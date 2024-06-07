12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink



Beersmith's Upgraded Menu

Beersmith has upgraded its entire menu! They are introducing over a dozen new items to delight and surprise your taste buds. They’ve also introduced half portions for those days when you’re looking for a lighter bite. Their resident brew master has also created a list of craft beer pairing recommendations based on the new dishes to ensure that you find the perfect drink to match every meal.

**From now until June 16th, simply show this WeChat article to your server to enjoy a complimentary glass of a craft beer of your choice!**

Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Wine & Dine by Lost Plate

Back by popular demand, the next Wine & Dine event at Home Town Palace promises another unforgettable evening with over 10 dishes paired with five different wines. After a great success last month, they are thrilled to invite you to join Chef Jack Aw Yong – the renowned Founder & CEO of Home Town Palace – for an exclusive culinary journey.

Enjoy a summer-themed menu crafted just for Lost Plate. Each part of the five-course menu is paired with exceptional wines from Ningxia and Yunnan wineries. This event is designed to dazzle your senses and elevate your dining experience. Seats are limited so make a reservation!

June 29, 6.30-9.30pm

RMB660/person

Reservations: +86 131 2669 7359

Home Town Palace, No.89 Di'anmen East Street, Dongcheng

Spring Break Vibes at Brotzeit

Celebrate the weekend with three hours of free flow cocktails and wine for just RMB168 at Brotzeit.

Fridays, 11am-9.30pm

RMB168/person

Brotzeit, Grand Summit, No.19 Dongfang East Street, Chaoyang

Music



Funky DJ Night at Beersmith

Enjoy beers and great deals to some funky beats from Soul Shake and DJ Kitchen at Beersmith.

June 7 & 8, 8pm-2am

Free entry

Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Bang Gong SoundSystem at ByeByeDisco

Juhstynn and Yauma, two veteran Beijing DJs, will be bringing a night of Acid House and more to ByeByeDisco.

June 7, 10pm-2am

ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang

Cocktail Cabaret at The Factory

For the Dragon Boat Festival, The Factory will have a specially crafted menu for you to enjoy while jamming to a number of different DJs. The menu's flavors were selected with the Dragon Boat Festival in mind, using ingredients such as glutinous rice, rice wine, red dates and red bean soup.

June 7-9, 6pm-late

Free entry

The Factory, No.135 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

Föllakzoid at Yue Space

Chilean band Follakzoid is sure to put on an interesting show with their unique psychedelic rock sound.

June 7, 10pm-late

RMB240

Yue Space, No.7 Banqiao Nanxiang, Dongcheng

The Molds at DDC

The unique Chinese band brings their southern sound to DDC.

June 7, 8.30pm

RMB150

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street Chaoyang

Doppietta at La Platea

Enjoy music from Beijing heroes Oshi and Leo Furioso at La Platea.

June 7, 8.30pm-late

Free entry

La Platea, Building 11 No.4 Courtyard, Worker's Stadium North Road, Chaoyang

Electronic Vibes at Zarah

Enjoy your Friday night with underground DJs in the hutongs.

June 7, 8pm-1am

Free entry

Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

Buunshin at Dada



High Cry Presents the “Not Everything Is Your Fault” exclusive China Tour featuring drum and bass producer Buunshin.



June 8, 9pm-late

RMB70 before 11pm, RMB100 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Ice Hockey Ambassador Experience at Gu’An Stadium

Learn about ice hockey and meet players at this unique event perfect for fans of all ages.

June 7 & 8, 9am-9pm

Gu’an Ice Skating Hall, Hebei

