  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Good Times at Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

By That's Shanghai, May 24, 2024

0 0

It was a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun festivities.

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun festivities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, martial arts, a mini Olympics and motor sports, a maze, arts & crafts, chess, a football tournament, some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, and even a mini roller coaster!

Weixin-Image_20240524215604.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240524215607.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240524215613.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240524215610.jpg

There was also a whole load of fine food and drink from around the world, including La Coyota Mexican tacos, homemade Vietnamese, Bollywood Indian food, fresh Epermarket and Eper Kitchen products, Les Halles de Shanghai for some French flavors, and Latina for some grilled BBQ.

Weixin-Image_20240524215620.jpg

Weixin-Image_20240524215617.jpg


For more images, scan the QR code...

Weixin-Image_20240524215530.jpg

Thanks to Our Vendors!

Special thanks to our vendors: for high-end cleaning appliances Miboi Specialized; for activities Summerhill Camp, Maggie & Rose, Fido; for emergency medical SinoUnited Health; for food Les Halles de Shanghai, Epermarket, Bollywood, Yasmine's & La Coyota.

See you all again next year!

more news

Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival This Weekend!

Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival This Weekend!

Weather report is looking perfect

More Events Added to Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

More Events Added to Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Get your tickets now

Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

A family weekend in the sun!

How to Be a Vendor at Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

Want to reach thousands of Shanghai families?

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Cages was a Hell of a Bash!

Spooky good times!

Fun-Filled Family Halloween Party at The Pearl on Sunday!

It's that time of the year for costumes, candy, and a whole lot of family-friendly Halloween fun!

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

Shanwei is now a convenient one-hour destination within the broader Guangzhou metropolitan area!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

16 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

Give Blood & Save a Life – This Weekend!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Bvlgari Beijing Hotel’s Garden Poetry Ensemble ‘A Poem to Time’

Bvlgari Beijing Hotel’s Garden Poetry Ensemble ‘A Poem to Time’

6 Awesome Upcoming Events

6 Awesome Upcoming Events

WATCH: Good Times at Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

WATCH: Good Times at Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

16 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

16 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives