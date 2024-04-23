28 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Apr 30: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Apr 30, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 1: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 1, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Wed, 7-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 2: Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Smashing Pumpkins, Kiss, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, ZZ Top, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 2, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 3: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 3, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 4: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 4, 8pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 5, 12 & 19: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road

Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 5, 12 & 19, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

May 9: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 9, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 5, 12, 19, 26: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

May 10: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 10, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 11: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 11, 8.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 15: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 15, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 17: 80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 17, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 17 & 18: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 17 & 18, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 18: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 18, 9pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 21: Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

May 22: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 22, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 23: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 23, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 24: New Talent Night @ Geneva



A night of music from the most talented young musicians in the city. Head along to hear the sound of the future. Family-friendly.

Fri May 24, 7pm; Free Entry

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 26: Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



All of the above fun, but family-friendly.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 29: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 29, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

May 31: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 31, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

May 31 & June 1: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

[Cover image courtesy of The Pearl]