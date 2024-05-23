  1. home
16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

By That's GBA, May 23, 2024

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

_20240126023424.png

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.

Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

ALSO Pet Life Festival

Also-Pet-Life-Festival.jpg

Pet clothing, pet toy brands, pet foods, light snacks and beverages, pet supplies, DIY pet products, and lifestyle goods, all at ALSO Pet Life Festival. Don't miss this opportunity to treat your special friends and connect with pet lovers!

May 25 - 26, 2.30pm - 10pm

June 1 - 2, 2.30pm - 10pm

ALSO Shopping Complex, No.6 Yihe Road, Shunde

Beyond the Presence

Beyond-the-Presence.jpg

Transcendence means that the creator of art guides the audience to interact and connect with the implicit meaning of the work through the expression of his embodied presence. Behind all present expressions lie many absent imaginations, so that the true value of the image actually lies in the immense fantasy space hidden behind the screen.

Until May 30, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Hello Myself!

Hello-Myself-.jpg

Explore the Depths of 2024! Engage in our themed initiative, which offers avenues for self-exploration, career advancement, relationship nurturing, and life introspection. With 8 mentors and 14 activities spread over 2 months, delve into astrology, vision workshops, plant therapy, and more every weekend from May 12 to July 6 at the Calling Hill.

Until July 6, 2024

The Calling Hill, No.129 Fenjiang Middle Road, Chancheng

Traces of Time

Traces-of-Time.jpg

A painting, like the traces left by time, carries countless emotions and stories. This exhibition will showcase the recent works of Wang Dongbiao, offering the audience a captivating journey through the charm of art.

Until June 10, 2024

Desheng Art Gallery, S-G101 Fisherman's Wharf, Shunde

Dongguan

The Realm of Meaning

_20240509002929.jpg

The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."

Until June 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024

Chinese-Fans-Beauty-in-Motion---Contemporary-Masters-Fan-Painting-Exhibition-2024.jpg

Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!

Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Heroes-in-the-Rra-of-Emperor-Wu-of-Han-Dynasty.jpg

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.

Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Daniel Padim Fingerstyle Guitar Tour

Daniel-Padim-Fingerstyle-Guitar-Tour.jpg

Experience the enchanting melodies of Daniel Padim's "Waiting for You" Fingerstyle Guitar Tour on May 25. Join us for an unforgettable evening of acoustic mastery. Reserve your spot now and immerse yourself in the soulful rhythms of Daniel Padim's mesmerizing performance.

May 25, 2024

For Reservations: +852-2200 0217

Xiqu Centre, No.88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui

HKFC Soccer Sevens

HKFC-Soccer-Sevens.jpg

This year, the HKFC Soccer Sevens will showcase an exciting lineup featuring 16 teams in the Main Event, complemented by an 8-team Masters Tournament. Defending champions Aston Villa are set to face fellow English Premier League club West Ham United. Additionally, the Hong Kong Football Club will mark the 25th anniversary of the Soccer Sevens by introducing the first Women's Tournament. This inaugural competition will see women’s teams from Hong Kong and Macau compete for the championship. Be sure to catch all the action over the three thrilling days at the club!

May 24 - 26, 2024

For Tickets: hksoccersevens.com

Hong Kong Football Club

Great Piano Concertos: David Kadouch Plays Mozart

Great-Piano-Concertos-David-Kadouch-Plays-Mozart.png

French pianist David Kadouch once again joins hands with the Hong Kong Sinfonietta to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24. Conducted by Olari Elts, the programme also includes great works by Shostakovich, Arvo Pärt and Erkki-Sven Tüür. This programme is part of the French May Arts Festival.

Price: HKD220, HKD380, HKD520

May 25, 2024

Tickets available at URBTIX and POPTICKET

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

School of Rock the Musical

School-of-Rock-the-musical.jpg

School of Rock the Musical is a rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the 2003 hit movie of the same name, starring Jack Black and written by Mike White, this hilarious and irresistible musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band.

May 25 – June 16, 2024

Tickets available at Cityline

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts

Saturday Comedy Showcase

Saturday-Comedy-Showcase.jpg

Backstage Comedy showcase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts!

May 25, 9pm - 10.30pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Hong Kong Island

Helle Queens

Helle-Queens.jpg

Drag culture in ancient and modern times, with Paint & Sip, drag queen performance.

May 25, 2pm - 5pm

Awesomebar&cafe, 14 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Macao

Paradise

Paradise.jpg

The exhibition showcases over 200 instant film works and more than 30 photographic prints by Japanese photography master Araki Nobuyoshi.

Until May 28, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Wondrous Encounters - The 34th Macao Arts Festival

34-Macao-Arts-Festival_202451655958.jpg

Seasons come and seasons go, so does everything in the universe. Early summer is a time when flowers bloom and an ideal moment for artistic meanders. The 34th Macao Arts Festival takes off with a string of “wondrous encounters”, featuring an array of fantastical and novel programmes inviting the audience to discover and embrace the arts together. When the curtains open, countless characters, images and events will shine on the limelight. Each and every occasion will be a peculiar encounter, be it a beautiful rendezvous, a passionate date, or a precious reunion.

Until June 7, 2024

For various venues & times, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/fam/34/en/

Hong Kong Macao Foshan Zhuhai Zhongshan Dongguan Event Guide Weekly Weekend

