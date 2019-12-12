8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts from Local Designers

We’ve rounded up some awesome gifts from local designers that are perfect for gifting your friends, family or even your bestie at work.
1. Jiaozi Bobble Hat from Pinyin Press
Make someone smile with this adorable jiaozi-patterned toque.
Price: RMB100
Buy: Click here to purchase
2. Natural Soy Wax Candle from Esna Home
Esna Home’s 100% natural soy wax candle will have your space filled with the cozy scents of sandalwood, chestnut, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Price: RMB294
Buy: Click here to purchase
3. Kids Organic Moso Bamboo Toothbrush from Boomi
Keep cavities out of sight this holiday for the lil’ ones.
Price: RMB37
Buy: myboomi.io
4. Enamel Cups from de shanghai
These enamel cups decorated with vintage Shanghai fabric prints are perfect for sipping peppermint hot chocolate.
Price: RMB78
Buy: taobao.com
5. Big Mug from French Dragon
Perfect for the lady laoban in your life.
Price: RMB290
Buy: Click here to purchase
6. Christmas Socks from Happy Socks
Let your personality shine with some funky Christmas socks!
Price: RMB89 for a pair
Buy: happysocks.tmall.com
7. Men’s Wood Watch from Kate Wood
A wooden watch can add a touch of traditional elegance to your wrist for your next festive family gathering.
Price: RMB1,088
Buy: taobao.com
8. Coral Loop Bikini from Loop Swim
Hey, maybe you’ll be heading to a hot destination this holiday, so suit up.
Price: RMB450 top, RMB450 bottom
Buy: Follow Loop Swim on WeChat, shop via their mini program.
