Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

By That's Shanghai, April 23, 2024

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Weixin-Image_20240423170826.jpg

Take place on the weekend of May 18-19, Green City is a huge outdoor area with a field that covers some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Weixin-Image_20240423165849.jpg

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

The event will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Mini Olympics Section

Get into the spirit of the Olympic year with loads of different sport options...

AF4T9982.JPG

AF4T0304.JPG

AF4T0316.JPG

AF4T9922.JPG

AF4T0466.JPG

AF4T0671.JPG

Bouncy Castle Area

There will be more bouncy castles in one place than you have ever seen before in your life!

Bouncy castles at Green City

Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness

Weixin-Image_20240423164423.jpg

The Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness survival expansion activity block, provided by Summerhill Camp, is located in the central area of the field, which is divided into four zones:

  • Check-in Zone

  • Wilderness Survival Experience Zone

  • Warrior Obstacle Race Zone

  • Glamping Rest Zone

Weixin-Image_20240423164420.jpg

The Check-in Zone will have a wild bushcraft scene.

Weixin-Image_20240423164432.jpg

The Wilderness Survival Experience Zone provides in-depth experience of the core skills of survival such as tool experience, shelter building, and wild rescue.

Weixin-Image_20240423164435.jpg

The Warrior Obstacle Race Zone includes five interesting levels including winding rod, creeping nets, hurdle, laser shooting, and safety bow archery.

Weixin-Image_20240423164438.jpg

The Glamping Rest Zone will feature an exquisite wild-luxury layout, providing parents with a comfortable area from which to watch the action.

Music & Performances

AF4T0831.JPG

Music and other entertaining shows will be taking place throughout the entire weekend.

Food & DrinkWeChat-Image_20230427171752.jpg

There will be a whole load of fine food and drinks from around the world available, with La Coyota Mexican tacos, homemade Vietnamese, Bollywood Indian food,  fresh Epermarket and Eper Kitchen products, Les Halles de Shanghai for some French flavors, and Latina for some grilled BBQ. 

Tickets

Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free!

Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

Weixin-Image_20240423170826.jpg

