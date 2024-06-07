What's New What's Next: June

Haxnbauer Yuehai Tiandi

The name Haxnbauer combines the German words "Haxn" (pork knuckle) and "Bauer" (farmer), symbolizing mastery in pork knuckle dishes.



Founded by enthusiasts of hospitality, sharing, quality, courage, and fun, Haxnbauer offers a variety of authentic German cuisine.

Signature pork knuckles are complemented by ribs, seafood, and German beer, all at accessible prices.



The core belief at Haxnbauer is that "Beer, Knuckle, Friendship" brings people together.

For Reservations: +8620-3278 1516

Opening Hours: 11am – midnight

Address: Unit 401, Yuehai Tiandi, No.21-7 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

广州市天河区珠江西路21号之七401铺

Bevi & Pigout

Bevi & Pigout. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Transport yourself to the charming streets of Rome with Bevi & Pigout, located in Guangzhou's Wushan district, a vibrant neighborhood that exudes warmth and friendliness.



Bevi & Pigout Summer Cocktails. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The pizzas pay homage to traditional Italian craftsmanship, while the cocktails showcase the expertise of the restaurant manager.



With its minimalist yet inviting exterior and a street-facing coffee bar, Bevi & Pigout invites guests to soak up the atmosphere.

Bevi & Pigout classic set for two. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Offering a flexible setup and popular takeaway service, it's poised to become a beloved destination for food lovers and leisure seekers in Guangzhou.



For Reservations: +86-17827653796

Opening Hours: 11am - 11.30pm

Address: No.136 Dongguanzhuang Road, Tianhe

天河区东莞庄路136号

READ MORE: Discover Bevi & Pigout: Guangzhou's Cozy Italian Hideaway

COMMUNE·X



COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

In the bustling cityscape of Guangzhou's Tianhe CBD, a new star has emerged on the horizon of social dining: COMMUNE·X.

As the first of its kind in southern China, this refined iteration of the renowned COMMUNE chain promises a sophisticated yet inviting environment for those who seek high-quality food and drink, paired with a sense of comfort and community.

COMMUNE·X interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The first thing that strikes you is the modern yet welcoming design: high ceilings, an open layout, and a blend of industrial chic and cozy elements create an atmosphere that feels both grand and intimate.

The establishment masterfully merges a self-service drink area, a sprawling super bar, and a comfortable dining space, providing a seamless experience for any occasion.

Opening Hours: 11am – 2am (next day)

Address: Shop 122, 1/F, Hai Plaza, No.21 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

广州市天河区珠江西路21号粤海天地1层122

READ MORE: COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

LETO Restaurant

Located in central Guangzhou, LETO Restaurant provides a European dining experience with an elegant interior, cozy atmosphere, and soft lighting.



The menu includes a variety of Russian, French, English, and Italian dishes, prepared by an experienced foreign chef.



The restaurant uses imported ingredients and handcrafted sauces, and offers service in Chinese, English, and Russian.

The beverage selection includes alcoholic beverages, wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks, with a notable piña colada.

LETO Restaurant is known for its European cuisine and quality service.



For Reservations: +86-18145760681

Opening Hours: 11.30am – 11.30pm

Address: Shop 2, G/F, Mingmen Building, No.2 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe (Exit B, Wuyangcun Metro Station)

天河区花城大道2号名门大厦首层2号商铺(地铁五羊邨B)

Rangoli Zhujiang New Town

Located in Tianhe, Guangzhou, this newly opened Indian restaurant, Rangoli's latest addition, offers an authentic culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of South Asia.



Diverse food offerings at Rangoli Zhujiang New Town. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

With a month of service, the diverse menu includes traditional dishes from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, crafted with the finest ingredients and spices.



Options range from rich curries and succulent kebabs to fragrant biryanis and fresh tandoori bread.

Rangoli Zhujiang New Town interior. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The restaurant provides a cozy and inviting atmosphere for experiencing the warmth and richness of South Asian cuisine.



For Reservations: +86-13580411854

Opening Hours: 10.30am – 11.30pm

Address: Shop 103, No.27 Huali Road, Liede Street, Tianhe

天河区猎德街华利路27号103铺

Cages



As one of the largest sports bars and restaurants in Asia, Cages combines sports, games, food, and entertainment.



Operating in Shanghai for over 10 years, Cages has begun its soft opening in June at Guangzhou Party Pier Beer Museum.

The venue offers thousands of square meters of space for fans to enjoy the thrill of sports together and features a gaming area with over 50 different game machines and activities.

All menu items are handmade in-house, designed to stimulate your taste buds.

During the soft opening, there are numerous deals and events. Enjoy endless fun at Cages Guangzhou—game on, it's playtime!

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Opening Hours: 5pm – 2am next day, weekday; 11pm - 2am next day, weekend

Address: 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu

海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层

CONSOMMÉ

Redefining the culture of local noodle soup, CONSOMMÉ is a new noodle bar concept by Rêver, the first one-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant in Guangzhou.



CONSOMMÉ innovatively serves exquisite French consommé paired with various delicate Chinese rice noodles, accompanied by French-inspired garnishes and snacks.



This fusion makes French cuisine more accessible by integrating it with local dining culture in a contemporary style.



For Reservations: +86-13076895003

Opening Hours: 11.30am - 9pm

Address: MU16A, MU/F, Taikoo Hui, Tianhe

天河区太古汇MU层MU16A铺

THE LOOP

THE LOOP is a private club where the journey becomes the destination.



Founded by a team of international artists, DJs, producers, and bar owners, it embodies their passion for good drinks, music, and experiences.

The club emphasizes quality with a creative cocktail list and a refined selection of spirits, providing exceptional service and attention to detail.



Guests enjoy an eclectic selection of house music, from its origins to the latest deep underground mixes.

The venue features a tropical terrace with shades of white and blue, lush green palms, and a wood deck.

In the evening, the bar room glows with dark and gold colors, orange velvet, and tropical palms, offering an immersive sound experience until late into the morning.



For Reservations: +86-19120569660

Opening Hours: 9pm - 3am next day

Address: Unit 120-2, G/F, Link Plaza, Machang Road, Tianhe

天河区马场路36号天河领展中心一楼120-2铺

JAGSON'S

Located in downtown, JAGSON'S is a vibrant cocktail and whisky bar that offers a unique drinking experience by blending the art of mixology with premium whiskies and spirits.



The innovative cocktail menu features both creative and classic concoctions to suit every palate.

Beyond being a bar, JAGSON'S is a destination for entertainment, featuring live music performances from talented local artists and thrilling Latina dance parties.

Enjoy the rhythms of salsa, bachata, and more in an electrifying atmosphere.

The venue also offers customizable packages for special events and celebrations.

Experience a blend of cocktails, dance, and live music at JAGSON'S, where every night is a celebration.

For Reservations: +86-13268129212

Address: Shop 123, Nantian Plaza, No.3 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe

天河区花城大道3号南天广场之123号

Keadon Butchery



Originating from Australia, Keadon Butchery is owned by a professional in the beef trade industry who imports beef directly to China.



The restaurant offers top-quality steaks and the option to purchase personally selected cuts of beef at competitive prices, with home delivery available.



Located at the Tianhe Golf Practice Range, it caters to those interested in both golf and fine beef.

For Reservations: +86-13421373475

Opening Hours: 11.30am – 11.30pm

Address: 2/F, NO.2 Longxi Road, Tianhe

天河区龙熹路2号高星GPLANET 2楼

Bar KAZE

Bar KAZE embraces a cozy, comfortable, and liberating family-style bar atmosphere.



"KAZE," derived from the Roman word for wind, embodies the essence of freedom, encouraging guests to follow their inner breeze without concern for others' opinions.

The cocktail menu at Bar KAZE is as fluid as its name suggests—bartenders craft drinks based on guests' preferences, ensuring a personalized experience tailored to each individual's tastes.



For Reservations: +86-16620060349

Opening Hours: 8pm - 2am next day

Address: Shop 111, No.290 Yi'an Road, Haizhu

海珠区怡安路290号111铺

Brew & More



Established in Nanjing in 2021, Brew & More emphasizes professional curation and comfortable service.



Its Guangzhou branch, located on Huangpu Avenue, serves as a crossroads of old and new.

Going beyond traditional bars, it specializes in craft beer, boasting over 40 taps offering a selection of house brews as well as carefully curated domestic and internationally imported craft beers.



Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: