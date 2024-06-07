Discover Bevi & Pigout: Guangzhou's Cozy Italian Hideaway

The Place



Imagine wandering the charming streets of Rome, where the enticing aroma of pizza or coffee lures you into a quaint little shop.

Bevi & Pigout. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

This sense of serendipity is what Bevi & Pigout brings to Guangzhou's Wushan district.

It may not be the city's most luxurious spot, but it's undeniably the place you'll want to explore the moment you encounter it.

Bevi & Pigout. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Nestled in one of Guangzhou's most vibrant neighborhoods, enriched by the energetic presence of South China Normal University, Bevi & Pigout is a beacon of warmth and friendliness.

Its minimalist yet inviting exterior, coupled with an open coffee bar that faces the street, beckons you to come in and soak up the atmosphere.

Bevi & Pigout classic set for two. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As Franchesco's third venture, it continues the Ze'Vero tradition of serving authentic Italian cuisine while embracing the lively day café and night bar culture favored by the young and young at heart.



The Food

8-Inch Pizzas

Margherita Pizza. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Bevi & Pigout's pizzas are a tribute to traditional Italian craftsmanship.

These 8-inch thin-crust delights, starting at an irresistible RMB43, offer a medley of flavors.

Bevi & Pigout Pepperoni Pizza. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

From the classic Margherita (RMB43) and the hearty Pepperoni (RMB46) to the indulgent Double Layer Cheese (RMB68), each slice promises to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank.



Bevi & Pigout Pepperoni Pizza. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Classic Mini Burgers

These mini burgers redefine juiciness: Bevi & Pigout's Classic Cheese Burger (RMB48 & RMB28 for mini), Triple Cheese Burger (RMB58 & RMB38 for mini), Murster & Cheese Burger (RMB56 & RMB32 for mini), Mushroom & Black Truffle Cheese Burger (RMB58 & RMB38 for mini) offer succulent patties, paired with melting cheese, create a burst of flavor with every bite, offering a simple yet deeply satisfying experience.

Bevi & Pigout Classic Cheese Burger. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Cocktails & Snacks

Bevi & Pigout's restaurant manager, his expertise as a mixologist shines through in the cocktails at Bevi & Pigout.

Bevi & Pigout Summer Cocktails. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

His Summer Specials (from RMB30) are a symphony of flavors, perfectly balancing acidity and sweetness. These refreshing drinks pair wonderfully with the bar's selection of snacks, including freshly fried Chick-corn (RMB23), Potato Wedge (RMB19), crispy thin Fries (RMB18) and Crisscut-fries (RMB19), making Happy Hour a delightful retreat.

The Vibe

A restaurant's ambiance is shaped by its location and community, and Bevi & Pigout radiates a youthful and vibrant spirit.

Bevi & Pigout. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The décor is a blend of simplicity and thoughtful details, creating a space that feels both cozy and inviting.



Franchesco envisions Bevi & Pigout as a haven where you can relax, be yourself, and enjoy casual dining in a leisurely setting.

Looking to the future, Franchesco plans to host intimate cultural exchange events, infusing the space with even more youthful energy and creativity.

Bevi & Pigout. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

With its flexible setup, popular takeaway service, and the charming street-facing coffee bar, Bevi & Pigout is poised to become a beloved destination for food lovers and leisure seekers alike.

Bevi & Pigout

Price: From RMB50/person

Opening Hours: 11am - 11.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13826250876

No.136 Dongguanzhuang Road, Tianhe

天河区东莞庄路136号

[Cover image by Billy Jiang]