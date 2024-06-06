  1. home
The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill Unveiled in Macao

By Sponsored, June 6, 2024

0 0

City of Dreams, a premier integrated resort in Macao, unveiled its latest dining outlet with the official opening of The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

1-200-gram-thick-cut-T-bone-steak-1-200-T-.jpg

This premium steakhouse is located on the third floor of NÜWA within the integrated resort, which is renowned as a top gastronomic destination in the region. 

TTR_3599.jpg

Celebrating refined charcoal grilling techniques, the restaurant opened its doors on March 23, 2024, enhancing the diverse world-class accommodation, dining, and entertainment offerings available at City of Dreams.

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill prides itself on sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients and meats globally, including 28-day dry-aged and wet-aged American Wagyu and top-tier Black Angus grain-fed beef. 

Prime-Beef-Tartare.jpg

These premium cuts are expertly prepared using competition-grade natural red oak wood from Georgia, USA, which infuses the meat with a delicate smoky flavor while maintaining its tender and juicy texture.

One of the restaurant's distinguishing features is its use of a Spanish 'national treasure' charcoal oven, which operates solely on charcoal, reaching temperatures up to 350 degrees Celsius. 

This technique allows for a swift and precise Maillard reaction, which seals in the rich flavors and tender textures of the meats.

In addition to à la carte options, the steakhouse offers a seven-course dinner set menu designed for three to four people. 

St-Helen-s-Farms-Grain-Fed-Black-Angus-Ribeye.jpg

Signature dishes include a 1,200-gram thick-cut T-bone steak, St. Helen's Farms Grain-Fed Black Angus Ribeye, Sizzling Lumb Crab Cake, Lobster Bisque and Prime Beef Tartare, among others. 

Sizzling-Lump-Crab-Cake.jpgThe menu also caters to diverse tastes with options like Rack of Lamb, Lobster Thermidor, Roasted Chicken and Sea Bass.

The elegant interiors feature spacious seating and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that offer dramatic views of Cotai. 

An exclusive private room can accommodate up to 14 guests, providing an intimate setting for private events and gatherings.

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 6pm and 10.30pm, observing a smart casual dress code and welcoming guests of all ages. 

The restaurant is also mulling to launch a sumptuous Sunday brunch in near future. 

For reservations or more information, guests can contact the restaurant directly on (853) 8868 6681 or visit the City of Dreams website.

