Vienna Classic Music Soloists Concert at Oriental Resort Guangzhou

On April 20 and 21, the "2024 Blue Vienna Concert" was splendidly staged at Oriental Resort Guangzhou beneath Baiyun Mountain. The concert featured a classical music performance by the renowned Vienna Classic Music Soloists, captivating over 600 enthusiastic attendees from various walks of life.

Seven soloists from Vienna showcased the soul of classical music at the newly renovated Oriental Resort Guangzhou. 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the debut of the "Rhapsody in Blue," a significant milestone in cultural development. To promote cultural exchange, strengthen ties between China and abroad, and contribute to the cultural landscape of Baiyun, Oriental Resort Guangzhou collaborated with the Guangzhou FVBC Music & Art Center to invite distinguished soloists from the artistic haven of Vienna. Against the backdrop of Baiyun Mountain, a 5A rated scenic area, these artists passionately performed this well-loved masterpiece.

The seven Viennese soloists, including pianist Pavel Kachnov, violinists Lorant Bozsodi and Qing Zhao Chen, violist Szabolcs Bozsodi, cellist Mag. Michael Luginbühl, bassist Franz König, and clarinetist Bernhard Pfaffelmaier, joined forces to lead Guangzhou's music enthusiasts through an emotional journey with each note.



Over the course of two days, the concert featured 11 pieces, ranging from classical Viennese works to renowned romantic pieces, as well as classical compositions from the 20th and 21st centuries. The program included classics such as "Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto NO.1 in E Minor," "Gioachino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Piano, String," and "George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue." Additionally, Chinese audiences were treated to beloved Chinese classics such as "The Butterfly Lovers" and "Jasmine Flower," which infused the performance with rich Chinese cultural elements, vividly illustrating the harmonious coexistence of Viennese classical music and Chinese national music. The enthusiastic response from the audience filled the venue with thunderous applause, demonstrating their appreciation for the orchestra's magnificent performance.

The concerts took place at Oriental Resort Guangzhou, nestled at the foot of Baiyun Mountain, where the hotel's rich Lingnan heritage and traditional Chinese hospitality complemented the unique artistic style and performance techniques of the Viennese soloists. Both performers and audience members immersed themselves in a world where music and culture intersect, experiencing the boundless charm of the fusion of Eastern and Western music.

Sophie Zhang, General Manager of Oriental Resort Guangzhou, said, "It is an honor to invite Vienna Classic Music Soloists to perform a series of classical works at the hotel. As a high-standard official reception hotel for Guangzhou, Oriental Resort Guangzhou has been open to the public since the end of 2023 after undergoing comprehensive renovations and upgrades. We hope to enrich the cultural life of Guangzhou residents through various activities, including painting, poetry, music, photography, and art exhibitions, while appreciating beauty, pursuing beauty, and creating beauty together. The hotel will continue to promote dialogue between Lingnan culture and cultures from other regions, create a platform for the display and exchange of high-quality artworks at home and abroad, and further enhance the brand of Baiyun culture, contributing to the high-quality development of the city."

Oriental Resort Guangzhou, with the confident and humble spirit of Chinese culture, welcomes guests from all corners of the world.

[All images courtesy of Oriental Resort Guangzhou]

