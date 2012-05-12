25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

First up! Don't forget to check out these amazing things to do on Monday's Day this coming Sunday!

READ MORE: Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Guangzhou



Recommended

Mother's Day 'Taste of Love 7.0' Carnival at Conrad Guangzhou

Experience the 'Taste of Love 7.0' – in our exclusive Mother's Day event, happening as scheduled on May 12. Celebrating SEVEN YEARS of 'Taste of Love,' this edition promises to infuse the carnival with an even deeper sense of affection.



Immerse yourself in the playful atmosphere of our Fun Fair Carnival, where upgraded market stalls bloom with creative wonders crafted by skilled hands. Feel the youthful energy of our lively flash mobs and capture memorable moments against the backdrop of larger-than-life art floral installations framed by the iconic Guangzhou Tower.

May 12, 11.30am – 5pm

Free Admission

U-shaped Driveway, Conrad Guangzhou, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

YUELU - NEW limited Guizhou Sour Soup Pot



Experience a new culinary adventure with YUELU's latest limited edition Guizhou sour soup pot flavor. Executive Chef Seven has crafted a special pot inspired by the tangy and refreshing flavors of Guizhou sour soup, infused with fresh and rich ingredients, all served in the unique Cantonese style. This innovative creation promises a unique personality and an unforgettable dining experience. As summer approaches, indulge in this modern take on Cantonese hot pot, exploring the rich flavors and authentic spirit of Cantonese cuisine with globally sourced seasonal ingredients. Join us for a journey of culinary discovery in the vibrant summer nights of Guangzhou.



For more information, please contact YUE LU customer service

Phone/WeChat：18011933399

YUELU, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

Food & Drink

ASTER CLUB Opening Ceremony

On May 9, ASTER CLUB will bring you an extraordinary hip-hop music feast. Here, you will enjoy exciting music performances, feel the fusion of rhythm and rhythm, and enjoy the carnival of music with other music lovers! Whether you are a newbie to hip-hop or a seasoned fan, ASTER CLUB will create a night of energetic and passionate music for you.



May 9, 2024

ASTER CLUB, No.49 Huaxia Road, Tianhe

The GOAT Livehaus will be having a very special guest coming all the way from Canada!



Canadian musician Sara Dufour and her band will be performing on stage on May 10!

May 10, from 9pm

For Reservations: +8618022326676

The GOAT Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

READ MORE: Folk'N'Roll! Sara Dufour on Tour in the GBA

Rams Trivia at Zapata's Guangzhou



Get ready for a night of fun and fundraising at Zapata's Guangzhou with The Guangzhou Rams Trivia Fundraiser! Join us this Saturday, May 11, from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy a free welcome beer, exciting games, and special offers all night long. Don't miss out—sign up now!



May 11, from 7pm

For Reservations: +8620-8977 9596

Zapata's, Shop A21, Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

InterNations Guangzhou Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Mexican Fiesta



Welcome to join InterNations Guangzhou Cinco de Mayo Rooftop Mexican Fiesta! See you on Saturday, May 11 at 8.30pm in Morton’s Grille for a fun cultural evening with Mexican drinks, cuisine and music! Special thanks to the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou! Entrance ticket includes: 3 hours free flow of drinks, 5 Mexican dishes, Mexican coffee, door gifts to each guest, DJ Beto, dance floor, lucky draw, Piñata, and 1 after-party drink in The Loop!



May 11, from 8.30pm

Restaurant Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Celebrate Mother's Day with DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Celebrate Mother's Day in style at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou! Join us for an unforgettable experience featuring a themed buffet, live entertainment, and engaging activities for the whole family. Delight in a gourmet feast showcasing pressure-cooked oysters, seafood hot pot, teppanyaki, sashimi, and themed desserts. Enjoy the smooth sounds of our live band and participate in our DIY Fragrance Candle Activity to create lasting memories.



Mother's Day at OPEN All Day Dining

Buffet Lunch: RMB208/person (Including one kid under 1.2m)

Live Band Performance, 12noon - 1.40pm

DIY Fragrance Candle Activity, 2pm - 3pm

May 12, 12noon - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8615289648282

OPEN All Day Dining, 2/F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Mother's Day Dinner at Morton's Grille



Treat your mom to a special Mother's Day dinner at Morton's Grille this Sunday, May 12! Indulge in our delectable family set menu priced at RMB988. It's the perfect way to spoil Mom and show her how much she means to you. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience and celebrate Mother's Day in style!



Price: RMB988/set

Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Tap Take Over at Young Bar

Bravo is taking over Young Bar in Guangzhou! Indulge in classic Bravo beers awaiting your enjoyment!



May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8619510959081

Young Bar, 1/F, Building A2, Poly Yuzhu Time Plaza, Huangpu

Rangoli Soft Opening



To celebrate the SOFT OPENING, Rangoli is offering RMB25 HEINEKEN from May 1 to May 20 with your favorite Indian dishes available.



May 1 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8613580411854

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop 103, No. 27 Huali Road, Liede Street, Tianhe

Her Wednesday at The Loop Lounge



Experience an eclectic mix of house music styles, from deep to funky to tech. Dive into a world of diverse beats and electrifying energy. Free selected drinks for girls all night long!



Every Wednesday, May 2024

For Reservations: +8619120569660

The Loop Lounge, Links Plaza (G/F, behind the mall), Machang Road, Tianhe

Oriental Resort Guangzhou x Aston Martin Afternoon Tea

Experience the ultimate summer indulgence with the Oriental Resort Guangzhou and Aston Martin Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the captivating design of the Aston Martin DB12 super GT sports car, featuring its extraordinary lines, sleek wheels, and sensory craftsmanship, this themed afternoon tea presents a variety of creative sweet and savory delights that embody the essence of summer. Join us amidst the 280,000 square meters of lush gardens and lakeside scenery, where luxury meets sensory immersion. Immerse yourself in elegance, resonate with legends and nature, savor exquisite flavors, and embrace the blazing moments of the afternoon.



Price: RMB428/set

Available from May 2024

Lobby Lounge, Oriental Resort Guangzhou, No.1068 Baiyun Avenue South, Baiyun

Nespresso Themed Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Guangzhou



Embark on a unique afternoon tea adventure at Living Room, where Park Hyatt Guangzhou partners with Nespresso to bring an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey with breathtaking views of the Canton Tower as the backdrop and indulge in a delightful assortment of sweet and savory treats, each infused with the distinctive flavors of two of Nespresso's exclusive edition single-origin coffees: Galápagos and Nepal Lamjung. The afternoon tea set is served from a stunning trolley adorned with decor inspired by the ocean surrounding the Galápagos Islands and the mountains of Nepal, featuring a variety of treats.



Price: RMB528/two persons

Available from May, 2.30pm - 5pm, daily

For Reservations: +8620-3769 1234

Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Happy Hour Deals at Kempinski Residences Guangzhou



Busy day at work or just need a place to unwind? Indulging in refreshing beverages and tasty grub amidst elegant interiors, the generous happy hour offers a discount of 20% off for refilling beverages.



Price: RMB268/set

Monday to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm

The Living Room, 3/F, Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, No.19 Jianshe 6th Road, Yuexiu

Water Fall Afternoon Tea at LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou



Unlike sunny days, rainy days at the Water Fall offer a unique spectacle. With an 18-meter-high double waterfall cascading down, raindrops tapping on the windows create ripples, and the three-story floor-to-ceiling glass resembles a massive canvas, showcasing a natural painting that fills the eyes with wonder. Immersed in this setting, one feels like they've stepped into a secret garden from a fairy tale. Rainy days pair perfectly with afternoon tea. Indulge in the visually stunning afternoon tea under the cascading waterfall, paired with refreshing summer special drinks. Both in appearance and taste, it's sure to earn rave reviews!



Available in May 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8333 8989

Water Fall Juice & Grill, G/F, LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Music

"I am What I am" The Musical

Adapted from the phenomenal Chinese animated film of the same name, the original musical "I am What I am" is directed by Sun Haipeng, produced and supervised by Zhang Miao, and written by Li Zelin. It continues the exciting content and high acclaim of the Mandarin version, bringing together outstanding artists and creators from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



May 9 - 11, 2024

For Tickets: WeChat gzdjypw

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony



Christopher Eisenbach, renowned for his mastery both as a German conductor and pianist, partners with the current concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic, Mei Deyang, the first Chinese musician in the orchestra's history. Together with the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, they will interpret Alfred Schnittke's Viola Concerto.



May 15, 2024

For Tickets: WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra Concert



Brace yourself for a mesmerizing evening as one of the "Top 10 Orchestras in the World," the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, graces the stage of the Xinghai Concert Hall for the third time! Under the baton of renowned conductor and world prize winner Nikolai Alexeev, immerse yourself in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 in D minor, a masterpiece eagerly anticipated by music lovers.



May 16, 2024

For Tickets: WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Steve Smith & Vital Information



Experience the electrifying performance of Steve Smith & Vital Information in Guangzhou on May 17! Prepare to be dazzled by their handpicked classics and mesmerizing improvisations. Plus, seize the chance for a 40-minute jazz drumming masterclass with Steve Smith himself, featuring guidance and Q&A sessions.



Price: RMB180-360

May 17, 2024

For Tickets:

https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=226481

SYGH Livehouse, No. 11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Arts







READ MORE: 26 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

The Silent Flying Tears



Kui Yuan Gallery is delighted to present the Silent Flying Tears, which concludes our sequential trilogy of exhibitions featuring the fabulous Du Qiurui. This exhibition, dedicated to exploring the theme of tears, succeeds our widely popular exhibitions, Pearl Dropping (2020), and if Tears Were in Colors (2022). We take this special opportunity to delve back into some observations by our curators and the writings of the artist himself, to provide our audience with a simple guide through the stylistic choices, thematic inspirations, and artistic critiques of Du Qiurui and his works.



May 12 - June 16, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu

Lifestyle



Guangzhou Coffee Baking Food Culture Festival

Discover hidden gems in Guangzhou this May at the 2024 Guangzhou Coffee Baking Food Culture Festival! Indulge in coffee delights and gourmet treats from trendy cafes, baking chains, and independent bakeries. Don't miss out on this springtime feast!



May 10 - 12, 2024

Canton Fair Complex, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Haizhu

CIS Playgroup



As Mother's Day approaches, CIS warmly invites families with young children from Guangzhou to one of our most popular events! The CIS Playgroup on Saturday, May 11 is a great opportunity for children to experience the school atmosphere, and for parents and children to share time together.



May 11, 9.15am - 11.30am

For details: +8620-3993 9920

Canadian International School of Guangzhou, No.122 Dongyi Road, Panyu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: