Where to Watch Euro 2024 in Shanghai

El Santo

First up, above is a schedule of (almost*) all the group stage games, with Shanghai kick off times, courtesy of El Santo, who will be showing every one of them on their big screens.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

*A couple of midweek 9pm kick offs will not be shown, as they clash with an El Santo quiz. Speaking of which...

There is a special Euro 2024 Football Quiz at El Santo at 6pm this Sunday, June 16, followed by three games on their big screens:

9pm Netherlands v Poland

12 Midnight Denmark v Slovenia

3am England v Serbia

The quiz is completely free, and there will be some great prizes on offer. Scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Sun June 16, 6pm; Free Entry

And that not all...

Next Thursday, June 20, will see a quiz focused on the Three Lions through the (is it really ever coming home?) years.

The quiz is free and starts at 7pm, ahead of two Group C games: Slovenia v Serbia at 9pm followed England's big clash with Denmark at midnight.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up.

Thu June 20, 7pm; Free Entry

Azul Group

Azul SKL | Azul Weave | Colca | Xouk by Azul

The above four Azul Group venues will be offering the following deals during games:



6 Bottles of Budweiser for RMB99

6 Bottles of Corona for RMB118

If that was not enough, they will also throw in a plate of complimentary snacks!



Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

Cages



Famed for their raucous atmosphere, Cages Jing'an is the place for football fans to gather and display their colors once a big tournament comes round, and will – of course – be screening every game of Euro 2024.

Over at Cages Huangpu, they will be showing all games on Fridays and Saturdays, and the 9pm matches Sunday through Thursday.

Come the knockout stages, both Cages will be showing every game.

Scan the QR code on the poste above and follow Cages for all the details.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

Zeitgeist & Zeitgeist Bites

Those looking for Teutonic nights can head to either Zeitgeist or Zeitgeist Bites, which will both be screening selected games featuring the German-speaking nations of Switzerland, Austria and – of course – hosts Germany themselves.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

Mars Wine Station

At Mars Wine Station, the bar on the first floor of Nepali Kitchen, it is buy-one-get-one on Stella Artois during all Euro 2024 matches.

Mars Wine Station, 1/F, Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路

Cotton's

Cotton's are offering the above food and drink package during the Euros. Get a group of friends together and enjoy a feast of football.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Abbey Road

Abbey Road will be screening games on their numerous HD TVs. Call ahead if you want to watch the 3am ones though – you'll need to book ahead for those.



Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

BNC

BNC will have the Euro Cup on live throughout with special drink deals, including on Belgian beers for the Belgium matches.

Dressing up like Tintin optional, but highly encouraged...

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Tacolicious



Tacolicious are showing the 9pm games, but then they are off to bed. A very sensible policy that we should all learn from.

(But won't)

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

