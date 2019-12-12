8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts from Local Designers

We’ve rounded up some awesome gifts from local designers that are perfect for gifting your friends, family or even your bestie at work.

1. Jiaozi Bobble Hat from Pinyin Press

Make someone smile with this adorable jiaozi-patterned toque.

Price: RMB100

Buy: Click here to purchase

2. Natural Soy Wax Candle from Esna Home

Esna Home’s 100% natural soy wax candle will have your space filled with the cozy scents of sandalwood, chestnut, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Price: RMB294

Buy: Click here to purchase

3. Kids Organic Moso Bamboo Toothbrush from Boomi

Keep cavities out of sight this holiday for the lil’ ones.

Price: RMB37

Buy: myboomi.io

4. Enamel Cups from de shanghai





These enamel cups decorated with vintage Shanghai fabric prints are perfect for sipping peppermint hot chocolate.

Price: RMB78

Buy: taobao.com

5. Big Mug from French Dragon

Perfect for the lady laoban in your life.

Price: RMB290

Buy: Click here to purchase

6. Christmas Socks from Happy Socks

Let your personality shine with some funky Christmas socks!

Price: RMB89 for a pair

Buy: happysocks.tmall.com

7. Men’s Wood Watch from Kate Wood





A wooden watch can add a touch of traditional elegance to your wrist for your next festive family gathering.

Price: RMB1,088

Buy: taobao.com

8. Coral Loop Bikini from Loop Swim

Hey, maybe you’ll be heading to a hot destination this holiday, so suit up.

Price: RMB450 top, RMB450 bottom

Buy: Follow Loop Swim on WeChat, shop via their mini program.

