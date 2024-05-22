Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Waldorf Astoria Beijing invited the singers of the National Centre for the Performing Arts production of "Un Ballo in Maschera" to present a beautiful salon concert at the hotel's Peacock Alley. In the spirit of the 18th-century intellectual salon, salon concerts are places where like-minded people can gather to enjoy performances, conversation and refreshments.



Italian soprano Clarissa Costanzo

The hotel was honored to have the Italian soprano Clarissa Costanzo, Italian tenor Gianluca Terranova and Italian pianist and composer Francesco Barbagelata present an immersive listening experience for their valued guests.



Italian tenor Gianluca Terranova

Over the past decade, Waldorf Astoria Beijing has been committed to creating unforgettable moments and continuing the Waldorf legend for its guests, not only by providing them with luxurious amenities and exceptional service, but also by bringing them elegant art and exclusive local experiences – including the upcoming Star Chef culinary experiences and offline art exhibitions.

