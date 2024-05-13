Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Flying with your furry friend just got a whole lot more luxurious!

On May 8, ten adorable pets checked into the pet waiting lounge at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, eagerly awaiting their flights to begin their cloud-bound journeys.

This marks the official launch of China's first pet waiting lounge at the domestic cargo terminal of Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport.

Image via Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport

Situated in Zone B1 of the domestic cargo terminal, the pet waiting lounge spans approximately 210 square meters.



Equipped with a comprehensive monitoring system, it ensures round-the-clock surveillance and alerts for temperature, humidity, PM2.5, PM10, and ammonia levels.

Image via Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport

Apart from its soft lighting, pet-friendly materials, and pristine environment, the lounge features separate areas for cats and dogs, ensuring each pet enjoys its own dedicated waiting space for a serene pre-flight experience.

Image via Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport

In addition to top-notch facilities and ambience, Shenzhen airport also introduces an all-in-one pet travel service operated by a professional pet technology company - Petair.



The only existing app for pets traveling via air in China. Screenshot by That's

The service offers specialized security and boarding channels, personalized pet care, regular patrols, on-demand feeding and watering, and complimentary boarding for pets stranded due to flight delays.



Moreover, the pet waiting lounge includes a pet entertainment area designed to alleviate pets' travel anxiety.

Furthermore, travelers opting for the all-in-one pet travel service can monitor their adorable companions' status throughout the journey via a mobile app.

Additional services such as pet ticket booking, pet transportation, pet airline crates, and assistance with quarantine and inspection procedures are also available, covering every aspect of pet travel.

With features like comprehensive environmental monitoring, location tracking, video calls between owners and pets, and remote medical assistance, the service ensures pets travel comfortably while providing owners with peace of mind.

In an era where pets receive better treatment while traveling than humans, are you tempted to pamper your pet too?

[Cover image via Airpets America]

