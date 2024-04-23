  1. home
European Culture Street Brings Taste of Europe to Guangzhou

By Billy Jiang, April 23, 2024

On April 20, the charm of European culture descended upon the streets of Guangzhou as the Delegation of the European Union to China, in collaboration with the diplomatic missions of EU Member States, hosted the "European Culture Street" event on Shamian Island. This vibrant event aimed to showcase the rich cultural diversity, sustainable development, and inclusivity of the European Union.

European-Culture-Street-Brings-Taste-of-Europe-to-Guangzhou-003.jpg

The event, which was open to the public, attracted nearly ten thousand visitors, offering them a unique opportunity to experience the essence of European culture firsthand. From delectable European cuisine to traditional music and dance performances, attendees embarked on a fascinating journey through the 27 participating countries.

European-Culture-Street-Brings-Taste-of-Europe-to-Guangzhou-001.jpg

Among the highlights of the event was the participation of the Royal Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou, which organized the "Ride for a Green Guangzhou" biking event. Cycling enthusiasts, diplomats, and representatives from various countries embarked on a scenic route, starting from Lumina, the location of the Royal Danish Consulate General, and winding through iconic landmarks such as Haizhu Square, Sacred Heart Cathedral, and the historic streets of Guangzhou. The bike ride culminated on Shamian Island, where participants were greeted with Danish delicacies and beverages, courtesy of Carlsberg, Evita Peroni, and Ovodan.

European-Culture-Street-Brings-Taste-of-Europe-to-Guangzhou-004.jpg

The Danish booth offered visitors an immersive experience of Danish cycling culture, allowing them to feel the exhilaration of cycling through the streets of Copenhagen using VR goggles. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to test their knowledge of sustainability and Danish culture through interactive quizzes. Danish fans were treated to special gifts, including Carlsberg beer, Evita Peroni fashion items, Ovodan protein drinks, Kjelsen’s cookies, and CORO food products.

European-Culture-Street-Brings-Taste-of-Europe-to-Guangzhou-007.jpg

The event underscored the commitment of the European Union and its Member States to fostering cultural exchange and cooperation with China. By promoting the theme of "Quality of Life," the European Culture Street not only celebrated the diverse heritage of Europe but also highlighted the shared values of sustainability, health, and well-being.

European-Culture-Street-Brings-Taste-of-Europe-to-Guangzhou-005.jpgAs the sun set on Shamian Island, the European Culture Street left a lasting impression on the residents of Guangzhou, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and understanding between Europe and China.

[All images courtesy of the Royal Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou]

