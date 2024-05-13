Vinexpo Asia Returns to Hong Kong This May

Asia's premier international wines and spirits trade show is being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC): May 29-30, 2024

Vinexpo Asia, the region's premier international wines and spirits trade exhibition, is set to return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from May 28 to 30, 2024, offering a comprehensive program tailored to address the evolving challenges of the industry.

With over 50 masterclasses, conferences, and tastings, the event presents a prime opportunity for industry professionals to immerse themselves in the latest trends, innovations, and market insights.



This year's edition marks a significant milestone as it returns to Hong Kong for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, reaffirming its status as a must-attend event for industry leaders and enthusiasts alike.

At the heart of Vinexpo Asia lies the Vinexpo Academy, renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality educational content that empowers professionals to stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.



The Vinexpo Academy offers a curated program designed to cater to the diverse needs of attendees, featuring top-tier masterclasses, conferences, and discovery tastings led by experts and sommeliers from across the globe. Participants have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of key market dynamics, explore unique vintages, and engage in insightful discussions on pressing industry challenges.

With 75 experts slated to share their invaluable insights across more than 50 premium sessions over three days, attendees can expect to gain actionable strategies and best practices to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the industry.

HIGH-LEVEL PANEL DISCUSSIONS, CONFERENCES AND MASTERCLASSES



The masterclasses and conferences scheduled include:

• A panel discussion on consumer trends, challenges and opportunities for the industry in Hong Kong and The Greater Bay Area, led by Rob Temple, managing director of Sinowine, on May 28. The session will begin with the latest findings of a consumer survey report showing current consumer sentiment in the region as well as spirits consumption and purchasing habits.

• A unique session on May 29 unveiling the much-coveted Château Angelus 2022 by Hubert de Boüard de Laforest and Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal, which has a long history of almost 250 years. Echoing the 2012 vintage, this unique bottle symbolically marks the beginning of a new chapter for the family-run estate and another milestone for the de Boüard family.

• A wine masterclass, hosted by Hong Kong-based Jennifer Docherty MW, who will select a flight of Bordeaux wines – one white and four left-bank reds – that are drinking superbly now. The presentation on May 28 will specifically showcase the fruit-forward quality of recent Bordeaux vintages and their value for money.

• A ‘Roundtable with Industry Titans: Insights into the Future of China’s Wine Market’ with China industry leaders from ASC Fine Wines, Wajiu and other key opinion leaders delving into the current dynamics and future directions of China’s wine market, held on May 29.

• Spirit sessions include ‘Understanding Agave Spirits – the origin of Tequila and Mezcal’, ‘Saké & Food: A Versatile Blend’, ‘Status Spirits – Perpetual Progress or Bursting Bubble’ and more.

• Masterclasses by Gambero Rosso, Riedel, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, California Wine Institute and many more.

The quality of the programme also stems from the prominent international experts that will share their knowledge and expertise, including:

• Richard Hemming MW, who will present a conference on ‘Selling Your Wine in a Crowded Market’. As the Head of Wine Asia for 67 Pall Mall, Richard will explain about the realities of selling wines, sharing personal insights into the most common pitfalls of markets like Singapore and Hong Kong.

• Jeannie Cho Lee MW, the first Asian Master of Wine (MW) and an award-winning author, educator, wine critic, and judge, will discuss the future potential of the Korean wine market in a session with other leading experts on ‘Unlocking the Korean Wine Market’.

• Leo Ko, Director of Beverage at Cordis, Hong Kong, and the World Bartender of the Year—IBA World Cocktail Championship 2023, will share his insights into beverage assessment and flavour pairing techniques.

• Bree Stock MW, Director of Education of Oregon Wine Board; Janice Chi, Master Sake Sommelier; Eddie Nara, Certified Spirits Educator; Nimmi Malhotra, wine and drinks writer and many other experts in the industry.

HIGHLIGHTS BY VINEXPOSIUM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASI



Hosted by Vinexposium in conjunction with ASI (International Sommelier Association), ‘The Vinexpo Challenge’ and ‘Sommelier Battle’ will return to Asia, featuring the region’s top talents including:

• Reeze Choi, 3rd of ASI Best Sommelier of the World 2023 and 2nd of ASI Best Sommelier of Asia & Oceania 2018.

• Chuan Ann Tan, Malaysian semi-finalist of the ASI Best Sommelier of the World 2023.

• Angela Allan, New Zealand Sommelier of The Year 2023.

• Nutawan Jumpanak, Thailand’s Best Sommelier 2019 and Chilean Wine Trophy Winner 2019.

AWARDS CEREMONIES



On May 28, an awards ceremony for The Drinks Business Asian Awards 2024 celebrates exceptional accomplishments in a wide range of categories, encompassing retail buying, marketing and events.

In partnership with the Star Wine List, sommeliers from top wine bars and restaurants from across the region will also gather for the Star Wine List of the Year Asia Awards on May 29, celebrating great wine lists around the world, and the teams behind them.

ABOUT VINEXPO ASIA 2024

Over 10,000 trade visitors from 60 countries, including importers, wholesalers, distributors, wine merchants, retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs, are expected to attend Vinexpo Asia 2024. Asia-Pacific’s international wines and spirits trade exhibition is showcasing over 1,032 producers from 35 exhibitor countries – including Australia and China among the top five – along with Chile, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and the United States representing the ‘New World’; and France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Switzerland showcasing Europe.

A pivotal catalyst for wines and spirits industry growth in the Asian market, Vinexpo Asia has become the region’s flagship event since its inaugural edition in 1998 in Hong Kong.

“We are honoured to be returning to Hong Kong, with its diverse and inclusive culture, favourable business and trading environment, and enormous opportunities as the gateway to the Greater Bay Area, China and the fast-growing Asian markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia,” added Vinexposium group CEO Rodolphe Lameyse.

A dedicated area will be earmarked for organic and biodynamic wines, which are increasingly gaining traction in Asia. This also extends to craft spirits companies from whisky and mescal to rum, sake, baijiu and also non-alcoholic drinks.

The Vinexpo Academy 2024 programme schedule can be viewed online here.

Pre-registration for visitors to Vinexpo Asia can be accessed online here.