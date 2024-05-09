23 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Feast for Mums

Treat your mom to a mouth-watering dinner buffet at Goji Kitchen & Bar featuring an exquisite array of seafood delicacies and delectable desserts. While Man Ho Chinese Restaurant celebrates miraculous Mums with a special 8-course dinner menu showcasing culinary creations made with delicate seafood and precious ingredients.



Goji Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB268/adult

May 12, 6pm – 9.30pm

Man Ho Set Menu

Price: RMB988/ for 4 persons

May 12, 11.30am – 2pm; 5.30pm – 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86757-2989 8888

Marriott Shunde, Midea Plaza, No.388 Nanguo Road East, Daliang, Shunde

Exhibition of Cheng Jianwen's Oil Paintings



This exhibition features Cheng Jianwen's "Dot Series" works, in which Cheng aims to express his inner feelings through the simplest painting symbol - the dot. As for the ultimate effect of using "dots" as the main composition of the artwork, Cheng is uncertain. It is precisely this uncertainty about the outcome that fills him with a certain inner mood during the painting process.



Until May 15, 2024

Desheng Art Gallery, S-G101 Fisherman's Wharf, Shunde

Contemporary Youth Oil Painting Society Joint Exhibition of Works

This exhibition marks the first offline gathering and showcase of works by the Contemporary Youth Oil Painting Society since its establishment in October 2022. The artists' works vary in style and cover a wide range of themes. Some depict the vast landscapes of the northwest, expressing the beauty of the majestic mountains and rivers on the plateau. Others portray urban and rural life and ordinary laborers, conveying humanistic care in subtle ways. There are also explorations of traditional social customs and cultural heritage, reflecting on the inheritance and innovation of culture amidst the changes of the times and society. Additionally, there are depictions of everyday scenes, showcasing the individual aesthetic values and orientations.



Until June 2, 2024

New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Chancheng

Impressionistic Home: He Ciliang's Joint Sketch Exhibition



The exhibition showcases a selection of sketch works from the past decade, offering a glimpse into the artist's journey through various landscapes and natural scenery. It reflects his dedication to exploring the beauty of nature and capturing the essence of his surroundings.



Until June 3, 2024

TX Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No. 7 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai

Zhuhai

Celebrate Mother's Day at Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan

Celebrate Mother's Day with dearest Mom at Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, you and your beloved one will choose either Chinese style or Western style to celebrate the very moment. Both Man Ho and Zhuhai Kitchen will create the day with a memorable atmosphere, art of taste and spectacular scenery.



Seafood and BBQ Buffet Dinner, RMB338 per person at Zhuhai Kitchen

Chinese Reunion from RMB1,888 for 6 persons at Man Ho

Only for May 12

Zhuhai Kitchen, 6pm – 9pm; Man Ho 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86756-232 8888

Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, No.204 Huanbin Lane, Jinwan

Celebrate Mother's Day at Hilton Zhuhai



Jingwan Chinese Restaurant is helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Wong King Fai. The Star Chef team selects high-quality seasonal ingredients to present the original flavor with ingenuity, bringing warmth and greetings to every great mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. This Sunday, Mother's Day, each mother will be given a papaya stewed peach gum, Bring your mother to drink tea and catch up with the old days!



Only for May 12, 2024

For reservation: +86756-899 6230

Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan South Road, Xiangzhou

Mother's Day Getaway at Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai



Celebrate Mother's Day in style at Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai! Treat Mom to an unforgettable getaway with our exclusive Mother's Day Room Package. For just RMB799, indulge in luxury accommodations complete with complimentary breakfast and a sumptuous set dinner for two adults and one child. From May 11 to 12, show Mom how much she means to you with a memorable escape at Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai. Book now!



Bookings available for May 11 & 12, 2024

For Reservations: +86756-681 8999

Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai, No.119 Fulin Dao, Hengqin

Mother's Day at The St. Regis Zhuhai

Indulge in a sumptuous feast of love and appreciation this Mother's Day at The St. Regis Zhuhai. Treat her to an unforgettable experience with our Mother's Day Brunch Buffet, featuring special cuisine, cocktails, and sparkling wine. Elevate her elegance with our exclusive hand-care treatment, limited to just 20 guests. Reserve your spot now for a touching moment of pampering and relaxation. Take a break, stay true to yourself, and embark on a remarkable journey with our Mother's Day afternoon tea set for two, including a delightful array of treats and an exclusive drink.



Mother's Day Brunch Buffet

Price: RMB418/person

May 12, 12.30pm - 3pm

Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Set

Price: RMB488/set, exclusive drink at RMB98/cup

May 12, 2pm - 5pm

For Reservations: +86756-299 9888

The St. Regis Zhuhai, No.1663 Wanzhai Yinwan Road, Xiangzhou

She's Themed Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Zhuhai



InterContinental Zhuhai collaborated with the handmade original designer brand She's to curate an exquisite afternoon tea experience titled "Blooming Spring”.



Available until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8600 7566

InterContinental Zhuhai, No.1 Qinglv South Road, Xiangzhou

Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from Old Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas



The highlight exhibits include the original ox, tiger, monkey, and pig heads from the Yuanmingyuan Haiyantang (displayed from March 5 to April 6, with replicas exhibited from April 7 to June 2), as well as replicas of the rat and rabbit heads, and a replica of the horse head.



Until June 2, 2024

Zhuhai Museum, No.88 Haihong Road, Xiangzhou

Dongguan

The Realm of Meaning

The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."



Until June 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng

The Integrity of Vision



The exhibition vividly showcases Jin Shangyi's artistic journey, which began with a foundation in realism painting under the tutelage of Soviet expert Maximov.



Until May 19, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Hong Kong

Nordic Night – Eurovision Dance Party

Let's dance to Eurovision! On the eve of the longest-running Eurovision Song Contest, everyone is invited to celebrate the spirit of Europe, openness and love, commemorating the golden 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision triumph! Join us for a true European disco-themed party, where DJs and bands will deliver Eurovision classics, complete with dance performances and entertainment at the Central Harbourfront!



May 11, 7pm - 11pm

Enquiry: chamber@swedcham.com.hk

Hong Kong Observation Wheel & AIA Vitality Park

French May Arts Festival



The 2024 French May Arts Festival is packed with cultural events ranging from dance, theatre, music to art exhibitions. The festival celebrates the illuminating power of cultural exchange, bringing together the East and the West while promoting French heritage.



Until June 30, 2024

For Details: www.frenchmay.com/en-us

Various venues, please refer to event website for details

Roméo et Juliette



Gounod's five-act opera, Roméo et Juliette, is one of the most successful adaptations of William Shakespeare's tragedy. Originally premiered in Paris in 1867, it quickly gained popularity and has since become a fixture in the global operatic repertoire. In 2016, Opera Hong Kong presented the premier of this masterpiece in Hong Kong to great critical acclaim. Now, in its highly anticipated return this year, French opera artists will join forces with international and local singers to bring audiences yet another extraordinary production.



May 10 - 11, from 7.30pm

May 12, from 3pm

For Reservations: www.urbtix.hk

Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

French GourMay Food & Wine Festival



French GourMay is a major festival in Hong Kong and Macau dedicated to gastronomy à la française. The 15th edition of French GourMay invites you to embark on a journey to the South of France in collaboration with the Occitanie Region, famous for its exquisite wines and gastronomic culture. The French GourMay Market at Central Market and NINA MALL offers all kinds of French products, including wines, cheese, pâtés, fruit jams, as well as foie gras.



Until May 31, 2024

For Details: www.frenchgourmay.com/en

Various venues, please refer to event website for details

Cheung Chau Bun Festival



Tonnes of buns, papier-mâché effigies, lion dancers and tall tales of ancient evil spirits all converge on the island of Cheung Chau to create one of the world’s quirkiest local festivals — the Cheung Chau Bun Festival. The annual Bun Carnival has been well received by the public. The wide range of programmes including the Climbing Carnival and the Bun Scrambling Competition attract many locals and overseas tourists to participate.



Piu Sik Parade: May 15, 2pm;

Bun Scrambling Final cum Prize Presentation Ceremony: May 15, 11.30pm to 0.45am next day

Cheung Chau, Hong Kong

Kwun Tong Summer Night Bazaar



Featuring local brands and Hong Kong delicacies, as well as a series of performances, the Kwun Tong Summer Night Bazaar is set up as a special carnival market and a new attraction in Hong Kong for both locals and visitors to enjoy.



Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 10pm

Friday to Sunday, Public Holiday and the day before, 12noon to 10.30pm

Kwun Tong Town Centre Free Space (Near MTR Station and Yue Man Square)

'Across Victoria Harbour' Special Exhibition



The exhibition uncovers the rich history of cross-harbour vessels and their cultural significance in four sections: 'The Harbour, the City and the People', 'Crossing the Harbour', 'Freight Transport' and 'Changes in Harbour Voyages'. Through historical photographs and vessel models, the exhibition illustrates maritime trade activities from Hong Kong's early years to the present. A life-size reconstruction of the old motorboat ticket booth and a multimedia game, 'Travel by Walla-Walla', will allow visitors to relive the glory days of the motorboat industry.



Until May 15, 2024

Hong Kong Maritime Museum

teamLab: Continuous | Art@Harbour 2024



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) joins hands with the international art collective teamLab to present the 'teamLab: Continuous' exhibition at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section). Hundreds of colourful luminous installations will continuously change colours and sounds as visitors interact with them.



Until June 2, 2024

Tamar Park & the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section)

The Sound of Music



The International Tour of The Sound of Music is set to celebrate the 65th anniversary of this beloved classic family musical in Hong Kong! Woven into the tale of love, compassion, hope and survival are classic songs that have enchanted generations of theatre and music lovers. Audiences will hear musical favourites live: 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain', 'Edelweiss', 'My Favourite Things' and the beloved title song, 'The Sound of Music'.



Until June 9, 2024



Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

Noir & Blanc: A Story of Photography



This is M+'s first exhibition on photography, co-presented with the French May Arts Festival and in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). It examines black-and-white photography as a time-honoured medium of art by presenting more than 250 important photographs from BnF's collection, complemented by over 30 photographs from the M+ Collections, featuring over 170 internationally acclaimed photographers.



Until July 1, 2024

Main Hall Gallery, M+ Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District





