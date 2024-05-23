U Daily Plus Joins Hands with Celebrity to Spread "Qi" for Love

On 520 Confession Day, emerging health and beauty brand U Daily Plus partners with new generation idol Tian Hongjie to kick off the "520 Garden Party for Love". At this fan meeting event, U Daily Plus aids in romantic confessions, with Tian Hongjie and fans engaging in various interactive activities, allowing more young people to experience the vitality and beauty power of U Daily Plus' sparkling flavor drinks.

I-Person and E-Person Call, Unlimited Fun

The "520 Garden Party for Love" exhibition area was full of fun. U Daily Plus carefully arranged several entertaining game zones for fans to relax. These included the personality-expressing "I-Person, E-Person Check-in Zone", the vitality and creativity-boosting "Frisbee Challenge Zone", the "Fan DIY Zone", and the surprise-filled "Scratch-off Lottery Zone". It felt like a grand party, with overflowing joy spreading through the air. On this 520, everyone received a special message from U Daily Plus, finding unlimited fun regardless of being an I-Person or E-Person.

U Daily Plus - Adding Vitality "Qi" for You with Love

Nowadays, as we enter a fast-paced lifestyle, the oral beauty industry also welcomes new development trends. The main consumers are no longer limited to beauty-seeking women; the customer base is becoming more diverse and younger. On this 520 Confession Day, U Daily Plus introduces a new series of sparkling flavor drinks to add vitality "Qi" for those who pursue health and beauty with love.

Vitality Peach, One Sip Back to Vitality "Qi"

U Daily Plus collagen peptide sparkling flavor drink, with a fresh white peach flavor, is sweet and refreshing, with bubbles instantly providing a cool taste and a sense of freedom. Each bottle contains ≥1500mg of collagen peptides, making every sip heart-throbbing and bringing back a state of vitality.

Rose" Without Worries, Creating Unique "Qi"

U Daily Plus sodium hyaluronate sparkling flavor drink combines rose and blackberry, offering a rich fruity aroma with a sweet and sour taste that is addictive. Each bottle contains ≥16mg of sodium hyaluronate, injecting water power into the body and experiencing extreme vitality.





This time, the "520 Garden Party for Love" fan meeting initiated by U Daily Plus and Tian Hongjie marks just the beginning of the brand's collaboration with youthful energy. In the future, U Daily Plus will continue to empower product quality with innovative spirit, reshape brand vitality, and create a wave of enthusiasm with the new generation.









