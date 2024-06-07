12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink
Beersmith's Upgraded Menu
Beersmith has upgraded its entire menu! They are introducing over a dozen new items to delight and surprise your taste buds. They’ve also introduced half portions for those days when you’re looking for a lighter bite. Their resident brew master has also created a list of craft beer pairing recommendations based on the new dishes to ensure that you find the perfect drink to match every meal.
**From now until June 16th, simply show this WeChat article to your server to enjoy a complimentary glass of a craft beer of your choice!**
Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
Wine & Dine by Lost Plate
Back by popular demand, the next Wine & Dine event at Home Town Palace promises another unforgettable evening with over 10 dishes paired with five different wines. After a great success last month, they are thrilled to invite you to join Chef Jack Aw Yong – the renowned Founder & CEO of Home Town Palace – for an exclusive culinary journey.
Enjoy a summer-themed menu crafted just for Lost Plate. Each part of the five-course menu is paired with exceptional wines from Ningxia and Yunnan wineries. This event is designed to dazzle your senses and elevate your dining experience. Seats are limited so make a reservation!
June 29, 6.30-9.30pm
RMB660/person
Reservations: +86 131 2669 7359
Home Town Palace, No.89 Di'anmen East Street, Dongcheng
Spring Break Vibes at Brotzeit
Celebrate the weekend with three hours of free flow cocktails and wine for just RMB168 at Brotzeit.
Fridays, 11am-9.30pm
RMB168/person
Brotzeit, Grand Summit, No.19 Dongfang East Street, Chaoyang
Music
Funky DJ Night at Beersmith
Enjoy beers and great deals to some funky beats from Soul Shake and DJ Kitchen at Beersmith.
June 7 & 8, 8pm-2am
Free entry
Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
Bang Gong SoundSystem at ByeByeDisco
Juhstynn and Yauma, two veteran Beijing DJs, will be bringing a night of Acid House and more to ByeByeDisco.
June 7, 10pm-2am
ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang
Cocktail Cabaret at The Factory
For the Dragon Boat Festival, The Factory will have a specially crafted menu for you to enjoy while jamming to a number of different DJs. The menu's flavors were selected with the Dragon Boat Festival in mind, using ingredients such as glutinous rice, rice wine, red dates and red bean soup.
June 7-9, 6pm-late
Free entry
The Factory, No.135 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng
Föllakzoid at Yue Space
Chilean band Follakzoid is sure to put on an interesting show with their unique psychedelic rock sound.
June 7, 10pm-late
RMB240
Yue Space, No.7 Banqiao Nanxiang, Dongcheng
The Molds at DDC
The unique Chinese band brings their southern sound to DDC.
June 7, 8.30pm
RMB150
DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street Chaoyang
Doppietta at La Platea
Enjoy music from Beijing heroes Oshi and Leo Furioso at La Platea.
June 7, 8.30pm-late
Free entry
La Platea, Building 11 No.4 Courtyard, Worker's Stadium North Road, Chaoyang
Electronic Vibes at Zarah
Enjoy your Friday night with underground DJs in the hutongs.
June 7, 8pm-1am
Free entry
Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng
Buunshin at Dada
High Cry Presents the “Not Everything Is Your Fault” exclusive China Tour featuring drum and bass producer Buunshin.
June 8, 9pm-late
RMB70 before 11pm, RMB100 after 11pm
Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, Chaoyang
Lifestyle
Ice Hockey Ambassador Experience at Gu’An Stadium
Learn about ice hockey and meet players at this unique event perfect for fans of all ages.
June 7 & 8, 9am-9pm
Gu’an Ice Skating Hall, Hebei
