  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Dead in Guangdong After Heaviest April Rain in 66 Years

By Billy Jiang, April 23, 2024

0 0

Continuous heavy rainfall in Guangdong Province has resulted in multiple fatalities and disruptions across the region. 

According to the latest information released by the Guangdong Provincial Government, as of April 23, the heavy rainfall has caused a total of four deaths and reports of 10 people missing.

Since April 16, Guangdong has experienced its strongest rainfall of the month, leading to the occurrence of the second flood of the year in the Beijiang River, a major waterway in the province.

The heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage in various parts of Guangdong, with a total of 110,000 people evacuated, and 25,800 people urgently relocated.

On the evening of April 20, Guangzhou's iconic Canton Tower was struck by lightning six times within an hour, igniting discussions on social media platforms.

According to the municipal meteorological observatory, as of 7am on April 21, the cumulative rainfall recorded at the Guangzhou station in Conghua reached 581.9mm for April, breaking the historical record for April rainfall at the Guangzhou station since 1959, spanning 66 years.

It is forecasted that Guangzhou will continue to experience significant heavy rainfall in the coming days, indicating that this record is likely to be further broken.

The heavy rainfall has also led to consecutive delays and cancellations of flights at major airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen for several days, resulting in a large number of stranded passengers.

Additionally, high-speed trains departing from Shenzhen North Station to Beijing and Shanghai were suspended. 

As of April 23, most flights and high-speed train services have resumed operation.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Observatory forecast, another round of heavy rainfall is expected to arrive starting from the night of April 24. 

Are you prepared for the upcoming weather conditions?

Have your travel plans been affected by the heavy rainfall? We welcome you to share your experiences with us. For more updates on the Greater Bay Area, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Xinhua News Service/Flood in Shaoguan, Guangdong]


Guangdong Weather

more news

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

2 Earthquakes Strike Guangdong Within 3 Days

2 Earthquakes Strike Guangdong Within 3 Days

Guangdong has experienced two earthquakes within just three days.

13 Hikers Rescued (Then Arrested) in Guangdong

13 Hikers Rescued (Then Arrested) in Guangdong

Recent incidents show a number of hikers have been defying the restrictions and entering off-limits areas, leading to dangerous situations and rescue operations.

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

A 25-year-old man in Lianjiang, Guangdong, carried out a knife attack at the entrance of a kindergarten.

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangdong

Brace yourselves for an explosion of 11 mind-blowing Dutch films available in cinemas across Guangdong.

Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

As the days unfold, Guangdong stands ready to embrace the 'Dragon Boat Water.'

Guangdong Health Code Officially Goes Offline

The Yuekang Code is officially dead.

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Updated! 6 Special Deals This April for That's Foodies

Travel Gossip: Inbound Travel Booking Surges by 130% for May Day

Aman Cuts Steel on Luxury Motor Yacht, Aman at Sea

Aube Rey Lescure on Her Debut Shanghai-Based Novel, River East, River West

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Welcomes Over 1.98 Million Visa-Free Visitors in Q1

China Welcomes Over 1.98 Million Visa-Free Visitors in Q1

4 Dead in Guangdong After Heaviest April Rain in 66 Years

4 Dead in Guangdong After Heaviest April Rain in 66 Years

European Culture Street Brings Taste of Europe to Guangzhou

European Culture Street Brings Taste of Europe to Guangzhou

Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives