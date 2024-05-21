28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Early Summer Elegance at YUE

Explore the natural gifts and savor the early summer elegance with YUE Creative Cantonese cuisine. Discover the rich flavors and innovation of modern Cantonese dishes, where traditional pairings are reimagined. Indulge in the unique perilla flavor and pan-fried cod, combining smoky aromas with the delicate texture of cod fish, leaving a refreshing taste on your palate. Join us to experience the essence of modern Cantonese cuisine through our special chef menus.



Available from May 2024

Please contact YUE customer service for a further reservation:

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes



Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



May 18 - June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

Food & Drink

Heugah x Sweetness

Join us for the last weekend of May as we welcome our friends, the owners of Sweetness Coffee, to guest bartend at Heugah Coffee. From May 23 to 25, Thursday to Saturday, they will be serving a special combo and an exclusive Schrödinger's creative coffee. Don’t miss out on this three-day event!



May 23 - 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18998360070

Heu Gah Coffee, Unit 101, No.5 Liuyun 7th Street, Tianhe

Guest Shift at ROOT ROOF

On Thursday, May 23, join us at ROOT ROOF as we welcome Platt XU, the national champion of the 2023 SIP Supernova Bartender Awards. Platt will take over the bar on the second floor, showcasing his award-winning cocktail and three other special creations that blend culinary creativity with mixology.



May 23, 9pm - midnight

ROOT ROOF, No.614 Donghuadong Road, Yuexiu

The 32nd Interwine Guangzhou



From May 23-25, 2024, the 32nd Interwine Guangzhou takes place at the Canton Fair Complex, Area D. The event features 800 global exhibitors and over 10,000 fine wines from 30+ countries. Attendees can explore a variety of alcoholic products including wine, whisky, cognac, vodka, sake, craft beer, and non-alcoholic wine across themed areas such as national pavilions, award-winning wine areas, and trendy drinks zones.



Free Entry

May 23-25, 2024

Area D, Canton Fair Complex, Pazhou

New Wings! Flavours Across the Globe at The Goat



Starting May 22, The Goat introduces NINE exciting wing flavors at both locations! From Crying Thai-ger to Indonesian Gado, and Lao Gan Ma, there's a favorite for everyone. Don't miss out on this global culinary adventure!



From May 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

For Reservations: +8620-38049243

The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou Kizomba Social Night 2024



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Kizomba Social Night 2024! See you on Friday, May 24, at 8.30pm in JoJo's. It's time to learn some dance moves and enjoy a fun social evening with new and old friends! Entrance ticket includes: 2 welcome drinks, 1 bottle of healthy juice, door gifts to each guest, Kizomba & Afro open dance classes, and lucky draw! Best opportunity to meet expats in Guangzhou! It’s optional to attend the dance classes, you can just come to mingle.

May 24, from 8.30pm

Jojo's Riverside, Shop B11, Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Grand Opening at Bar Kaze



Bar Kaze will host a three-day grand opening party starting on May 27. Guest bartender, Zhazha Lee, will take over the bar to celebrate with friends in Guangzhou. Join us to toast the successful launch of Bar Kaze and wish for prosperity and abundance!



May 25 - 27, 2024

Bar Kaze, Shop 111, No.151 Yi'an Road, Haizhu

Ask Expat Sunday Brunch

Come join the monthly brunch event where you get to be social and entertained by fun performances and games, this event highly focuses on embracing and uniting different people from different backgrounds. This Sunday, Kiwi (New Zealander) owned bar restaurant Butcher's Block will open their door to specially for you, DM Shia to sign up!



Price: RMB10, Entry Fee

For Reservations: via WeChat ShiaMajer

May 26, from 12noon

Butcher's Block, Unit 110, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe (next to ATOC)

A Night with Simone Caporale at The Churchill Bar

Join Simone Caporale, one of the world's most renowned mixologists, for an evening of liquid artistry at The Churchill Bar. Experience his expert craft and unique creations in an unforgettable journey through the art of mixology.



May 29, 9pm - midnight

For Reservations: +8620-3813 6888

The Churchill Bar, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, 3/F, No.3 Xing'an Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

A French Kiss Wine Dinner



Join us for a wine dinner with Xavier Vignon. Morton's signature dishes will be featured with exceptional wines, and a winery representative will be on hand to share his knowledge with every table. The evening of food and wine will be paired with the best view of the canton tower in Guangzhou and Morton's legendary service. We have space available for groups from 2 to 10 guests and a social table for Single guests. Seats are limited, so please reserve in advance.

Price: RMB588 + 10% service charge per person

May 30, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Happy Thursdays at The Happy Monk



Happy Thursday is back next Thursday, May 30, at The Happy Monk Lumina! Come celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival with us and ignite your night with our savory snacks, refreshing drinks, and fun games. Admission is FREE!

May 30, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, Level 5, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Fun for the Kids on Children’s Day at Café @ 2

Enjoy unlimited delicious food with additional kids buffet counter for the special day. You’re welcome to make ice popsicles or sugar-coated haws on your own with your little ones. What’s more, ball painting and doll painting activities are available during lunch and dinner buffet period. Celebrate childhood magic at our family-friendly buffet! Embark on a whimsical culinary journey this Children's Day at Café@2 in Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel.



Children’s Day Buffet Lunch

June 1, 12noon – 2.30pm

Price: Adult, RMB228; Child, RMB128（1.2-1.4 M)

Children’s Day Buffet Dinner

June 1, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: Adult, RMB318; Child, RMB208（1.2-1.4 M)

*Children under 1.2M are entitled to free access with the company of a paying adult

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3688

Café @ 2, 2/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Taste the Essence of Lingnan at LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, offers each guest a serene space filled with the charm of Lingnan. From the moment you step into our hotel, your journey into Cantonese culture begins. From May 8 to July 30, 2024, the hotel presents the Yum Cha Leisure Stay Hotel Room Package, inviting every guest to "enjoy yum cha in leisure." Guests who book this package can experience the Lingnan ambiance in the Premier Room or Garden 66 and enjoy a custom yum cha breakfast at Peach Blossom Chinese Restaurant.



Available from May 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8333 8989

LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

No.368 Huangshi East Road, Yuexiu

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Happy Hours at Butcher's Block



Join us for Happy Hours at Butcher's Block! From 4pm to 8pm, enjoy drinks for just RMB20. Later, from 8pm to 10pm, drinks are only RMB25. Sip on Carlsberg, house red, or white wine. Don't miss out on these amazing deals!



Price: RMB20, 4pm - 8pm; RMB25, 8pm - 10pm

Monday to Sunday, until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18319969286

Butcher's Block, Room 110, No.2 Huaxun Street, Tianhe

GF Personal Growth Networking Brunch



Have you ever encountered any personal crises or challenges? Are you still fighting, or have you already transformed your life to the next level? Join us on June 1 at Morton's Grille to embrace the power of self-discovery and empowerment with two extraordinary individuals who have conquered their own personal growth journeys! Delve into insightful conversations, gain practical strategies, and connect with like-minded individuals ready to uplift and inspire. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embrace your journey of transformation and unlock your full potential!



June 1, 2024

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Music

Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues



Embark on a legendary journey with Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues as they kick off their 2024 China Tour! This isn't just a concert—it's a soulful odyssey that transcends price tags. Whether you've dreamt big or faced setbacks, join us and discover resonance and empowerment in Billy Branch's music.



May 24, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/list/list?type=1&tag=42956

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Dickster China Tour 2024

Experience the electrifying vibes of Dickster, aka Dick Trevor, one of the most popular psytrance producers and masters! His sound is a fusion of funky complexity, mesmerizing detail, unstoppable movement, and pure psychedelic music. Don't miss this unparalleled musical journey!



May 25, 2024

For Reservations:+86-18826231272

SD Livehouse, Building No.7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, No.132 Gongye Avenue North, Haizhu

Quatuor Van Kuijk



On May 26, the acclaimed Quatuor Van Kuijk from France will showcase compositions by iconic French Romantic-era composers such as Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc, and Fauré. Experience the enchanting melodies and rich harmonies that define the essence of French classical music.



May 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Jeremy Zucker 2024 China Tour



Tickets are now on sale for the China tour of Jeremy Zucker, the fresh and creative pop sensation from the US!



May 28, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=228102

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Soulful Journey at Saturn·Horizon



Along the shores of the Mediterranean, a gentle sea breeze whispers softly, caressing faces and gently brushing against the strings of instruments. Immersed in the enchanting melodies of lesser-known languages, we feel the emotions that transcend linguistic barriers.



May 28, 2024

For Reservations:+86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Virginia To Vegas



You might not know his name, but you've definitely heard his music. Canadian singer-songwriter Virginia To Vegas, born Derik John Baker, captivates listeners with his lazy, gentle voice and storytelling approach to love songs. Over the years, he's won numerous awards in Canada and shared the stage with big names like Maroon 5, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, and Backstreet Boys. His global streaming numbers are approaching an impressive 800 million.



May 28, 2024

For Reservations:+86-18826231272

SD Livehouse, Building No.7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, No.132 Gongye Avenue North, Haizhu

Jake Bugg "Beyond the Horizon" Tour



After six years, British singer-songwriter Jake Bugg is returning to the Chinese mainland this May! He'll be heading to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu for his "Beyond the Horizon" tour. Are you ready? Join us on Jake Bugg's extraordinary musical journey!



May 30, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/list/list?type=1&tag=42949

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse No.5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Arts

Sunburst

This exhibition will comprehensively showcase the creative trajectory of artist Deng Hai from 2012 to 2024, highlighting his dynamic residency creation processes and cross-disciplinary collaborations.



May 25 - June 23, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

A Historical Journey in Guangzhou



The exhibition focuses on the latest discoveries and achievements from 20 archaeological excavation projects in Guangzhou in 2023, showcasing 191 sets of artifacts, including stone tools, pottery, bronzes, porcelains, glass, crystals, and plant and animal remains.



Until October 20, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi 1st Road, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

Lifestyle

Film Screening "Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman"

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic ties and the 18th Croisements Festival, the New Zealand Consulate-General and the French Consulate-General in Guangzhou, alongside GZDOC Park, present a screening of "Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman." Welcome to register for the event at the link below. The event will be held from 6.15pm to 9pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at DOC Park, Guangzhou. This documentary, premiered at Cannes in 2022 and directed by Julie Bertuccelli, highlights the illustrious career of Dame Jane Campion, the first woman to win the Palme d'Or and a two-time Academy Award winner.

To sign up: www.huodongxing.com/event/6756923853800?td=5771920411370

May 28, 6.15pm - 9pm

GZDOC Park, No.168 Huazhou Road, Haizhu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

