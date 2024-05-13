  1. home
  2. Articles

Amazing Deals at Mignon 9 & 18 by Fréderic Anton

By That's Shanghai, May 13, 2024

0 0

Mignon 9

Mignon 9 is a trendy Parisian style restaurant that opened on Wuyuan Lu last fall, a tribute to the classic wine bistros of France, lending even more of a Paris backstreet feel to the already leafy-green, tree-lined roads of the former French Concession. 

DSC05605.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

3 Must-Try Dishes

Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn

DSC05878.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

First marinated overnight in a secret blend of seasonings, the juicy spring Chicken with Sichuan Peppercorn (RMB188) boasts a robust spice owed to the bird being stuffed with whole Sichuan and green peppercorns.

DSC05909.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

Next roasted, the fowl is served atop a bed of aromatic rosemary fronds.

Charcoal Grilled Yellow Croaker

DSC05817.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

Supple chunks of one-minute seared Charcoal Grilled Yellow Croaker (RMB98) flake away with the mere nudge of a fork.

Swaddled in a fresh celery salsa of dill and coriander, the fish is enhanced by a subtle pop of citrus from lemon vinaigrette.

Beef Cheek Pasta

DSC06036.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

Comfort food bliss is a warm bowl of Beef Cheek Pasta (RMB108) – whorls of handmade daily pappardelle ribbons slick with a thick ragu of 12-hour stewed beef cheek, tomatoes and a mirepoix of diced carrots, onions and celery sautéed in butter.

DSC06078.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That’s

A liberal shaving of parmesan cheese liquefies into an added layer of creamy indulgence.

Click Here to Read Our Full Review

Try it For Yourself!

On T+ we are selling Mignon 9 coupons with a value of RMB200 for just RMB170. Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

Mignon.png

Mignon 9, No.71 Wuyuan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, 五原路71号, 近乌鲁木齐路

18 by Frederic Anton

A French gastronomic project by acclaimed six Michelin-starred chef Fréderic Anton, 18 by Fréderic Anton opened nearly four months ago in the Bund 18 space previously occupied by  L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

DSC06196.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

It is the acclaimed chef’s maiden voyage outside of France, where he is currently in charge of three Michelin-starred Le Pré Catelan on Paris' Bois de Boulogne, one Michelin-starred Jules Verne on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, and one Michelin-starred Jules Verne gastronomic cruise on the Seine River – the only boat to have obtained a Michelin star. 

An impressive CV, to say the least. 

3 Must-Try Dishes

Le Petite Pois

DSC00185.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An iteration of Chef Anton’s renowned tartelette that finds its way onto every menu, Le Petite Pois is a handmade crisp tartelette layered with a spread of green peas, caviar, and a piped airy tuft of Apulian stracciatella cheese, embossed with pea spheres and glistening emerald caviar – the epitome of the spring season in every bite.

La Langoustine

DSC00274.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A timeless recipe from Chef Anton's kitchen that can be found on every menu at each of his venues, La Langoustine is a regional adaption of his most signature dish, yet one that shares the same backbone as its Paris-menu counterparts – supple langoustine is the star of this ravioli’s show, a foie gras emulsion, chicken consommé, and a truffle jelly 'blanket' serving as supporting actors of this iconic plate.

Le Bœuf

DSC00312.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Wagyu Australian M9 is presented two ways as Le Bœuf. First seared and dribbled with a smarmy pepper sauce...

DSC00329.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

... while the second rendition is raw – a mixed beef and shrimp tartare adorned with fried shrimp head and a sprinkling of raspberry powder.

Click Here to Read Our Full Review

Try it For Yourself!

On T+ we currently have the following 18 by Fréderic Anton deals on offer:

  • RMB1,000 voucher for just RMB800

  • RMB3,000 voucher for just RMB2,250

  • RMB5,000 voucher for just RMB3,500

Get yours now by scanning the QR code below:

18.png

18 by Fréderic Anton, 3/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu, 中山东一路18号3楼,近南京东路

more news

8 Special Deals This May for That's Foodies

8 Special Deals This May for That's Foodies

Calling all That’s foodies! Exclusive Food & Drink offers ONLY for you!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Feed your head.

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Be the first one to get the coolest insights in the Greater Bay Area!

8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This May in Foshan

Creativity takes courage!

10 Amazing Afternoon Tea Offers This May in Shenzhen

It's tea time!

15 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

Happy hour is the best hour!

27 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Guangzhou

Happy hour is the best hour!

22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

Art is a line around your thoughts.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

8 Special Deals This May for That's Foodies

China Extends Visa Exemptions Until End of 2025

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival This Weekend!

Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival This Weekend!

A Taste of Bordeaux at Jade on 36 Restaurant

A Taste of Bordeaux at Jade on 36 Restaurant

7 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

7 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

8 Special Deals This May for That's Foodies

8 Special Deals This May for That's Foodies

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives