4 Dead in Guangdong After Heaviest April Rain in 66 Years

Continuous heavy rainfall in Guangdong Province has resulted in multiple fatalities and disruptions across the region.

According to the latest information released by the Guangdong Provincial Government, as of April 23, the heavy rainfall has caused a total of four deaths and reports of 10 people missing.

Since April 16, Guangdong has experienced its strongest rainfall of the month, leading to the occurrence of the second flood of the year in the Beijiang River, a major waterway in the province.

The heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage in various parts of Guangdong, with a total of 110,000 people evacuated, and 25,800 people urgently relocated.

On the evening of April 20, Guangzhou's iconic Canton Tower was struck by lightning six times within an hour, igniting discussions on social media platforms.

According to the municipal meteorological observatory, as of 7am on April 21, the cumulative rainfall recorded at the Guangzhou station in Conghua reached 581.9mm for April, breaking the historical record for April rainfall at the Guangzhou station since 1959, spanning 66 years.

It is forecasted that Guangzhou will continue to experience significant heavy rainfall in the coming days, indicating that this record is likely to be further broken.

The heavy rainfall has also led to consecutive delays and cancellations of flights at major airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen for several days, resulting in a large number of stranded passengers.

Additionally, high-speed trains departing from Shenzhen North Station to Beijing and Shanghai were suspended.

As of April 23, most flights and high-speed train services have resumed operation.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Observatory forecast, another round of heavy rainfall is expected to arrive starting from the night of April 24.

Are you prepared for the upcoming weather conditions?

[Cover image via Xinhua News Service/Flood in Shaoguan, Guangdong]






