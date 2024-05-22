39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

That's Shanghai Exclusive Discount @ Terrace 8

The Portman Rtiz-Carlton, Shanghai has officially opened Terrace 8 to enhance those summer vibes.

On weekdays, Terrace 8 is all about a relaxing getaway feel from the hustle and bustle of Shanghai below it, while the weekends it offer soundscapes featuring a harmonious blend of city background sounds intertwined with the vibrant beats curated by DJ Nikki every Friday and Saturday.

Terrace 8 is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on re-opening:

Terrace 8 Beer & BBQ set for 2 people: RMB168 (originally RMB208) – including your choice of four beers, Truffle French Fries and Gai Yang Style Chicken

Terrace 8 Beer & BBQ set for 4 people: RMB588 (originally RMB608) – including your choice of eight beers, Truffle French Fries, Charred Pork Jowls, Lamb Kofta Skewer, Mini Beef Burger Sliders, and Heirloom Baby Peppers

Terrace 8 Two Hours Free Flow Beer: RMB188 (originally RMB228) – including your choice of five draft beers

Terrace 8 3-Course Package: RMB688 (originally RMB888) – including one glass of wine, an artisan cheese selection, a selection of cold cuts, and white chocolate panna cotta

Terrace 8 Chandon Free Flow Package: RMB388 (originally RMB588) – including free flow Chandon Brut NV, Chandon Rose NV, and Chandon Garden

Terrace 8 Moët & Chandon Free Flow Package: RMB788 (originally RMB988) – including free flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut NV, Whispering Angel, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, and Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir

Wed to Fri 5.30-10.30pm; Sat & Sun 2.30-10.30pm

Level 8, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路

Thursday



Speed Dating @ El Santo

Summer Lovin’ Happens So Fast – singles gather for a speed dating event that promises to be as electrifying as the summer itself.

Participants will whirl through a series of quickfire dates, each one a chance to find that special someone.

The air will be filled with timeless tunes, setting the stage for an evening where connections are made at lightning speed.

Whether you’re a hopelessly devoted long term single, or just looking for a fun and flirty night out, this event is the perfect opportunity to make a connection that could last well beyond the summer.

Spaces are limited - scan the QR code on the poster to register now.

Thu May 23, 7pm; RMB50

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Thursday-Sunday

MayFest @ InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC



The InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC is proud to host its first-ever MayFest. Dive into a celebration brimming with authentic traditions and joyous festivities; experience the festive cheer brought to you by an authentic Bavarian band; savor traditional German delicacies crafted by a guest chef from Austria; and indulge in genuine Munich MayFest beer.



Thu-Sun May 23-26; Individual Ticket RMB388; Children Ticket RMB198; Family Ticket RMB958; Table of up to 8 people RMB3,000.

Intercontinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC, 1700 Zhuguang Lu, by Yinggang Dong Lu 诸光路1700号, 近盈港东路

Friday

Italian Disco Paninaro Party @ RIINK

Join the Paninaro revival at RIINK's 80s-themed party! Celebrate the iconic Italian subculture with roller skating, designer fashion, indulgent burgers and hot dogs, and a soundtrack of Duran Duran, Culture Club, and Italo disco hits.

Hosted by DJs Kougar and Big Wave, this flamboyant event promises an unforgettable trip back to 1984. Come dressed in your Paninaro best and embrace the luxurious, stylish attitude of this vibrant era.

Food and drink special deals, all-night happy hour... cups will not run dry!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Fri May 24, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

BLACK WAX: Heavy Metal Record Night @ CAVE

Bring your records to the party, or hang out with host, DJ BO, with two stipulations:

1) It's an all 80's edition with 80s punk records also joining the 80s metal tunes.

2) The bar recently was left with some abandoned kitties, AKA the 'Cave Cats.' The shop has paid for their support. All donations and 10% of the bar proceeds will go to these cats, and other cat charities in Shanghai. Also, join the contest by donating to name one of the newly-adopted cats as well.

Fri May 24, 9pm; Free Entry

CAVE, 2/F, Building 1, 128 Anshun Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 安顺路128号1号楼2楼, 近凯旋路

Salsa Bachata Social Club @ El Santo

It is Corazon Friday at El Santo with Salsa Bachata Social Club. RMB70 includes:

3 hours of Bachata & Salsa

Open Class

2 Drinks Tickets

Happy Hour All Night



Head along with your friends and groove into the weekend.

Every Fri, 9.30pm-12.30am; RMB70

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Friday & Saturday



Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

French Breaking Season: Dos au Mur @ SIDC



Dos au Mur is a creation where Hip Hop dance mixes aesthetic and body performance in order to raise objective and intelligible sociological questions.

The expression dos au mur, meaning 'back to the wall,' originates from fencing; when a fencer steps back too much to avoid danger, he ends up without any other choice than having to fight his opponent.

Starting from that principle, the wall – which is the central element of the show – is there to stimulate the survival instinct of the dancers when facing situations that we are all confronted with, because of us or in spite of everything.

On a second level, the wall symbolizes the duality that humans create naturally as a unique source of reflection and landmark; the wall is first and foremost the materialization of our behavior, stretched between psychological border and building of constant antagonisms.

Dos au Mur invites us to think about the role of human beings and their share of responsibility for the two main ideas suggested by this expression.



Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Tropical Paradise @ La Suite



This weekend, immerse yourself in Tropical Paradise! Put on your most fashionable outfit and dance to the beat of the music for a sparkling night of fantasy.

Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Children's Hospital



Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations. Head along to Shanghai Children's Hospital to help out children fighting cancer.

READ MORE: Give Blood & Save a Life – This Weekend!

Sat May 25, 9am-3.30pm

Shanghai Children's Hospital, 355 Luding Lu, by Tongpu Lu 泸定路355号, 近同普路

Great British Day Out @ British International School Shanghai Puxi



The British Chamber presents the Great British Day Out – a bigger and wider platform for businesses to connect with partners and clients, and a fun day for families and individuals.

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, 2024 Virgin Atlantic Great British Day Out promises an even greater spectacle.



Step into a world where British charm meets global allure!



Sat May 25, 11am-5pm; Free Entry

British International School Shanghai Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Beiqing Gong Lu 金光路111号，近北青公路

Birthday Party @ La Matcha



Celebrate four years of matcha magic with La Matcha!

Join an exclusive Matcha Banquet on May 25 from 12-2pm at the shop on Xiangyang Lu. Indulge in a special brunch set menu crafted to highlight matcha created in collaboration with Mary-Kate How. Limited to just 16 seats.

It will be followed by menu specials from 2.30-4.30pm.

Sat May 25, 12-2pm & 2.30-4.30pm

La Matcha, 158 Xiangyang Nan Lu, by Fuxing Lu 襄阳南路158号，近复兴路

May Fest @ Zeitgeist Bites

A day of all that is best about Bavaria, with live music, good food and, of course, lots and lots of beer... and it is free beer from 2pm until the first keg is dry!

Sat May 25, 2pm-Late

Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

6th Anniversary @ Tacolicious



Tacolicioius is turning six and they want your help to celebrate. They’ll have the BBQ running from 3pm and you don't want to miss the free dance class by Ting-Ting from 5-6pm.

Come work up an appetite for the Taco Competition from 7:30pm (and FREE SHOTS every hour) and Midnight Shakers cocktails aallll night long.

Sat May 25, 3pm-Late

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

12-Hour Rooftop & Club Party ft. LUKE ALESSI @ Electric Circus - The Shanghai EDITION







Two parties in one: daytime rooftop celebration followed by a proper nightclub session. Redefining the city's clubbing experience with a marathon celebration spanning 12 hours across two sensational stages.



Join us for the third installment of the FRSH series, where music, community, and boundless energy collide for an unforgettable journey from dusk till dawn.

Headlined by Australian international DJ Luke Alessi and seven local talents.



Sat May 25, 3pm-3am; RMB 128-188, includes one drink

7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路

Viva Coachella @ Banyan Tree

This Saturday, on the rooftop at Banyan Tree, the sunset is merely a flush of rose on a dome of silver river.

With the astonishing sunset afterglow and the view of the Bund, let's enjoy the passion of a Coachella music festival atmosphere and summer carnival!

Enjoy two parties with one ticket and continue after midnight in La Suite!

Sat May 25, 3-10pm

Tops, 13/F, Banyan Tree on the Bund, 19 Gongping Lu, by Haiping Lu 上海外滩悦榕庄酒13楼, 公平路19号, 近海平路

INT x Ananas Collaboration @ INT

First collaboration event of INT with Ananas.

INT is award wining restaurant group Twins Kitchen's first project in Shanghai, a Cantonese-Italian bistro with a wild range in wine seleciton.

Ananas is a new brand created by Franklin from Alors. a classic French bistro with Taiwanese touch.

Together they will make sweet, sweet music, as with a DJ from 9pm.

Sat May 25, 5.30pm-Late

INT, R114, Sub 60, 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Wuding Lu 胶州路273弄60号114弄, 近武定路

Gothic City Walk with Katweasel & DJ BO @ OKVLT13

World Goth Day is celebrated this week, and Shanghai's premier goth clothes shop, OKVLT13, is throwing a party. Get on the Gothic City Walk with DJs Katweasel and DJ BO spinning goth, EBM, and industrial.

Spooky!

Sat May 25, 8pm-Midnight

OKVLT13, Room 109, 1933 Old Mill, 611 Liyang Lu, by Haining Lu 溧阳路611号, 近海宁路

Night at The Museum @ Fotografiska



Fotografiska is back with its ‘Night at The Museum’ series presented by Grey Goose. Head along for another evening of celebrations, as you are invited to join our guided tour.

8.30pm Reception

9pm Exhibition 'Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt' Guided Tour

9.30pm Private Lounge & Terrace Celebration

10.30pm Dance Time

Sat May 25, from 8.30pm; RMB120, includes one drink

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu 光复路127号, 近晋元路

FA Cup Final @ El Santo



Head along to watch the FA Cup Final at El Santo and enjoy free flow drinks and tacos for the duration of the game for just RMB198.

The same deal will also be available for the Champions League Final the following week.

Sat May 25, from 10pm

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Saturday & Sunday



2024 Shanghai E-Prix @ Shanghai International Circuit



Things are about to get electrifying, as Formula E finally returns to China for a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.

For those not in the know, Formula E is the highest class of competition for electrically powered single-seater racing cars. Think Formula 1 for electric cars.

And it is fast – major changes made last season in the development of the Gen3 car means top speeds of 322 km/h, making Formula E cars the fastest regulated electric road-course racing cars in the world.

You can also expect a fiesta atmosphere off the track, with the Allianz Fan Village offering a fun day for families and spectators, with immersive entertainment, exploring experiences, and innovations for all ages.

Sat & Sun May 25 & 26; RMB129-799

Shanghai International Circuit, 2000 Yining Lu, Jiading District 上海国际赛车场, 伊宁路2000号, 嘉定

Sunday

AKS Children’s Day Fun Festival @ AKS Children's Field

Join AKS in promoting active play and sports among kids, encouraging them to have FUN, stay ACTIVE, and build FRIENDSHIPS through sports.

Get ready for interactive sports games, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, and much more! Come and enjoy a day of fun with your family & friends!

Sun May 26, 9am-3pm; RMB80 per child

AKS Childers Field, 1 Wanshan Lu 足球场万山路1号

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 26, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



A family-friendly version of this classic Pearl Show. Step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Ongoing



Lady M @ 1862 Theater

Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia @ Bottega & Madame Ching



Italian pizzeria Bottega and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Madame Ching have collaborated with Turkish Airlines on The Silk Road: A Gastronomic Journey Across Eurasia.

Throughout this remarkable journey, they will showcase four cocktails paired with eight dishes, all inspired by the Silk Road, unveiling a new creation each week representing a different city along the route.

At the end of the month, one lucky event participant will win a round-trip flight from Shanghai to Istanbul, the grand prize – among many.

READ MORE: WIN! Turkish Airlines Flights on the Silk Road

Until May 25; RMB128 per set

Bottega, 101B, K.WAH Centre, 108 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 襄阳北路108号嘉华中心1楼101B, 近淮海中路

Madame Ching, 5/F, 20 Donghu Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 东湖路20号5楼, 近淮海中路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 23, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 24, 8pm, RMB150

Sat May 25, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat May 25, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu May 30, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 31, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 1, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Looking Ahead

May 28: We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Geography.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue May 28, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

May 31: INFIN Pro Wrestling Show Live @ Modern Sky Lab



Project Reverse, Shanghai's latest and greatest pro wrestling promotion, has put together Shanghai's Best Match Card Ever!

Featuring…



CHINA DEBUT! "The most beautiful Japanese female wrestler," Yuki Kamifuku, makes her debut in China! Her opponent, Nao Kakuta, wants to give Yuki a debut that she'll never forget!



GRUDGE REMATCH! At Project Reverse's previous show, T-Light defeated China’s top superstar, Zhao Junjie, and won the first INFIN prize. However, Junjie thinks that the referee made a mistake. They will go face-to-face for another showdown in Shanghai.

HONG KONG BATTLE! Hong Kong sensation, Jason Lee, wants to prove himself against his fellow Hong Kong wrestling buddy, Bitman. Bitman is the current King of Pro Wrestling (KOPW) champion and will do whatever it takes to leave Shanghai with the championship.



A RETURN TO THE RING! The former captain of OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment), Big Ben, is coming back to the ring! This will be his first match in four years.



BIG SAM IS BACK! The destructive European dreadnought, Big Sam, returns to Shanghai with his gorgeous Russian valet, Lady Marie. Will he drop a trident on his opponents?



BROTHER VS. BROTHER! Twin brothers, Jeff Man and Kevin Man, will be against each other in separate tag teams. Brother versus brother? How on Earth is that going to pan out?

Catch all these exciting matches and more!

Fri May 31, 7-10pm

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

May 31: Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus



All aboard! The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus will take you dancing through Shanghai's bustling streets, unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 8pm

First Stop: Moka Bros, Xiangyang Bei Lu, 8.50-9.40pm

Second Stop: Arena Luxe Cocktail Bar, Dagu Lu, 9.50-10.40pm

Third & Final Stop: SÚP PHO, Found 158, 10.50pm-Midnight

Tickets to the above fun are just RMB128 early bird, which inclues a beer at each stop, plus a Brooklyn Brewery bag full of goodies.

Those early bird tickets are limited though, so get yours now before the price goes up!

Fro May 31, from 8pm; RMB128-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

May 31 & June 1: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 31 & June 1: French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC



"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Boobs&Brains @ Cotton's

Boobs&Brains isn't just a quiz – it's a movement for change!

Join to spotlight women-owned brands, honor historical female changemakers, and champion equity.

With fun mini-challenges, brain-activating lady-centric Qs and an epic raffle – it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

With over RMB85,000 raised for mental health and trauma survivors in Shanghai to date, this is the FINAL epic event in Shanghai with Quizmaster Scarlet!

Let's ignite empowerment, inspiration, and connection as we fundraise to take Boobs&Brains GLOBAL! Boobs&Brains is known for rapid sell-outs —secure your spot now!

Open to humans who identify as women and non binary.

Sat June 1, 12-4pm; RMB150, includes one main & one drink

Cotton’s, 294 Xinhua Rd, by Dingxi Rd 长宁区新华路294号 近定西路

June 1: Battle of the Bands @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Battle of the Bands 2024 sends an invitation to all teenagers who love rock and roll and are willing to pursue their dreams. An opportunity to stand on a bigger stage and make more people hear you.

This is not only a competition of music, but also a feast of rock and roll, a carnival for the youth. Here, you will meet like-minded music partners and perform with them together.

You will also have the opportunity to watch the stunning performance of the well-known musical School of Rock for free.

Sat June 1, 12.30-5.30pm; Free Entry

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号，近东育路

June 2: Spring Festival @ Azul SKL

Azul's Spring Festival is back! Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, live music, DJ, bouncy castle and clowns and face painting for kids.

Sun June 2, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

June 9 & 10: French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC



Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

June 1 & 2, 8 & 9:Commune Market Summer Fest 2024 @ The Weave

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024, three events back to back from May to June! Discover Shanghai's local designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, home decor, clothing, toys, collectibles, local charities and so much more!

Commune Market is free entry and pet-friendly.

Visit The Weave for its world cuisines from Peruvian, Italian and Thai to Mediterranean, Japanese, and even hot pot and a late night wine bar!

There is something for everyone here. And don't miss the ever so popular Drunk Baker for coffee and pastry.

Fri & Sat June 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 2-9pm; Free Entry

The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号

June 20-23: Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

July 19 & 20: Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

