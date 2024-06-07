  1. home
T+ Tickets: Silent Disco, School of Rock, Chicago + More!

By T+ Tickets, June 7, 2024

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World

Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports  long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.

The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, they explore the culture, charm and traditions of the city, encountering mesmerizing acrobatic artforms that originate from the history, culture and modern lives of Shanghai. The result is a series of vivid scenes featuring the spirit of China and the soul of Shanghai.

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

  • Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

  • Sat & Sun, 4pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-1,080. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus – Part 2!

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 2!

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

  • Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 8pm

  • First Stop: Revel, 8.50-9.40pm

  • Second Stop: Latina & Hook, 9.50-10.40pm

  • Third & Final Stop: Daydaygo, 10.50pm-Midnight

Tickets to the above fun are just RMB128 early bird, which includes a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way.

Those early bird tickets are only available until June 12, and there will be no tickets available on the night, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Froi June 14, from 8pm; RMB128-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre

Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.

READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

  • June 20, 7.30pm

  • June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

  • June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

  • June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure... with even more madness to boot!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:

  • RMB280 for 1 person

  • RMB498 for 2 people

  • RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路北京东路和苏州南路中间

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 桥路1650近水城路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

  • Mon Jun 10, 4.30pm, RMB188

  • Thu Jun 13, 8pm, RMB128

  • Sat Jun 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

  • Sun Jun 16, 4.30pm, RMB150

  • Thu Jun 20, 8pm, RMB158

  • Fri Jun 21, 8pm, RMB188

  • Sat Jun 22, 4.30pm, RMB380

  • Sat Jun 22, 7.30pm, RMB380

  • Thu Jun 27, 8pm, RMB128

  • Fri Jun 28, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Want to Sell Tickets on T+?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

