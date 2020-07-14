  1. home
2 Shanghai Summer Soccer Camps

By That's Shanghai, June 11, 2024

0 0

FD Academy 2024 Summer Soccer Camp

Weixin-Image_20240610081236.jpg

FD Academy 2024 Summer Soccer Camp is aimed at both boy and girl players aged between 4-16 years old. It is a unique opportunity to continue growing and improving as a player.

The camp is the right choice for players who want to improve their game and thus be more confident on the pitch with or without the ball. They will also have fun and get to know new teammates.

The camp curriculum is player-focused and FD Academy's experienced and dedicated coaches will be there by your child’s side guiding and offering them advice to improve their game.

Players will be exposed to various training equipment and drills to challenge each player and get them to the next level.

Throughout training sessions, players are encouraged to continually strive to develop FD Academy’s core values: Family, Excellence, Passion, Competitiveness, Integrity, Discipline, Respect, Leadership, Humility, and Responsibility.

Age: 4-6 & 7-16 years old

Date:

  • Week 1: June 24-28

  • Week 2: July 1-5

  • Week 3: July 8-12

  • Week 4: July 15-19

  • Week 5: July 22-26

  • Week 6: July 29-Aug 2

Time: 

  • 4-6 years old 4-5.30pm

  • 7-18 years old 4-6pm

Price:

  • Junior Group: 4-6 years old RMB1000/week

  • Senior Group: 7-16 years old RMB1,400/week

Location: Mingdu Sports Park, 620 Hong Song Dong Lu 名都足球城, 红松东路620

Contact: Scan the QR code on the poster above

Click here for more information

FD Academy Residential Training Camp

Weixin-Image_20240610081239.jpg

FD Academy Residential Training Camp's program curriculum is uniquely designed to offer intense and high-level soccer training and fitness training. This is coupled with other educative and fun activities.

The time to train hard and play hard while having fun is here. Your child will leave the camp with new set of skills that will improve his performance as a player and, more importantly, as a person.

Why Sign Up?

This is a great opportunity for your child to learn through different soccer drills, scrimmages, and friendly games against local teams.

Each day, players will go through the carefully prepared curriculum, including technical and tactical skills sessions, strength, speed, agility work, small-sided play, and full-sided matches.

Sessions are run by FD Academy's highly qualified and experienced coaching team.

Furthermore, your child will expand his or her social skills, develop lifelong skills, grow more independent, and be resilient.

Your child will unplug from technology, taking a break from the TV and phone, and spend their day engaging more with their surroundings.

Most importantly, they will meet and make new friends; the camp’s training and fun activities will naturally bring them together.

The camp is held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, at Hangzhou Xiaoshan Sports Center.

Age: 9-18 years old

Date: July 14-20

Time: Overnight Camp – 7 days, 6 nights

Price: RMB7,250

Camp price includes...

  • Accommodation

  • Meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)

  • All Camp Activities

  • Camp Uniform Kits (1 t-shirt, 2 sets of soccer jerseys, socks)

  • Bag & Bottle

  • Insurance

  • Camp Certificate, Medal & Souvenir

It does not include any personal consumption and transportation to and from the camp location. Transportation will be organized for campers interested.

Location: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Sports Center

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium, which served as the competition venue for football during the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, is located within the Xiaoshan Sports Center.

The center has a sports stadium, gymnasium, swimming and fitness center, and indoor tennis court.

Contact: Scan the QR code on the poster above

Click here for more information

