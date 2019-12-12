  1. home
8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts from Local Designers

By Phoebe Kut, December 12, 2019

We’ve rounded up some awesome gifts from local designers that are perfect for gifting your friends, family or even your bestie at work. 

1. Jiaozi Bobble Hat from Pinyin Press

201912/pinyin-press-jiaozi.jpg

Make someone smile with this adorable jiaozi-patterned toque.

Price: RMB100
BuyClick here to purchase

2. Natural Soy Wax Candle from Esna Home

Esna Home’s 100% natural soy wax candle will have your space filled with the cozy scents of sandalwood, chestnut, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Price: RMB294
BuyClick here to purchase

3. Kids Organic Moso Bamboo Toothbrush from Boomi

boomi-toothbrush.jpg

Keep cavities out of sight this holiday for the lil’ ones. 

Price: RMB37
Buymyboomi.io

4. Enamel Cups from de shanghai

de-shanghai-cups.jpg


These enamel cups decorated with vintage Shanghai fabric prints are perfect for sipping peppermint hot chocolate.

Price: RMB78
Buytaobao.com

5. Big Mug from French Dragon

french-dragon-ceramics.jpeg

Perfect for the lady laoban in your life. 

Price: RMB290 
BuyClick here to purchase

6. Christmas Socks from Happy Socks

happysocks.jpeg

Let your personality shine with some funky Christmas socks!

Price: RMB89 for a pair
Buyhappysocks.tmall.com

7. Men’s Wood Watch from Kate Wood

kate-wood-mens-watch.jpg


A wooden watch can add a touch of traditional elegance to your wrist for your next festive family gathering.

Price: RMB1,088
Buytaobao.com

8. Coral Loop Bikini from Loop Swim

loop-swimwear.jpeg

Hey, maybe you’ll be heading to a hot destination this holiday, so suit up.

Price: RMB450 top, RMB450 bottom
Buy: Follow Loop Swim on WeChat, shop via their mini program.

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

