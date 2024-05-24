WATCH: Good Times at Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

It was a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun festivities.

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun festivities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, martial arts, a mini Olympics and motor sports, a maze, arts & crafts, chess, a football tournament, some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, and even a mini roller coaster!





There was also a whole load of fine food and drink from around the world, including La Coyota Mexican tacos, homemade Vietnamese, Bollywood Indian food, fresh Epermarket and Eper Kitchen products, Les Halles de Shanghai for some French flavors, and Latina for some grilled BBQ.





For more images, scan the QR code...

Thanks to Our V endors !

Special thanks to our vendors: for high-end cleaning appliances Miboi Specialized; for activities Summerhill Camp, Maggie & Rose, Fido; for emergency medical SinoUnited Health; for food Les Halles de Shanghai, Epermarket, Bollywood, Yasmine's & La Coyota.