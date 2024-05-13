Amazing Deals at Mignon 9 & 18 by Fréderic Anton

Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant that opened on Wuyuan Lu last fall, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession.



3 Must-Try Dishes

Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn



First marinated overnight in a secret blend of seasonings, the juicy spring Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn (RMB188) boasts a robust spice owed to the bird being stuffed with whole Sichuan and green peppercorns.



Next roasted, the fowl is served atop a bed of aromatic rosemary fronds.

Charcoal Grilled Yellow Croaker



Supple chunks of one-minute seared Charcoal Grilled Yellow Croaker (RMB98) flake away with the mere nudge of a fork.

Swaddled in a fresh celery salsa of dill and coriander, the fish is enhanced by a subtle pop of citrus from lemon vinaigrette.

Beef Cheek Pasta





Comfort food bliss is a warm bowl of Beef Cheek Pasta (RMB108) – whorls of handmade daily pappardelle ribbons slick with a thick ragu of 12-hour stewed beef cheek, tomatoes and a mirepoix of diced carrots, onions and celery sautéed in butter.



A liberal shaving of parmesan cheese liquefies into an added layer of creamy indulgence.

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

18 by Frederic Anton

A French gastronomic project by acclaimed six Michelin-starred chef Fréderic Anton, 18 by Fréderic Anton opened nearly four months ago in the Bund 18 space previously occupied by L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.



It is the acclaimed chef’s maiden voyage outside of France, where he is currently in charge of three Michelin-starred Le Pré Catelan on Paris' Bois de Boulogne, one Michelin-starred Jules Verne on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, and one Michelin-starred Jules Verne gastronomic cruise on the Seine River – the only boat to have obtained a Michelin star.

An impressive CV, to say the least.

3 Must-Try Dishes

Le Petite Pois



An iteration of Chef Anton’s renowned tartelette that finds its way onto every menu, Le Petite Pois is a handmade crisp tartelette layered with a spread of green peas, caviar, and a piped airy tuft of Apulian stracciatella cheese, embossed with pea spheres and glistening emerald caviar – the epitome of the spring season in every bite.

La Langoustine



A timeless recipe from Chef Anton's kitchen that can be found on every menu at each of his venues, La Langoustine is a regional adaption of his most signature dish, yet one that shares the same backbone as its Paris-menu counterparts – supple langoustine is the star of this ravioli’s show, a foie gras emulsion, chicken consommé, and a truffle jelly 'blanket' serving as supporting actors of this iconic plate.

Le Bœuf



Wagyu Australian M9 is presented two ways as Le Bœuf. First seared and dribbled with a smarmy pepper sauce...



... while the second rendition is raw – a mixed beef and shrimp tartare adorned with fried shrimp head and a sprinkling of raspberry powder.

18 by Fréderic Anton, 3/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu, 中山东一路18号3楼,近南京东路