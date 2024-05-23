  1. home
  2. Articles

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread "Qi" for Love

By That's, May 23, 2024

0 0

On 520 Confession Day, emerging health and beauty brand U Daily Plus partners with new generation idol Tian Hongjie to kick off the "520 Garden Party for Love". At this fan meeting event, U Daily Plus aids in romantic confessions, with Tian Hongjie and fans engaging in various interactive activities, allowing more young people to experience the vitality and beauty power of U Daily Plus' sparkling flavor drinks. 

Picture-1.jpg

I-Person and E-Person Call, Unlimited Fun

The "520 Garden Party for Love" exhibition area was full of fun. U Daily Plus carefully arranged several entertaining game zones for fans to relax. These included the personality-expressing "I-Person, E-Person Check-in Zone", the vitality and creativity-boosting "Frisbee Challenge Zone", the "Fan DIY Zone", and the surprise-filled "Scratch-off Lottery Zone". It felt like a grand party, with overflowing joy spreading through the air. On this 520, everyone received a special message from U Daily Plus, finding unlimited fun regardless of being an I-Person or E-Person.

2.jpg

U Daily Plus - Adding Vitality "Qi" for You with Love

Nowadays, as we enter a fast-paced lifestyle, the oral beauty industry also welcomes new development trends. The main consumers are no longer limited to beauty-seeking women; the customer base is becoming more diverse and younger. On this 520 Confession Day, U Daily Plus introduces a new series of sparkling flavor drinks to add vitality "Qi" for those who pursue health and beauty with love.

8.png

7.png

6.png

Vitality Peach, One Sip Back to Vitality "Qi"

U Daily Plus collagen peptide sparkling flavor drink, with a fresh white peach flavor, is sweet and refreshing, with bubbles instantly providing a cool taste and a sense of freedom. Each bottle contains 1500mg of collagen peptides, making every sip heart-throbbing and bringing back a state of vitality.

9.jpg

Rose" Without Worries, Creating Unique "Qi"

U Daily Plus sodium hyaluronate sparkling flavor drink combines rose and blackberry, offering a rich fruity aroma with a sweet and sour taste that is addictive. Each bottle contains ≥16mg of sodium hyaluronate, injecting water power into the body and experiencing extreme vitality.

10.jpg


This time, the "520 Garden Party for Love" fan meeting initiated by U Daily Plus and Tian Hongjie marks just the beginning of the brand's collaboration with youthful energy. In the future, U Daily Plus will continue to empower product quality with innovative spirit, reshape brand vitality, and create a wave of enthusiasm with the new generation.

4.png

5.png

3.png




more news

10 Backpacks for Travel, School or Your Daily Commute

10 Backpacks for Travel, School or Your Daily Commute

Pack smart.

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

Art is a line around your thoughts.

30 Amazing Art Shows This May in Shenzhen

30 Amazing Art Shows This May in Shenzhen

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.

22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

Art is a line around your thoughts.

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

Step into a whimsical world of vibrant colors and fantastical creatures at Ikky's solo exhibition

WIN! iBorn Healthcare: Your Trusted Partner in Beauty & Well-Being

Elevate your beauty and well-being with iBorn Healthcare!

TUMI Expands Its Partnership with McLaren Launching New Capsule Collection

Three innovative, high-performance bags.

Italian Luxury Brand CASADEI Announces Grand Opening on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

A milestone in Casadei's expansion into the dynamic and flourishing Chinese market.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Travel Gossip: China Visa-Free Entry for Foreign Cruise Tourists

Enter This World Bee Day Photo Competition

Carmen Flamenco Dance Show – Last Call for Tickets!

31 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread

U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread "Qi" for Love

COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

COMMUNE·X: Elevating the Bar for Community & Social Drinking

Your 'Fresh' Lychee Might Be from Last Year

Your 'Fresh' Lychee Might Be from Last Year

Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives