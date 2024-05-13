  1. home
7 Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

By That's Shanghai, May 13, 2024

Eleve Dance Studio Summer Camps

Weixin-Image_20240513114014.jpg

Eleve Dance Studio Summer Camps are the perfect way for children to learn about dance, make new friends, and create lasting memories.

Designed for movers of all levels, the camps give students the opportunity to try a variety of styles including:

  • Ballet

  • Jazz

  • Contemporary

  • Hip Hop

  • Acrobatics.

Eleve Dance Studio also offer courses designed for students who are preparing to apply for high school and college admissions – they recently had students accepted into three Top 10 boarding schools abroad.

Age: 3-12 years old

Date: July 1- Aug 23

Time: Morning & Afternoon

Price: RMB250 per class. Students are eligible to receive discounts if they register before June 15 and/or if they sign up with a friend!

Location: Room 301-B, Block B, No. 488 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu 中山南一路488号B座301-B室

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above

Click here for more information

Summer Tennis Camp

Weixin-Image_20240513112348.jpg

Tennisline has just launched registration for their Tennis Summer Camp suitable for kids aged 4 to 12 years old!

This tennis camp is based on the ITF curriculum and is led by qualified foreign coaches in a circuit type games sense format, involving a great variety of drills to maximize enjoyment and involvement. This summer camp consists of 9 weeks starting from Jul 1 till Aug 30 and takes place every day from Monday to Friday 9-11am. A complimentary welcome bag, individual progress report & diploma for each kid, Low student-to-coach ratio; rackets are provided too! 

Age: 4-12 years old

Date:


  • Week 1: July 1-5

  • Week 2: July 8-12

  • Week 3: July 15-19

  • Week 4: July 22-26

  • Week 5: July 28-Aug 2

  • Week 6: Aug 5-9

  • Week 7: Aug 12-16

  • Week 8: Aug 19-23

  • Week 9: Aug 26-30

Time: 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568号

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above

Click here for more information

Phoenix Academy

 Weixin-Image_20240513114009.jpg

Concordia International School Shanghai is reinventing summer learning with Phoenix Academy!

With carefully curated courses, this summer school offers a two-week adventure tailored for students rising Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12.

From brain-teasing coding and applied math sessions, to exciting public speaking and investment strategy workshops, to vibrant sports and fine arts – there’s something for everyone to explore.

Through these fun and enriching activities, Phoenix Academy aims to ignite participating students’ curiosity, foster friendships, and build essential lifelong skills.

This is also a chance to get immersed in the daily life and learning culture of Concordia, fostering holistic growth and invaluable experiences.

Plus, Concordia’s high-caliber teachers will guide students every step of the way, ensuring engagement, feedback and assessment.

Open to all students with foreign passports.

Age:  4-18 years old

Date:

  • Week 1: June 17-21

  • Week 2: June 24-28

Time: 8.30am-4pm

Price:

  • Early Childhood: RMB6,500/week

  • Elementary School: RMB8,000/week

  • Middle & High School: RMB8,000/week; RMB4,000 for half-day session  

*Transportation offered at an additional cost

Location: Concordia International School Shanghai, 345 Huangyang Lu, by Mingyue Lu 杨路345近明月路

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above, or email steven.sgourdos@concordiashanghai.org

VERA Rhythmic Gymnastics Summer Camp 

Weixin-Image_20240513163054.jpg

VERA Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was established in 2017, with international professional rhythmic gymnast and coach Ms Yana Nemolochinova of Kyrgyzstan serving as head coach.

Their regular rhythmic gymnastics courses focus on helping children develop motor skills, flexibility, coordination, dance skills, basic equipment training, and introducing basic knowledge of rhythmic gymnastics to children.

Their advanced courses focus on developing advanced competitive skills, namely increasing basic physical difficulty (jumping, turning, and balancing), improving the use of equipment (ropes, balls, ribbons, clubs), enhancing flexibility, muscle strength, and dance skills.

In the past six years, VERA Rhythmic Gymnastics Club have participated in various domestic and international rhythmic gymnastics competitions and achieved excellent rankings.

And VERA Rhythmic Gymnastics Summer Camps are now open for registration!

Click here for more information

Age: 5-15 years old

Date: July 1-Aug 23

Time: Mon-Fri

Price: Half day RMB3,200/week; Full day RMB6,200/week

*Discount for four consecutive weeks 5%; Sibling discount 5%

Location: Entrance No. 3, Pudong Football Stadium Underground Garage, 381 Jindian Lu

Contact: Call 191 1731 5139 or scan the QR on the poster below...

Weixin-Image_20240513163100.jpg

Chinese Summer Camp by That’s Mandarin

Weixin-Image_20240513173455.jpg

Chinese Summer Camp by That's Mandarin is a wonderfully immersive experience for kids and teens. It's the best way to spend the summer – exploring the Chinese culture, visiting famous tourist Chinese sites, and learning Mandarin Chinese together with children from all over the world.

READ MORE: Chinese Summer Camp for Kids & Teens 2024

Age: 10-17 years old

Date: June 17-Aug 12

Time: 

  • Half-Day Camp: Mon-Fri, 1.15pm-3.50pm

  • Day Camp: Mon-Fri, 9am-3.50pm

  • Full Day (July only): Mon-Sun, All Day + 24h supervision

  • Homestay Camp: Mon-Sun, 9am-3.50pm + evening & weekends activities with host family

  • Family Camp: Mon-Fri, 9am-3.50pm (kids); 8.30am-12 noon (adults)

Price: From RMB3,750/week

Location: 881 Wuding Lu, Bldg 1, 5/F 武定路88115

Contact: Scan the QR below

Weixin-Image_20240513174429.jpg 

Click here for more information

Asian Golf Scotland Summer Camp

new-1.jpg

This summer, Asian Golf Scotland (AGS) is proud to partner with the renowned High Performance Golf Academy from Shanghai to offer an exclusive golf camp for young enthusiasts.

Set in the historic and breathtaking St. Andrews, this is your child’s chance to learn from the best, including Canadian PGA professional Todd Spring.

What makes AGS camp so special:

  • World-Class Instruction: Receive unparalleled coaching from top-tier golf professionals

  • Immersive Experience: Dive into the heritage of golf at its very birthplace and gain lifelong skills

  • Global Friendships: Meet and connect with peers from across the globe who share the same passion for golf

AGS are nearing the end of their registration period though, and spots are filling up fast, so this is the final call for applications – don’t let your child miss out on this incredible summer filled with learning, improvement, and fun.

Experience golfing excellence this summer at St. Andrews – where champions are made!

Age: 8-18 years old

Date: July 5-18

Location: The legendary courses of St. Andrews, Scotland!

Contact: Add AGS director Daniel McParland’s WeChat by scanning the QR below...

Weixin-Image_20240513141851.jpg

Awesome Summer Camp

Weixin-Image_20240513121221.jpg

The 14th Annual Awesome Summer Camp is back for another summer of fun and learning!

The camp is for children between the ages of 2-6 years. They'll have a ton of fun with experienced camp leaders working on important educational, physical and mental skills with a play-based approach.

The daily program has elements of sports, team building, arts & crafts, science, English, Chinese, math and self-learning implemented throughout the program.

Camp goals:

  • Create an environment conducive to learning and socializing with new friends

  • Improve physical and mental abilities through play-based activities

  • Foster an environment that rewards independent learning

  • Enhance children's appreciation of arts, music, drama, dance, sports and more

  • Create a bilingual, caring environment to help develop awesome international learners

 Weixin-Image_20240513121216.jpg

Over the summer, the curriculum is broken down to weekly fun and exciting themes so parents can pick and choose the weeks they want to join without little ones feeling like they're missing out.

Lunch and morning and afternoon snacks are provided in the fee, while nap time is available for those that need.

Click here for more information

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 17-Aug 30

Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week

Location: Shanghai Town & Country Club, 46 Luding Lu, by YunLing Dong Lu 上海市普陀区泸定路46

Contact: Scan the QR below

Weixin-Image_20240513122435.jpg

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email at christycai@thatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

