Special Deals for the 135th Canton Fair

Calling all Canton Fair attendees! Dive into Guangzhou's vibrant food and drink scene with our exclusive deals just for you!

Explore award-winning venues across the city and indulge in culinary delights like never before. Don't miss out – click below to discover more!

Without delay, let the feast begin!

Food & Drink



Bravo Brewpub & Kitchen / Taproom

Exclusive Offer during the Canton Fair! Show your credentials and enjoy a 10% discount at Bravo. Don't miss out on this special deal as you explore the wonders of the Canton Fair. See you at Bravo!



*Offer cannot be used at the same time as other promotions.

April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3809 3309

Bravo Zhujiang New Town, Shop 114-115, 6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

For Reservations: +8620-8928 4924

Bravo Wenheyou, 2/F, Guangzhou Wenheyou, No.75 Tianhe East Road, Tianhe

For Reservations: +8620-8928 4924

Bravo Beer Station, No.2 Car, LG1 Four Seas Walk, Hanxi Avenue West, Panyu

For Reservations: +86-18022876453

Bravo Brewpub, No.1860 Shixin Road, Panyu

Chin Chin·Wine Bistro



Make the most of your Canton Fair visit! Present your credentials and savor a 15% discount on dining at Chin Chin·Wine Bistro. Join us for exquisite cuisine and fine wines, the perfect complement to your fair experience. See you at Chin Chin·Wine Bistro!



April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13570917340

Chin Chin·Wine Bistro, Shop A402, No.21 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

C'MON BABY

During the Canton Fair, enjoy a discount of RMB10 for every RMB100 spent throughout the store.



April 19 - May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18011856584

C'MON BABY, 1/F, The YanJiang Building, No.195 YanJiang Zhong Road, Yuexiu

Coco's Party Bar



A special deal for the Canton Fair attendees: enjoy 15% off with a valid pass!



April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations:+8620-8957 2686

Coco's Party Bar, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

The GOAT

Show your Canton Fair badge for Happy Hour on all Liberty Brewing Co. beers!



April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243

The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Highland Whisky Bar

Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails, buy one, get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Morton's Grille



During the Canton Fair, present your exhibition proof and enjoy a complimentary dessert with your in-store purchase. Indulge in a sweet treat on us as a token of appreciation for your visit. Don't miss out on this delightful offer!



April 19 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Spin, Craft Cocktail Bar



This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.



Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-13316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

Wee Maison



During the Canton Fair, treat yourself to a refreshing break at Wee Maison! Simply present your credentials and enjoy a 10% discount on your entire beverage bill. Raise a glass to great deals and unforgettable moments.



April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15102092214

Wee Maison, Shop 101, G/F, No.5 Xincheng South Street, Tianhe

Yue



Welcome to Chaoyue, where Michelin-starred excellence meets the soul of Cantonese cuisine. As the Canton Fair unfolds, immerse yourself in our series of restaurants in Guangzhou, each offering a unique culinary journey. Experience the innovative flair of Executive Chef Seven's creations, including his renowned "fish rice" dish, redefining Chaoshan cuisine with every bite. Join us in celebrating the Canton Fair with special surprises and welcome drinks for our esteemed guests at the following venues:

Yue Creative Cantonese cuisine

Chao Yue

Excellent Cuisine

YUE LU

For Reservations: +86-19927576951

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18122793031

Excellent Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

For Reservations: +86- 18011933399

YUELU, Unit 130, Zhuguang Yifang One Mall, No.767 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe

ZAZOO Live



For Canton Fair attendees, present your exhibition proof during the event period, and enjoy a complimentary cup of Americano coffee or cold brew tea for any purchase made before 6pm daily. Limit one redemption per person per day. Treat yourself to a refreshing break at our establishment!



April 19 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, Unite 116 & 118A, 1/F, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

Hotel Deals

Sofitel Foshan

During the period of Canton Fair, from phase one (April 15 to 19) to phase two (April 23 to 27), Sofitel Foshan offers convenient and punctual shuttle buses for efficient and seamless service, ensuring a professional and refined experience for all guests. For those staying with us, the shuttle service is complimentary, whereas non-in-house guests will be charged a fee of RMB100 for a one-way trip. We kindly encourage advance reservations at our front desk upon check-in to enjoy a smooth travel experience.



April 15 to 19, April 23 to 27

For Reservation: +86757-2881 2222

Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Road South, Lecong, Shunde

