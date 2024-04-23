Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Take place on the weekend of May 18-19, Green City is a huge outdoor area with a field that covers some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

The event will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Mini Olympics Section

Get into the spirit of the Olympic year with loads of different sport options...

Bouncy Castle Area



There will be more bouncy castles in one place than you have ever seen before in your life!

Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness



The Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness survival expansion activity block, provided by Summerhill Camp, is located in the central area of the field, which is divided into four zones:



Check-in Zone

Wilderness Survival Experience Zone

Warrior Obstacle Race Zone

Glamping Rest Zone

The Check-in Zone will have a wild bushcraft scene.

The Wilderness Survival Experience Zone provides in-depth experience of the core skills of survival such as tool experience, shelter building, and wild rescue.

The Warrior Obstacle Race Zone includes five interesting levels including winding rod, creeping nets, hurdle, laser shooting, and safety bow archery.

The Glamping Rest Zone will feature an exquisite wild-luxury layout, providing parents with a comfortable area from which to watch the action.

Music & Performances



Music and other entertaining shows will be taking place throughout the entire weekend.

Food & Drink



There will be a whole load of fine food and drinks from around the world available, with La Coyota Mexican tacos, homemade Vietnamese, Bollywood Indian food, fresh Epermarket and Eper Kitchen products, Les Halles de Shanghai for some French flavors, and Latina for some grilled BBQ.



Tickets



Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free!

Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below: