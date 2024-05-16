Unlock Your Child's Potential

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they believe that education is more than academics. It's about nurturing passions, fostering creativity, and developing well-rounded individuals who shine in all areas of life.

Their holistic education approach sets them apart, preparing students not just for university, but for the world beyond.

Curious to see what makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi special? Scan the QR code above to join their Open Morning on May 26.

A Legacy of Academic Rigor





Imagine your child standing out in prestigious global competitions, expanding their horizons and achieving greatness. At Dulwich Puxi, they make this a reality.

In January 2024, over 40 of their bright students from Years 5 to 9 showcased their talents in the highly acclaimed American Mathematics Competition.

But that’s not all. Dulwich senior students also excelled in the World Mathematics Championships Senior Qualifier. Over an intense three-day competition, their team secured five out of 20 coveted golden tickets, earning the honor to compete in the finals at Queen Mary University of London this June.

Alongside these incredible achievements, they brought home numerous team and individual medals, a testament to their dedication and brilliance.

Innovative Learning Experiences

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is proud to be the first school in China to offer the groundbreaking Design Engineer Construct (DEC) program.



This isn’t just a course; it’s a journey where students tackle real-life challenges in the built environment.

Partnering with the award-winning architectural firm Broadway Malyan, Dulwich Puxi give students a cutting-edge opportunity to shape the future.

Leading in Technology

Dulwich Puxi won the Best Use of Technology Award at the Tes Awards for International Schools 2024.



Their innovative use of artificial intelligence in teaching ensures that students, from the youngest in DUCKS to those in Senior School, benefit from the latest advancements in ethical AI, helping them better cope with the BANI world.

A Vibrant Arts Program

Dulwich Puxi cares about cultivating students’ capability in the arts – and recently concluded MADD Festival stands as a powerful testament to this commitment.

This year, Dulwich had the honor of hosting the annual MADD Festival, bringing together 250 students from the EiM family of schools across Shanghai, Suzhou, Seoul, Singapore, Beijing, and Xi'an.

Throughout the festival, students engaged in deep exchanges and showcased their talents in music, art, drama, and dance – culminating in a grand talent show.

During the MADD Festival, Dulwich students not only honed their creativity and skills, but also forged lasting connections, preparing them for future collaborations and enhancing their ability to tackle global challenges.

Unleashing Athletic Potential

From the prestigious Dulwich Olympiad in Singapore to the exciting FOBISA Games in Thailand, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students compete on international stages, showcasing their athleticism and teamwork.



Dulwich students took home nine medals at Dulwich Olympiad 2024. Additionally, 20 of Year 5 and 6 students had an amazing experience at the Fobisia Primary Games.

The students traveled to Pattana Sports Resort in Thailand to compete in football, athletics, swimming and T-Ball for the first time as students from Dulwich Puxi.

Over the five days they developed friendships with students from other schools around Asia, competed brilliantly in all sports, winning many medals and trophies, and created memories that will last for a lifetime.

Even their youngest learners get in on the action in a 'learning through play' way; the Wheels event, where students pedaled across the campus, was a resounding success, teaching Early Years children the joys of cycling and the importance of bike safety.

Championing Sustainability





Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students are passionate about the planet. Through every year’s Eco Camp, they engage in fun, educational activities that foster a deep love for the environment.

The focus on biodiversity and sustainability enriches their academic journey, creating conscientious global citizens.

At Dulwich Puxi, biodiversity has been embedded into each curriculum. One of the highlights is the geography fieldwork studies conducted in beautiful locations such as Yangshuo and Moganshan.

These immersive experiences enable students to witness firsthand the diverse landscapes and ecosystems and observe the relationships between human activities and the natural world.

By engaging in fieldwork studies, Dulwich students develop critical thinking, observation, and data collection skills – enhancing their understanding of biodiversity within different geographical contexts.

Experience It for Yourself!

Curious to see what makes Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi special? Join their Open Morning on May 26!

Discover Dulwich's unique approach to education, meet their dedicated teachers, and see firsthand how they nurture successful, well-rounded individuals.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the exceptional environment at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi.

They can’t wait to welcome you and your family!

[All images courtesy of Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi]