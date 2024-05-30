21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Children's Day Buffet Dinner at Café Aqua



On June 1, Café Aqua will celebrate Children's Day by serving steamed lobster and pan-fried scallops as the Chef's Special. The day will also include some surprising activities, such as a clown show and an empty plate campaign.



Price: RMB368/person, for hotel in-house guests, RMB268/person

June 1, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86757-8618 8888

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua South Road, Lecong, Shunde





Zhuhai

Blooming Spring - She's Themed Afternoon Tea

Focusing on the field of accessories, She's brand has gained recognition from both the fashion industry and celebrities. InterContinental Zhuhai collaborated with the handmade original designer brand She's to curate an exquisite afternoon tea experience titled "Blooming Spring.” Our pastry chef, Kevin, was inspired by the spring and nature elements to create the delicate design for a dream afternoon tea set.



Price: RMB368/set

Until June 30, 2024

Bridge Lounge, 2/F, InterContinental Zhuhai, No.1 Qinglv South Road, Xiangzhou

Xi Huan You Ni at Sheraton Zhuhai



Sheraton Zhuhai has collaborated with Post Coffee to launch a series of drinks inspired by the classic elements of Post Coffee, combined with Sheraton's signature flavors to bring a fresh experience this summer. The hotel's lobby lounge is decorated with postal-themed spots for guests to take their own photos, and everyone will have the chance to receive an exclusive Sheraton postcard.



Price: RMB36/glass

Until July 20, 11am - 7pm

For Reservations: +86756-299 6688

Lobby, 1/F, Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel,

No.1663 Yinwan Road, Wanzai, Xiangzhou

CUBITA Guest Shift



On the eve of Children's Day, it's a celebration for adults! Join us on May 31 for a special guest shift featuring Alice, one of World Glass China's Top 10 bartenders. Experience unique cocktails crafted by Alice in an evening filled with joy and surprises. Embrace the southern weather's rain and the sweet aftertaste of moonlight as we toast to a night of merriment at CUBITA.



May 31, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18025099279

YDM Bar & Cold Tea & Bistro, No.78-5 Beishan Zheng Street, Beishan, Nanping

Huizhou

Au Soleil Afternoon Tea at Le Meridien Xiaojing Bay

Au Soleil afternoon tea, inspired by the natural flavors of summer, is presented by the pastry team at Le Meridien Xiaojing Bay. The elegant afternoon tea set includes a series of savories and sweets using seasonal ingredients. Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea at Latitude 22, experience the beauty of summer, discover the beauty of fashion and art from Au Soleil, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon between the reflecting sun and the sea view.



Price: RMB268 for two persons

Until July 3, 2024

For Reservations: +86752-555 6000 ext.6312

Le Meridien Xiaojing Bay, No.1 Xiaojing Bay, Huizhou

Dongguan

The Realm of Meaning



The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."



Until June 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024



Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!



Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Chuan Global Wellness Week in June

In celebration of Global Wellness Day on June 8, 2024, award-winning Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong, is delighted to offer a variety of complimentary wellness and fitness activities to guests from June 8 to 14, 2024, with a goal to provide urbanites with the opportunity to nourish their mind and body. In echo with this year's theme #MagentaNature, a Chuan Breathing Ritual session will be kicking off the programme globally to immerse yourself in nature, followed by a week filled with invigorating activities and soul-nourishing events designed to promote well-being and guide guests towards a renewed sense of balance and vitality.



June 8 - 16, 2024

For Reservations: +852-3552 3510

Chuan Spa, Level 41, Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

READ MORE: Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong Presents Chuan Global Wellness Week in June

A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee



Step into the world of martial arts legend Bruce Lee! The Hong Kong Heritage Museum has once again partnered with the Bruce Lee Foundation to organise the exhibition 'A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee,' showcasing around 400 items of memorabilia and photos of the martial artist and actor. Various large-scale lighting exhibits and interactive installations, including an optical fibre interactive projection installation, will be on display to demonstrate Lee's martial arts ideas and life philosophy. Don't miss the immersive light and sensory installation called 'Self·Martial Arts·Emptiness,' which illustrates the world-renowned martial arts superstar's self-actualisation journey and legacy.



From now until 2026

Free admission

2/F, Thematic Gallery 6, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Stand Up Comedy Night 2



Laugh your Friday night away at the Hive Sai Kung, as we bring back Stand Up Comedy Night, where we've got for you, a hilarious line-up of Hong Kong’s best comedians, including Jason Strickland, Chris Musni, and Bryan Nee.



Price: HKD150 for Hive members, HKD200 for general admission

May 31, 7.30pm - 10pm

The Hive Sai Kung, 5 Tai Mong Tsai Road, Hong Kong

Great Violin Concertos: Liya Petrova Plays Sibelius



Liya Petrova made her mark on the international scene in 2016 when she won the First Prize at the Carl Nielsen Violin Competition. In this concert, Petrova will join hands with the Hong Kong Sinfonietta for the first time, playing Sibelius's Violin Concerto under the baton of conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire. The programme also includes the Asian premières of Where Icebergs Dance Away by Charlotte Bray and The Master Said by Alexander Goehr.



Price: HKD200, HKD340, HKD480

June 1, from 8pm

For Tickets: via POPTICKET or URBTIX

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024



Get ready for WATERBOMB Hong Kong 2024! This year's event promises an exhilarating lineup featuring over 10 top-tier K-POP, HIP-HOP, and EDM stars. Dive into the excitement with your squad at our epic water battleground. Experience a thrilling and unforgettable party that's perfect for creating sensational summer memories. Don't miss out on this ultimate celebration at WATERBOMB Hong Kong!



The age limit for this event is 18 or above.

June 1 - 2, 2pm - 10pm

Tickets available at TIX-GET-GO (KKTIX)

Wonderland, West Kowloon Cultural District

MexPerunciaga Brunch



Come join us for a delicious Mexican-Peruvian fusion brunch at ChullsChick (Wan Chai)! Indulge in a unique culinary experience that combines the flavors of Mexico and Peru in every bite. Our talented chefs have crafted a special menu that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event where you can enjoy great food, good company, and a fun atmosphere. See you there!



June 1, 12noon - 3pm

ChullsChick (Wan Chai), 2-12 Moon Street, Wan Chai

Ben Nicky at Zeus LKF



Get ready for an unforgettable night on Saturday, June 1, as Zeus LKF proudly presents the renowned DJ and electronic music maestro, Ben Nicky! Recognized by industry giants like Diplo and Armin van Buuren, Ben Nicky is celebrated as one of the hardest working and most dynamic DJs on the planet. With a reputation for delivering high-energy, multi-genre sets, Ben seamlessly blends beats from 125 BPM to a jaw-dropping 200 BPM, captivating audiences with his unique style.



June 1, from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Drunk Debates: A Booze-fueled Comedy Show



Drunk Debates is baaaaaack. Our slick comics will go head-to-head in a winner takes all tournament, under the influence of Baijiu!



June 1, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 1, Shop 15, LG/F, Jardine House, Central

AfroHive



AfroHive is an all-in-one community fair and dance festival showcasing Afrobeats, Afro-culture, and black-owned businesses in Hong Kong. From an Afro-culture fair in the afternoon featuring food by Africa Centre to an exclusive Afrobeats dance workshop led by Anisha Thai, a dance battle judged by SukiRabbit with DJ Monsta Kei on the decks, and a mini party featuring DJ SINO, AfroHive promises an unforgettable celebration of diversity and creativity.



June 2, 3pm - 9pm

The Hive Studios, 8/F, Cheung Hing Industrial Building, 12P Smithfield Road, Kennedy Town

Sponder Standup Comedy Show



In his new show, Sponder deals with humanity's main problem in current times: Why is it that the more comfortable, privileged, and advanced we become, the lazier, sadder, and angrier we become?



June 5, from 8.30pm

Y-Theatre, Chai Wan

School of Rock the Musical



School of Rock the Musical is a rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the 2003 hit movie of the same name, starring Jack Black and written by Mike White, this hilarious and irresistible musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band.



May 25 – June 16, 2024

Tickets available at Cityline

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts

Macao

Wondrous Encounters - The 34th Macao Arts Festival



Seasons come and seasons go, so does everything in the universe. Early summer is a time when flowers bloom and an ideal moment for artistic meanders. The 34th Macao Arts Festival takes off with a string of "wondrous encounters," featuring an array of fantastical and novel programmes inviting the audience to discover and embrace the arts together. When the curtains open, countless characters, images and events will shine on the limelight. Each and every occasion will be a peculiar encounter, be it a beautiful rendezvous, a passionate date, or a precious reunion.



Until June 7, 2024

For various venues & times, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/fam/34/en/

