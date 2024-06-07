Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

Cathay Pacific announces the launch of direct passenger flights to Riyadh, the capital and financial centre of Saudi Arabia, from October 28, 2024, further enhancing connectivity, trade and cultural exchange between its home hub, Hong Kong, and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Cathay Pacific marked the announcement with a signing ceremony in Hong Kong, attended and witnessed by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Hong Kong SAR, Hamad Aljebreen, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam and Saudi Air Connectivity Program Chief Executive Officer Majid Khan.

The agreement was signed by Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau, and Saudi Air Connectivity Program Aviation Development Vice President Rashed Alshammari in the presence of distinguished guests from Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said: "The signing of the cooperation agreement marks a significant milestone for the already prospering aviation partnership between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia developed for almost two decades. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Cathay Pacific for their unfaltering support to the Government's policies and for considering Hong Kong's strategic development needs in their network planning."

"The Hong Kong SAR Government is committed to strengthening aviation services on current major routes and routes along the Belt and Road with potential. Following Cathay Pacific's initiative to commence services to Riyadh, we will be able to expand Hong Kong's aviation network and enhance air connectivity between us and the Middle East, which further consolidates Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub."

Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Hong Kong SAR Hamad Aljebreen said: "The inauguration of this route is a pivotal step in the path of improving relations, building bridges of communication and cooperation, and strengthening economic, tourism and cultural ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong SAR. This comes at a time when relations between the two sides are witnessing many positive developments and concrete achievements, with noticeable increase in the frequency of mutual visits on all levels between the two sides. There is no doubt that the launch of this route will contribute significantly to opening broader horizons of cooperation, increasing partnerships, bringing more investments, capital, and visitors to the two sides, in line with achieving the goals of the Kingdom's vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative."

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: "We are excited to announce the launch of flights connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh this October, which will further strengthen our network in the Middle East and enhance Hong Kong’s connectivity with this important region. This new service will offer more travel options and greater convenience for our customers travelling to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as promote opportunities for business, trade and tourism."

"With deep roots in Hong Kong, our role is to be an enabler connecting Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland with the world. Cathay firmly supports the Central Government's Belt and Road Initiative, and we already serve 21 destinations in 14 participating countries. We will continue to develop flight services along our existing major routes as well as routes connecting Hong Kong with Belt and Road countries and regions, as we look ahead to the full operation of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport."



Saudi Air Connectivity Program Chief Executive Officer Majid Khan said: "With direct flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh with Cathay Pacific, air connectivity to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will further strengthen from our key source markets to grow inbound tourism. Travellers from Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific's network, including China, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and other APAC countries will explore Saudi Arabia's vast tourism potential. We welcome Cathay Pacific, one of the premium carriers, to Saudi Arabia and look forward to mutually developing the potential in years to come."



Cathay Pacific will operate three return flights per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh using its modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. The flight schedule for the service is as follows (all times local, subject to regulatory approval):

In addition to Cathay Pacific's new passenger service, Cathay Cargo currently operates weekly freighter flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh.



For more information, please visit www.cathaypacific.com