Protect Your Skin This Summer with These Care Packages

As summer approaches, everyone takes to the outdoors for warm weather activities. However, this may leave your skin exposed to harmful UV rays and other potential skin damaging effects due to weather and climate.

There is a simple solution though – SinoUnited Health, a reputable and reliable medical service provider, has a range of professional services to keep your skin glowing all summer long.



Skin Care Treatment Packages

SinoUnited Health offers a variety of skin care treatment packages including anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, laser skin rejuvenation, and hair removal – among others – allowing you to radiate youthful vitality this summer.

Skin Hydration & Sensitivity Soothing

Original price ¥2,000, That’s Shanghai offer ¥580

For skin rejuvenation, this low-energy radiofrequency repairs the skin barrier, is non-invasive, and soothes sensitive skin areas.

M22 AOPT Skin Rejuvenation Treatment

Original price ¥1,999, That’s Shanghai offer ¥980

Enjoy painless whitening and skin rejuvenation, addressing rough and dull skin. A super photon engine is used for a precise and safe treatment with 5D holographic target pigment positioning, lighter epidermal reactions, more accurate deep treatment, higher comfort, and better results.



Black Gold Delicate Pulse Light (DPL)

Original price ¥2,000, That’s Shanghai offer ¥1,530

This beauty treatment is for painless skin rejuvenation, redness reduction, and anti-aging services.



PicoWay Laser Treatment (Full Face)

Original price ¥5,999, That’s Shanghai offer ¥3,580

This laser treatment includes full-layer pigmentation removal for skin rejuvenation. Fast, precise, and powerful, it enhances pigmentation removal, improves skin rejuvenation, reduces pore size, lightens skin tone, and improves skin texture.

Ultrasonic Anti-Aging Rejuvenation Products

Peninsula Ultrasonic Rejuvenation

Original price ¥21,800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥17,800

Peninsula Ultrasonic GOLD Rejuvenation

Original price ¥29,800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥18,600

This Peninsula Ultrasonic is an anti-aging treatment primarily used for skin tightening, wrinkle improvement, and enhanced facial contours.

With the ultrasound energy applied to different layers of the skin, it stimulates collagen reorganization and regeneration.

This results in tighter skin, reduced wrinkles, and lifted facial contours, making the skin look younger and firmer.

The Gold version is an upgraded version of the Peninsula Ultrasound, with the key differences relating to the following:

Frequency: The Gold version is faster than that of the Peninsula Ultrasonic, operating at a frequency of approximately 25Hz, whereas the Peninsula Ultrasonic Rejuvenation operates at a frequency of around 10Hz. This allows for higher coverage, more even heating, and higher energy density, which can reduce the total treatment time to 15-20 minutes.

Energy: The energy output of the Peninsula Ultrasonic Gold version has been upgraded with an increase of about 30% compared to the Peninsula Ultrasonic version. This means the treatment is more effective and the results last longer.

Technology: The Gold version features AI intelligent temperature control technology in its treatment head, with the number of contact points increased from 6 to 8 (including 2 AI sensors). These AI sensors can monitor the treatment process in real-time, enhancing the accuracy of the treatment while ensuring that the increase in energy and frequency does not raise the risk factor of the treatment.

Fillers

Juvederm Ultra Dermal Filler 0.8ml

Original price ¥7,800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥5,880

Juvederm Ultra Plus Dermal Filler 0.8ml

Original price ¥9,800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥7,980

Juvederm VOLUMA Dermal Filler 1ml

Original price ¥14,800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥10,980

The Juvederm Filler is a monophasic gel hyaluronic acid from the United States, primarily used for smoothing wrinkles, such as crow's feet, mouth corner wrinkles, nasolabial folds, and other moderate wrinkles.

Produced using a high concentration of hyaluronic acid under a highly cross-linked process, it creates a homogeneous, particle-free gel, known as 'monophasic smooth hyaluronic acid.'

Compared to traditional biphasic particulate hyaluronic acid, it has the characteristics of being smooth, non-particle, and less prone to degradation.

This is the secret to Juvederm’s long-lasting, smooth, and natural effect.

Hair Removal Products

5GMAX Suspension Hair Removal-Lip Area*

O riginal price ¥800, That’s Shanghai offer ¥580

5GMAX Suspension Hair Removal-Underarm Area*

Original price ¥1,200, That’s Shanghai offer ¥780

5GMAX Suspension Hair Removal-Torso Area*

Original price ¥2,000, That’s Shanghai offer ¥1,300

Suspension hair removal offers multiple treatment modes for faster and remarkable results. The DCD dynamic cooling system offers superior epidermal protection, ensuring safety and comfort, while adjustable pulse duration provides enhanced efficacy for removing excess hair across various skin types.

*All one time treatments

All discounts above are valid through June 30, 2024





SinoUnited Health offers a vast array of skin care services for all ages and skin types this summer. To help you decide which type of package best suits you, SinoUnited Health has a team of dermatologists that provide a tailored plan based on your skin type and requirements, using the most advanced technology and products to help restore the elasticity and luster while rejuvenating your youthful skin.

SinoUnited Health's Team of Dermatologists

About SinoUnited Health

SinoUnited Health is a leading medical service provider based in Shanghai. Until now, SUH has established itself with hospital and clinics in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou.

The SinoUnited Health team of medical specialists are selected from both China and abroad, renowned for their excellence and rich experience in their respective fields of medical expertise. And it is this distinctive feature of 'Physician-Driven Services' that makes SUH different.

With world-class international resources, SUH aims to provide all patients with high quality medical service. The team's vision is to be one of the best healthcare providers in China by strictly adhering to medical practice guidelines, incorporating the latest technology and respecting patient’s individual needs.

