in 29 Years

China's GDP Growth Slows to Lowest Rate in 29 Years

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

World’s Oceans Were Hottest on Record Last Year, China-led Study Says

World’s Oceans Were Hottest on Record Last Year, China-led Study Says

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.