A Taste of Bordeaux at Jade on 36 Restaurant

Executive Chef Olivier Pistre presents A Taste of Bordeaux Wine and Dine menu at the Jade on 36 Restaurant.

Amidst the charming views of the Bund and the spectacular cityscape, Chef Olivier Pistre meticulously recreates the region's culinary customs and flavors. bringing the gastronomic traditions and charm of Bordeaux to the dining table.

Paired with a selection of exquisite wines from the renowned wineries of Bordeaux, the French cuisine and fine wines collaborate to create an unforgettable experience. Uncover the allure of Bordeaux with the stunning Bund view.



Bordeaux is renowned for its diverse varieties of oysters and unique flavors, with the pairing of oysters and wine being a distinctive culinary tradition in the region.

Chef Olivier carefully selects 'Ancelin' oysters and pairs them with white wine from the 17th-century classified growth Château Chevalier Blanc, greatly enhancing the flavor of the oysters.

At the same time, Bordeaux is also known for its succulent duck, which has become a unique element in local cuisine.

The chef's roasted duck breast, tender and displaying a vibrant rose-like color, is further complemented with blueberries and blackberries, preserving the original freshness of the ingredients while providing a diverse range of textures.

The dessert, crafted primarily with honey and adorned with a honeycomb Crispy dentelle, showcases the unique charm of Bordeaux in both appearance and taste.

Paired with sweet wine from the Sauternes region's Chateau Suduiraut, it provides a unique palate experience for this sweet course.

To conclude the meal, the traditional Cannelés makes an appearance as a 'Petits fours' treat, with its caramelized crispy exterior and fluffy moist interior, offering a one-of-a-kind gustatory experience.

The 5-course dinner with wine pairing is offered at a price of RMB1,500* per person and is available from now until June 30.

For dining reservations and enquiries, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Jade on 36 Restaurant, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

* All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax

[All images courtesy of Jade on 36 Restaurant]