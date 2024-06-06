The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill Unveiled in Macao

City of Dreams, a premier integrated resort in Macao, unveiled its latest dining outlet with the official opening of The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill.

This premium steakhouse is located on the third floor of NÜWA within the integrated resort, which is renowned as a top gastronomic destination in the region.

Celebrating refined charcoal grilling techniques, the restaurant opened its doors on March 23, 2024, enhancing the diverse world-class accommodation, dining, and entertainment offerings available at City of Dreams.

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill prides itself on sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients and meats globally, including 28-day dry-aged and wet-aged American Wagyu and top-tier Black Angus grain-fed beef.



These premium cuts are expertly prepared using competition-grade natural red oak wood from Georgia, USA, which infuses the meat with a delicate smoky flavor while maintaining its tender and juicy texture.

One of the restaurant's distinguishing features is its use of a Spanish 'national treasure' charcoal oven, which operates solely on charcoal, reaching temperatures up to 350 degrees Celsius.



This technique allows for a swift and precise Maillard reaction, which seals in the rich flavors and tender textures of the meats.

In addition to à la carte options, the steakhouse offers a seven-course dinner set menu designed for three to four people.

Signature dishes include a 1,200-gram thick-cut T-bone steak, St. Helen's Farms Grain-Fed Black Angus Ribeye, Sizzling Lumb Crab Cake, Lobster Bisque and Prime Beef Tartare, among others.

The menu also caters to diverse tastes with options like Rack of Lamb, Lobster Thermidor, Roasted Chicken and Sea Bass.

The elegant interiors feature spacious seating and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that offer dramatic views of Cotai.

An exclusive private room can accommodate up to 14 guests, providing an intimate setting for private events and gatherings.

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 6pm and 10.30pm, observing a smart casual dress code and welcoming guests of all ages.

The restaurant is also mulling to launch a sumptuous Sunday brunch in near future.

For reservations or more information, guests can contact the restaurant directly on (853) 8868 6681 or visit the City of Dreams website.