The Westin Bund Center Shanghai Runs with Its Commitment to Wellness

As a premier global wellness brand, The Westin is committed to cultivating an environment where guests can thrive.

The hotel offers a thoughtful array of rejuvenating services, from the nourishing food choices of Eat Well to lively Move Well with the innovative new Hyperice gear lending program.

Through this holistic approach to wellness, guests can relax, refresh and recharge during their stay.

For its annual participation in Global Running Day, on June 5, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai invited guests and associates to activate their bodies and minds with a special City Exploration Jogging experience.



Coming together on top of the city at P1, located on the highest floor of the Bund Center, participants began the day with a light warm up before setting off on an energizing jog to the Bund.

After returning to P1 to stretch and sooth their muscles with Hyperice devices, it was time to refuel with a wholesome Eat Well breakfast, fresh drinks from the hotel’s Juicery and breathtaking panoramic views of the heart of the city.





The Westin, Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路





