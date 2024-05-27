  1. home
Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents

By That's Shanghai, May 27, 2024

'Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents' is a special event designed by SCIS to provide invaluable insights into the emotional, educational, and social growth of middle school students aged 10 to 14.

This event is tailored specifically for parents navigating this pivotal stage in their children's lives.

The expert SCIS leadership team will share their knowledge and strategies to help you support your middle schoolers developmental journey.

Gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities your child faces, and leave equipped with practical tools to foster their overall well-being and success.

Weixin-Image_20240527161238.jpg

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

4 Dead in Guangdong After Heaviest April Rain in 66 Years

And there is more to come...

Ensuring Your Child's Smooth Switch to Senior School

Turn anxiety into anticipation.

UPDATED: 8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Check out your education options.

The Opposite House to Close Doors After 16 Years

The iconic establishment will bid adieu on June 30.

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2024

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

12 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Check out your education options.

Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes

Decoding the Middle School Years for Parents

Chinese Hotels May No Longer Refuse Foreigners

10 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

AX COVAP Hosts Exclusive Spanish Ham Summer Road show

