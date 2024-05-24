Bvlgari Beijing Hotel’s Garden Poetry Ensemble ‘A Poem to Time’

On May 22nd, beautiful poems graced the Liangma River once again. To embrace the early summer, Bvlgari Hotel Beijing presented a garden poetry ensemble ‘A Poem to Time’, in partnership with ‘The Poem for You’ international arts and cultural exchange platform. The grand event showcased a captivating fusion of nature and art that made time appear to stand still.

‘A Poem to Time’ represented a heartfelt tribute to the past and a passion for the poetic beauty of moment. The event seemed to come alive with emotions, colours and stories, thanks to the joint efforts made by Bvlgari Hotel Beijing and ‘The Poem for You’ team. The harmonious combination of dances, songs, recitations and live performances immersed the audience in the world of poetry, with the aim of encouraging them to embrace a slower pace of life, as well as discover beauty in the mundane and overlooked aspects of life.



Actress Li Chun, actress Yang Zishan and singer Tan Jing

The ensemble started with the experimental dance Time, Which is Passing Us by, accompanied by a concerto. The dancers used graceful movements to display to the audience the flow of time. Then, Yu Dan, professor at the School of Arts and Communication of Beijing Normal University and dean of the Beijing Institute of Culture Innovation and Communication, gave an impressive lecture titled ‘Tangible Time’. Anchor Ouyang Xiadan and actor Li Chun recited ‘Rose of Time’ with deep emotion. This was followed by beautiful melodies from Xiao Ying and his band.



The Italian ambassador to China H.E. Massimo Ambrosetti

Soprano Luna Ke sang the Italian opera One Fine Day We'll See. The Italian Ambassador to China H.E. Massimo Ambrosetti joined hands with the bilingual anchor Andy Chen to recite the poem L’infinito. Famous singer Tan Jing interpreted the fusion of life and time with Tagore's poems about travel. Playwright Wan Fang and actor Yang Zishan recited the poem Identical Time, reminding the audience to treasure the present moment.



Soprano Singer Luna Ke, bilingual anchor Andy Chen and singer Deng Jianchao

The atmosphere of the event reached its climax as Xiao Ying and his band played the jazz tune Back to Myself. Finally, Ms. Jackie Hoo (General Manager of Bvlgari Hotel Beijing), Mr. Zhang Li (General Manager of Genesis) and Ms. Zhang Xuan (CEO of ‘The Poem for You’) toasted the guests to bring this ensemble to a successful end.

Singer Deng Jianchao sang Kite, a song reminiscent of serenity and vision, accompanied by a talented band. Afterwards, cultural scholar Yu Shicun, together with actors Darren Chen and Wang Qiang, recited Time – an ode to the greatness of the past, present and future.



Bvlgari Hotel Beijing’s Il Giardino

Designed by the renowned Swiss landscape architect Enzo Enea, the private garden surrounding the hotel has long distinguished itself for its unique garden landscape set on the banks of the Liangma River. The gentle evening summer breeze blew through the exceptionally lush greenery, which juxtaposed well with the elegant exterior wall design of the hotel.

The culinary team at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing made use of seasonal ingredients to craft Italian sweet and savoury delicacies that delighted guests’ taste buds. The special ‘Sunset Glow’ cocktail featured a purple color that served as a reminder of the past.



'A Poem to Time' Bvlgari garden poetry concert

People may feel touched and inspired if they slow down and enjoy life as time passes. With this garden poetry ensemble "A Poem to Time", Bvlgari Hotel Beijing aimed to bring joy back to the early summertime, reveal the essence of time and enrich people’s life with Italian aesthetics.

Official website of Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts official WeChat platform:



