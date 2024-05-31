  1. home
6 Spectacular Nighttime Shows in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, May 31, 2024

Shenzhen, a city brimming with vitality, exudes energy both day and night! 

Especially on weekends, public holidays, and special occasions, a series of fireworks displays, light shows, and water performances bring surprises to this innovative city, offering excitement, joy, and even hope for the future.

Fireworks Displays

Currently, fireworks are banned citywide in Shenzhen, but there are two scenic spots where fireworks displays are permitted:

Window of the World

Window-of-the-World-2.jpg

Every Saturday night and on holiday evenings, Window of the World in Shenzhen hosts a high-altitude fireworks show called “Dance of Fireworks.” 

On romantic occasions, there are even balloon showers for declarations of love, with fireworks lighting up the sky above the Arc de Triomphe! 

However, please note that the show might be canceled due to extreme weather or government regulations. 

Always check the on-site conditions.

Transportation: Take the metro, bus or texi to Window of the World Station

Tickets/Reservations: Tickets and reservations are required for park entry

Location: Window of the World, No.9037 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

OCT Harbour

OCT-Harbour.jpg

OCT Harbour’s signature water show runs from Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm - 8.30pm (no shows on Mondays except public holidays), with ticket checks starting at 7.30pm. 

During special festivals, in addition to the water show, there are fireworks displays announced on OCT Harbour’s WeChat official account and featured in That’s Shenzhen’s weekly Event Guide.

OCT Harbour also offers views of lovely marine creatures and excellent photo opportunities. 

However, the exhibition hall is small, focusing mainly on jellyfish.

Transportation: Take Metro Line 9 to OCT Harbour Station, Exit E

Tickets/Reservations: Admission is free, but tickets are required for the aquarium and water show theater

Location: OCT Harbour, Shahe Street, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Water Shows

Sea World Shenzhen

Sea-World-Shenzhen.jpg

Apart from OCT Harbour, Sea World Shenzhen also features water shows in the evening. 

Visitors can enjoy a variety of cuisines, visit the Sea World Culture and Arts Center, walk along the waterfront promenade, or have a musical dinner date at a themed restaurant.

Transportation: Take Metro Line 2 to Sea World Station

Tickets/Reservations: Free admission to the complex

Location: Sea World Shenzhen, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Light Shows

Shenzhen-Civic-Center-Light-Show-2.jpg

During holidays, Shenzhen showcases light shows in the city’s core areas to celebrate and display the city’s technological advancements.

Shenzhen Civic Center Light Show

Shenzhen-Civic-Center-Light-Show.jpg

The light show at the Shenzhen Civic Center is a hallmark of the city, blending technology and modern aesthetics, creating a spectacular display that symbolizes a promising new chapter. 

The best viewing spots are the west side of Civic Center Square and the viewing platform at the top of Lianhua Mountain. 

The editorial team at That’s Shenzhen particularly enjoys starting a magical night with a custom cocktail at the MO Bar in Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen.

Shows with animation effects run every Friday, Saturday (except adjusted statutory holidays), and statutory holidays (including New Year’s Day, Spring Festival, Labor Day, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese National Day, except Tomb Sweeping Day) and the day before.

Each show lights up three times daily, lasting about 15 minutes each. 

Winter-Spring season (November to March) times: 7pm, 8pm, 9pm; Summer-Autumn season (April to October) times: 7.30pm, 8.30pm, 9.30pm.

OH Bay Light Show

OH-Bay-Light-Show.jpg

The Happy Harbour Light Show is themed “Kunpeng Dream,” reflecting Shenzhen’s urban spirit. It is a must-see night attraction in Happy Harbour, where the fountain, music, lights, and animations create a breathtaking audio-visual experience.

Weekdays: 8pm, each show lasts 15 minutes

Weekends/Public Holidays: 8pm, 9pm (each show lasts 15 minutes)

Transportation: Metro Line 5 to Linhai Station, Exit B2 or Baohua Station, Exits A/D; Metro Line 1 to Xinan Station, Exit E

Shenzhen Bay Light Show

Shenzhen-Bay-Light-Show.jpg

Viewed from Talent Park, the Shenzhen Bay Light Show uses the skyline of 15 residential communities and 56 residential buildings, with landmarks like China Resources Headquarters and Shenzhen Bay One, creating a dazzling light display. 

The best viewing spot is Talent Park in Shenzhen Bay.

Every Friday and Saturday evening: 7pm - 10pm

Transportation: Take Metro Line 11 or Line 2 to Houhai Station, Exit H, and walk 1.2 kilometers (approximately 18 minutes)

Fireworks Shenzhen Light Show Water Show Event Guide

