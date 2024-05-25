  1. home
6 Awesome Upcoming Events

By That's Beijing, May 25, 2024

Food & Drink

Slow Food

Screenshot-2024-05-24-at-7.24.15-PM.png

In our fast paced modern world, Slow Food is introducing their concept of conscious eating to China. They adhere to the three principles of ‘Good, Clean and Fair’, so that every delicious dish is guilt free and fit for diners with consciences.

With celebrity chef Andrew Ahn from the famous TV show ‘Go Fridge’ as food consultant, the restaurant selects high-quality seasonal ingredients from China and carefully created an innovative ‘Mediterranean Slow Food’ menu.

One of Slow Food's signature dishes, 'Slow Food Roasted Butter Chicken', is a Guangzhou butter chicken cooked for three days and marinated with angelica and astragalus. Other great options include their 'Nori with Cod and Avocado Stuffed Corn Balls' and 'Wellington Steak with Foie Gras', which is a delicious beef and foie gras pastry that's distinct layers give each bite a unique and amazing taste.

You can also enjoy 50% off the set menu price if you purchase via Dazhong Dianping until June 9th.

Slow Food, 2F Lido Place, No.6 Jiangtai Road,Chaoyang

Astor Culinary Journey to Thailand

Screenshot-2024-05-22-at-11.39.13-PM.png

Experience a range of mouth-watering authentic Thai dishes with freshly imported ingredients including roasted pork neck, Tom Yam Gong soup and stir- fried minced pork with basil prepared by the culinary team of the St. Regis Beijing at the Garden Court.

May 25-June 1

Everyday 6-9.30pm

Thursday-Saturday 11.30am-2.30pm. 

For more information, please contact Garden Court: +86 10 64606688 ext. 2340.

St. Regis Beijing, Garden Court, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang.

Art & Lifestyle

Jingart Art Festival Presents Marina Fedorova

Screenshot-2024-05-24-at-8.00.10-PM.png

The JingArt Art Fair Beijing will be featuring a selection of works from Marina Fedorova’s Cosmodreams series that will take you on an inward journey through outer space.

Fedorova – a Munich-based Russian contemporary artist – has received international attention and participated in art festivals around the world. She is talented as a traditional painter and holds a master’s degree in fashion design and illustration from the Saint Petersburg Stielglitz State Academy of Art and Design.

Cosmodreams is Fedorova’s large-scale integrated art project that incorporates painting, sculpture and digital tools to create a multidimensional experience.

May 25 & 26, 11am-8pm

Free Entry 

JingArt Fair Beijing, SKP-S, 4F Booth A07, No.86 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang.

Transition


poster-untitled.jpeg

Transition, has garnered much critical acclaim after its premiere in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong in 2021. The performance depicts four dancers navigating transitions of identities and transferring memories between individuals and inanimate objects. Through the precise placement and intricate rearrangement of human bodies and objects, the choreographer constructs a moving and thought-provoking experience.

May 24, 25, 30, 31, 7.30pm

May 26, 4.30pm

June 1, 7.30pm

Xiao Theater at the Huilongguan Cultural and Art Center.

Trunk Show

00be7427baf1b57ba36c175b7a9eae70.PNG

Enjoy a one-day, sell, swap and shop marketplace at the Beijing Trunk Show. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Beijing Furry Tales Animal Rescue.

May 25, 10am-10pm

Jinshang Rainbow Terrace, No.29 Xinyuanli West, Chaoyang.

Music

Baja Glitter

e9bc0ad6f86b65a2611ba106daef8218.JPG

Wasabi Sound’s Baja Glitter night returns with Eric Lee and Bobby Du on decks. These two Beijing staples are sure to keep the dancefloor grooving all night long.

May 25, 10pm-late.

Free Entry.

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang.

