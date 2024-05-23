Shanghai's Greatest Pro Wrestling Match Card Ever

Big news for all you spandex loving fight fans – Project Reverse, Shanghai's latest and greatest pro wrestling promotion, has put together Shanghai's Most Exciting Match Card Ever!

The bouts include...

China Debut!

"The most beautiful Japanese female wrestler," Yuki Kamifuku, makes her debut in China! Her opponent, Nao Kakuta, wants to give Yuki a debut that she'll never forget!



Grudge Rematch!

At Project Reverse's previous show, T-Light defeated China’s top superstar, Zhao Junjie, and won the first INFIN prize.

However, Junjie thinks that the referee made a mistake. They will go face-to-face for another showdown in Shanghai.

Hong Kong Battle + Big Sam is Back!

Hong Kong sensation, Jason Lee, wants to prove himself against his fellow Hong Kong wrestling buddy, Bitman.

Bitman is the current King of Pro Wrestling (KOPW) champion and will do whatever it takes to leave Shanghai with the championship.



Meanwhile, the destructive European dreadnought, Big Sam, returns to Shanghai with his gorgeous Russian valet, Lady Marie. Will he drop a trident on his opponents?

A Return to the Ring!

The former captain of OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment), Big Ben, is coming back to the ring! This will be his first match in four years.

Brother vs Brother!

Twin brothers, Jeff Man and Kevin Man, will be against each other in separate tag teams. Brother versus brother? How on Earth is that going to pan out?

Other Matches





+ Live Music from Dough Boy



There will also be live music from Hong Kong rapper and producer Dough Boy.

Tickets

Don't miss out on all the excitement! Get your tickets by scanning the QR code on the poster below:

Fri May 31, 7-10pm; RMB128-5,000

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路