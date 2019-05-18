29 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Thursday

I nkwell’s The Ink Mic @ I Love Shanghai

Grab a drink, hang out with the Shanghai literary community, and listen to writers share their prose, poetry, nonfiction, and more on the mic.

Thu Apr 25, from 7pm; Free Entry

I Love Shanghai, 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 新闸路1788号3楼, 近胶州路

Friday



Robert Mondavi Winery Pairing Menu @ Morton's The Steakhouse

This Friday, Morton's The Steakhouse in IFC Mall is teaming up with Robert Mondavi Winery for the above sumptuous feast, paired with some of their most exquisite wines. Reservations accepted from 5pm onwards.

Fri Apr 26, from 5pm; RMB788+

Morton's The Steakhouse, 4/F, IFC Mall, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 国金中心IFC商场4楼，世纪大道8号，近陆家嘴环路

Dive In @ Little Catch

Alors wine bistro and Little Catch are hosting Dive In! Chefs Bingjia and Jiayi, both Ferrandi trained, will be presenting a seafood focused, french inspired menu of small plates.

Natural wines will be selected by Franklin of Next Bottle, and DJ Tatz will be playing late into the night.

Fri Apr 26, 5.30pm-Late

Little Catch, Block C/2F, 98 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu 地址 静安寺延平路98号2C, 近武定路

Retro Skate Party @ RIINK

Roll back in time at RIINK's Retro Skate party this Friday! DJ Thee Baron spins 70s/80s hits as you glide on flashy wheels. Happy Hour till 8pm, party starts 7pm and runs till late. Bar and kitchen serving refreshing drinks and diner food all day all night.

Don't miss this nostalgic roller skating extravaganza!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Fri Apr 26, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Apr 26: The Fat Dads @ BNC



Live music from the Fat Dads at BNC.

Fri Apr 26, from 8.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

ESSENTIALS Vol.5 ft. MELÉ @ La Barra



Experience the next chapter of ESSENTIALS featuring its biggest international guest DJ yet, MELÉ.

Space Panda welcomes the afto and tribal house maestro for a night of unrestrained dancefloor energy in La Barra.

Expect nothing short of an electrifying atmosphere as MELÉ takes command of the main stage alongside the best local DJs.

Plus, dive into the nostalgia of vinyl-only selectors on a second stage, offering a diverse musical journey for all attendees.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Fri Apr 26, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB138, Presale RMB168, Door RMB198, includes one drink

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路

Cowboys & Cowgirls @ Stardust

Sexy cowgirls and cowboys dancing to commercial, Latino, pop and dance. Cowgirls free before midnight.

Fri Apr 26, 10pm-5am; RMB100, includes on drink

Stardust, 2/F, No. 1101 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1101号2楼, 近延平路

Friday & Saturday

Apr 26 & 27: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

Fri & Sat Apr 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Heartbeat @ La Suite



This weekend, Heartbeat at La Suite! Three heartshape props in different colors will represent your different states throughout the night.

Red means single

Blue is complicated

Green means already taken

Invite your friends and head along to La Suite to party and enjoy the weekend!

Fri & Sat Apr 26 & 27, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane

This Saturday, mosey on down to Jiashan Lane Market where you’ll find the most amiable purveyors of artisan foods, fashion and hand crafts in our fair city.

The ultimate antidote to the cold transactional shopping we tolerate at the big box shops, these folks stand ready to wait on you, answer your questions, tell you all about their high-quality wares, or serve you up some seriously good eats.

They sake their names and reputations on your satisfaction. Little wonder Jiashan Lane Market, set up in the same hidden courtyard it has used for the past 12 years, was voted Weekend Market of the Year in 2023.

Sat Apr 27, 11am-6pm; Free Entry

Jiashan Market, 259 Jiashan Lu 嘉善路259号

King’s Day Party @ RIINK



Calling all Dutch in Shanghai! This Saturday starting from noon, come celebrate King’s Day at RIINK, a fun opportunity to meet other Dutch friends, enjoy the spring breeze on the terrace, and play some childhood Dutch games.

Food and drinks will be served all day long, with special happy hour deal! As members of NVS, entrance is only RMB100, or RMB150 for non-member, while skate rental will be half price.

Pets are welcome, and don’t forget orange is the color to celebrate. Prettige Koningsdag!

Sat Apr 27, from 12 noon; RMB100-150

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Dim Sum Disco @ Dim Sum Society



Dim Sum Disco is back! Head along on for an all you can eat dim sum and free flow brunch. Bring your friends and groove to funky disco vibes performed by live DJs Big Wave and Canon Boy. And of course featuring the now famous DIY Bloody Mary Drinks Station!

For reservations of parties greater than 8 people, please call ahead to confirm on 021 5489 3336.

Sat Apr 27, 1-4pm

Dim Sum Society, 5/F, 20 Donghu Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 东湖路20号5楼, 近淮海中路.

Fang Fang Education Exhibition @ DVA Spa

DVA Spa hosts an exhibition opening in collaboration with the Fang Fang Education Project. Experience and purchase stunning photographs capturing the people and landscapes of the Great Miao Mountains.

All proceeds will support local education in this region. Enjoy complimentary drinks and food while making a difference through art.

Sat Apr 27, 3pm; Free Entry

DVA Spa, 808 Changle Lu 长乐路808号

BISS Ball on the Bund @ W Shanghai



Prepare for an evening of glitz and glamour at Shanghai’s luxury W Hotel!

The BISS Ball on the Bund promises fine dining, live entertainment, and a grand prize raffle draw – all in one of the most premium ballrooms overlooking the river.

This event is an opportunity to dress up and mingle with the international community, raise money for good causes, and – equally as important – enjoy yourself in style!

Sat Apr 27, 5:30pm-Midnight; RMB1,080

W Shanghai, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

Shanghai Derby: Port vs Shenhua @ Pudong Football Stadium



The biggest game in the Shanghai football calendar sees reigning Chinese Super League champions Shanghai Port take on current league leaders Shanghai Shenhua. There will be no love lost when the city's two tribes go to war.

Sat Apr 27, 7.35pm

Pudong Football Stadium, 1288 Jinxiang Lu, by Jinkui Lu 金湘路1288号, 近金葵路

Ongoing

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

Tue Apr 30, 8pm, RMB188

Wed May 1, 4.30pm, RMB188

Wed May 1, 7.30pm, RMB188

Thu May 2, 7.30pm, RMB218

Fri May 3, 4.30pm, RMB398

Fri May 3, 7.30pm, RMB398

Sat May 4, 2pm, RMB218

Sun May 5, 2pm, RMB398

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Apr 30: Vegan Tuesday @ Tacolicious



The last Tuesday of every month at Tacolicious sees a Miss Green Vegan kitchen takeover, with plant-based tacos and drink special.

Tue Apr 30, from 6pm

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Apr 30: We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo

This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Music Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue Apr 30, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Apr 30: 4th Birthday Party @ J. Borowski

J. Boroski, Shanghai’s enigmatic, menuless speakeasy bar celebrates four years of serving the city on April 30.

RMB388 buys you four hours of free-flow craft champagne cocktails, tailored to your taste in true Boroski fashion.

The night will be hosted by both new bar director, Michelin-starred mixologist Drew Chigorimbo, and the illusive, eponymous Mr Joseph Boroski, who is flying in just for the occasion!

J. Boroski, 2/F, 179 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路179号2楼，近长乐路

May 1: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed May 1, 7-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 1: Synth Crush 10th Anniversary ft. Legowelt @ SYSTEM





A god-level figure is parachuted in on May Day! The 10th Anniversary of Synth Crush presents a masterpiece in the universe: Legowelt, an electronic music legend from The Hague, the Netherlands, a wizard in the synthesizer palace, and an Electro/Techno madman.

Wed May 1, from 10pm; Early Bird RMB98, Door RMB160

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

May 1-5: 5 Days of Brunch & 20% Off @ Azul Group



Make the most of the May Holiday with five days of brunch at the both Azul venues and sister restaurant Colca.

Not content to treat you to brunch both Azul venues and Xouk by Azul over in Pudong will be offering 20% off on a la carte food for the full five days.

Wed-Sun, May 1-5, 11am-3.30pm & 5-10pm

Azul ASL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

May 3: DAYLIGHT Rooftop Party ft. Bianca Oblivion @ Wanda Reign on the Bund

Get ready to elevate your sunset experience with DAYLIGHT. This ultimate rooftop party conceptis set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wanda Reign On The Bund.

As the sun dips below the skyline, experience an unforgettable soirée that blends stunning views with pulsating beats.



Headliner DJ Bianca Oblivion is poised to take you on a sonic journey like no other, with her eclectic mix of tunes guaranteed to keep you grooving. Soak in the panoramic views of the city while dancing the night away in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and euphoria.

May 3, 3-10pm; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door RMB168, includes one drink

Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 21/F, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路

May 3: Bottles 'N Bingo @ BNC

Bingo night at BNC, with two bottles of 12 Square Meters Beer free for every pizza purchased.

Fri May 3, from 8pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

May 4 & 5: Cinco de Mayo @ Tacolicious



Head along to Tacolicious for an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Kick off the fiesta from 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. They’re turning up the heat with a sizzling BBQ and turning down the prices with buy one, get one free on all tequilas.

Don’t miss the margarita specials, designed to keep you cool while you spice things up. And of course, it wouldn’t be a fiesta without tantalizing taco specials.

¡Vamos amigos! Mark your calendars – this is going to be a party you won’t want to miss!

Sat & Sun May 4 & 5, from 3pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

May 5: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road

Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 5, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 5: Free Cookie Baking Class @ Geneva

Every Sunday in May, Geneva will be offering cookie baking classes for kids aged three and up... absolutely free! You just need to scan the QR code on the poster to book ahead.

Sun May 5, 2pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

May 18-19: Family Sport Carnival @ Green City

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it above.

This year's event will once again be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

READ MORE: Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Sat & Sun May 18 & 19, 9am-5pm; RMB100

Green City, 600 Lantian Lu, by Yunshan Lu, Jinqiao 地址 金桥蓝天路600号, 近云山路

Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.



The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

