Love is in the Air! Where to Celebrate 520 in Guangzhou

May 20 is one of China's romantic days, celebrated alongside traditional Chinese lovers' day, Qixi (七夕) on lunar July 7, and Western Valentine's Day on February 14.

'5.20' originated from the internet, as many trends do today. This term, like many others, is based on pronunciation—the Chinese pronunciation of 'five two zero' (wǔ èr líng) sounds like 'I love you' (wǒ ài nǐ). You can read all about this fascinating connection and more by clicking this amorous link:

Now that you know the story behind it, here's where to celebrate this special day this year...

Recommended



Happy & Romantic 520 at YUE

Celebrate a happy and romantic 520 at YUE Creative Modern Cantonese Cuisines, where creative cuisine meets the elegant tastes of early summer. Enjoy private rooms or a grand ballroom while embarking on a culinary journey through mountains and seas, rediscovering the rich flavors of Cantonese and Chaoshan delicacies with our special chef menus. As a token of appreciation, guests tasting any Dom Perignon champagne will receive a [RIEDEL Gift Box], including a RIEDEL glass and a Dom Perignon brand coaster, enhancing your experience both in the restaurant and at home.



Only for May 20, 2024

Please contact YUE customer service for a further reservation Tel./WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Food & Drink



BALABOOM

Indulge in the sweet magic of the third BALABOOM dessert festival at OneLink Walk, from May 17 to 20! Join us for the sweetest gathering of the year, where you can journey back to your girlhood days with friends.



May 17 - 20, 2024

OneLink Walk, 230-232 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Valentine's Day Weekend Special



Celebrate Love with exquisite flavors with Valentine's Day Weekend Special at Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales.



May 18, from 5pm

For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

520 Valentine's Set Menu at The Happy Monk

Calling all lovebirds! The Happy Monk presents a 520 Valentine's Set Menu for two, available from May 18. Enjoy a romantic dining experience with special gifts for early bookings on May 20. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer. Check the flyer for details and book your table now before it's a full house!



Price: RMB520

May 18 - 20, 2024

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Fall in Love in CATCH



This Valentine's Day, pull out all the stops by treating your loved one to an unforgettable five-course set dinner with fine wine. Explore romance with sophisticated modern French cuisine and stunning views from Catch.

RMB5,200 CATCH Offer

Exquisite Semi-Private Dining Room

Enjoy an exclusive romantic set-up and Valentine's Day cake

RMB3,888 CATCH Offer

Romantic Couple Booths

Enjoy a delicate giveaway and flower box

Available May 18 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3300

CATCH, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Special 520 Offer at C'MON BABY



Celebrate 520 "I Love You" with our exclusive set menu at C'MON BABY. Available from May 18 to 20, enjoy a romantic riverside evening with a limited edition RMB999 menu. Only 15 sets are available each day, so book now to secure your spot. Experience love and culinary delight in perfect harmony at C'MON BABY.



May 18 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8618011856584

C'MON BABY, 1/F, The YanJiang Building, No.195 YanJiang Zhong Road, Yuexiu

Take Your 520 to the Next Level: Romance on the 41st Floor



Lovebirds seeking an enchanting 520 retreat need look no further than DoubleTree by Hilton's latest offering, "Take Your 520 to the Next Level: Romance on the 41st Floor". Experience romance at its finest with an exclusive stay in the prestigious Presidential Suite with 380㎡, nestled on the 41st floor for breathtaking city views and unparalleled luxury. Indulge in champagne, a sumptuous dinner with five courses, spa treatments, exclusive pick-up service, and more. Also, don't miss the opportunity to unlock your BMW 5 trial experience, creating cherished and unique memories in an unforgettable setting. Book your romantic escape now. Limited availability.

Price: RMB15,520/set

May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

520 Special Offer at Highland

Ladies visiting on the day of May 20 will receive a complimentary rose on any in-store purchases. Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free during Happy Hour, 7.30pm - 9pm.



May 20, 2024

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

520 For Lovers



Café Aqua invites you and your beloved to embark on a romantic journey of taste buds, unlock a refreshing seafood carnival buffet, and taste the rich aroma of sparkling wine and limited edition cocktails. "eternal" is hidden in every moment. Chef Andy of Canal Luna passionately interprets Chinese romance and presents a customized 520 Day set dinner for you. Tablecloths sprinkled with rose petals, beautiful flowers and candlesticks, countless translucent goblets... The lights on, the candle flickers, and the atmosphere in CHAR bar & grill is just right at the moment.



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8922 8888

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Celebrate 520 at Morton's Grille



Celebrate the perfect 520 at Morton's Grille. Morton's Grille presents a special 520 Day Set Menu on May 20. Here is the perfect Valentine's Day with wonderful food and wine and the unique river view in Morton's Grille. 520 Set Menu is offered in 2 sections only for booking at 5pm-7.30pm, and 8pm-8.30pm or after. Please feel free to call and make a reservation.



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Exquisite Valentine's Delights: 520 Exclusive Gourmet Offers



Indulge in international gourmet delights and crafted cocktails as we set the stage for a memorable Valentine's Day celebration at Canton Bazaar restaurant. Let our Michelin-awarded Five Zen5es restaurant whisk you away on a love journey with a delicate Chinese set menu. Savor the special day up the cloud with a wide selection of Teppanyaki gourmets, including steaks, sashimi, and sushi. The Westin Pazhou is here to enchant your senses and ignite the passion of love.



Canton Bazaar Restaurant | 520 Buffet Dinner

Price: RMB666/2 persons

Available on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1206

Five Zen5es Chinese Restaurant | 520 Set Menu

Price: RMB520/2 persons

Available for lunch and dinner on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Mai Japanese Restaurant | Deluxe Teppanyaki Buffet

Price: RMB520/2 persons

Available for lunch and dinner on May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1246

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Skyline 63 520 Special Offer



Elevate your 520 celebration with Skyline 63's breathtaking city vistas paired with our exclusive RMB520 set menu. Indulge in culinary delights amidst panoramic views for an unforgettable evening. Limited availability, reserve your table now!



Price: RMB520/set

May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888

Skyline 63, Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi Road East, Yuexiu

Mikey Zhang Guest Shift



Calling all cocktail enthusiasts in Guangzhou! We've got a special treat for you on May 20 as the maestro mixologist Mikey Zhang takes over the bar at Spin! Formerly the partner of our host @Jackwing and the mastermind behind the renowned bar Nightcap, Mikey likes to call himself "the cocktail enthusiast without boundaries." Known for his unique interpretation and presentation of cocktail flavors, he's affectionately referred to as "Grandpa" by many. As a freelance mixologist now, he's bringing his delicious, fun, and inventive cocktails to Spin! Don't miss out on this chance to catch Mikey in action!



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8613316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

