2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

If variety is the spice of life, Southwest China has loads of it. One day you could be trekking in Shangri-La, the travelers’ Mecca of Yunnan, and the next you could be getting lost in the cobblestone lanes of Chengdu. There is something for everyone: ancient villages for history buffs, ski resorts for sports fanatics and endless street food stalls for foodies. The accommodation is equally as diverse. Choose from stylish hotels with trendy east-meets-west design elements or village hostels where it’s still possible to gain an understanding of ancient ways of life.



Two new package travel deals are available that consist of a series of carefully-selected destinations, experiences and lengths.*

RMB4,880 per person*

Begin your journey in slow-paced Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, where chatting in teahouses and playing mahjong are both favorite pastimes. Then journey onto Jiuzhai Valley National Park (Jiuzhaigou), a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is famous for its spectacular waterfalls, emerald lakes and varied wildlife, including giant pandas. For ski and snowboarding enthusiasts, the Taiziling Ski Resort offers ski slopes as long as 4.2 kilometers. Along the way, you will be sobered by the power of nature upon visiting the earthquake ruin site in Wenchuan and be wowed by the postcard-perfect scenery of Dujiangyan.

This package available now until March 27, 2020.



Images via thMart

Scan the QR code below for more details.



Starting at RMB4,100 per person*

Start your journey in Shangri-La, a primarily Tibetan region located 3,280 meters above sea level, where you’ll get a chance to stroll around majestic old villages and see the sun rise over the snowcapped Meili Mountains. Your mountain hiking journey begins on the third day when you’ll venture 12 kilometers uphill and 6 more kilometers downhill. Moving onto Ice Lake at an altitude of 4,100 meters and hiking about eight hours to the Base Camp (3,700 meters). Other trekking highlights include a visit to the sacred waterfalls and the stunning Ninong Valley. For real adrenaline seekers, this trip offers an extension to the strenuous yet rewarding Lower Tiger Leaping Gorge, which is considered to be one of the best hikes in China.

This package available now until August 31, 2020.





Images via thMart

Scan the QR code below for more details.

For more information, please visit the thMart site or ask a thMart customer service agent for more information. Scan the QR code below to get in touch with the customer service team:



Click here to see more travel deals.

*Note: In addition to hotel accommodation, these two packages include all activity entrance tickets, transportation during the trip, service charges and government taxes, ski gear rental, select meals, travel insurance and an English-speaking guide. Bookings are subject to hotel availability.

For More China Travel Guides...



Already dreaming about your next vacation? Check out our informative online travel guides or purchase our definitive guide to China, the 2019 Explore China guide book, on thMart for the limited time special offer price of just RMB199.

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via thMart