T+ Tickets: Wrestling, Beer Bus, Lady M, Chicago + More!

Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



A family-friendly version of this classic Pearl Show above.

Step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Lady M @ 1862 Theater



Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

INFIN Pro Wrestling Show Live @ Modern Sky Lab

Big news for all you spandex loving fight fans – Project Reverse, Shanghai's latest and greatest pro wrestling promotion, has put together Shanghai's Most Exciting Match Card Ever!

READ MORE: Shanghai's Greatest Pro Wrestling Match Card Ever

Don't miss out on all the excitement! Get your tickets by scanning the QR code on the poster below:

Fri May 31, 7-10pm; RMB128-5,000

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus



All aboard! The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus will take you dancing through Shanghai's bustling streets, unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Brooklyn Brewery has transformed a bus into a mobile dance floor. As night falls, a live DJ will turn the moving bus into a disco, leading everyone to connect on the streets!

The bus will stop at three craft beer bars. At each stop, passengers can disembark, engage in interactive activities at the bar, and redeem a free Brooklyn Brewery craft beer.

Meeting Point In front of Found 158

Julu Lu, 8pm

1st Stop: Moka Bros

Xiangyang Bei Lu, 8.50-9.40pm

2nd Stop: Arena Luxe Cocktail Bar

Dagu Lu, 9.50-10.40pm

3rd & Final Stop: SÚP PHO

Found 158, 10.50pm-Midnight





Get off to drink, get back on to dance; feel the collision of alcohol and music; move your hands to the beat; and party all the way!

READ MORE: All Aboard the Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus!

Tickets to the above fun are just RMB128 early bird, which includes a beer at each stop, plus a Brooklyn Brewery bag full of goodies.



Those early bird tickets are limited though, so get yours now before the price goes up!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 31, from 8pm; RMB128-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC



"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 30, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 31, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 1, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

