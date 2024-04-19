  1. home
Shenzhen to Build World's Largest Indoor Ski Resort

By Billy Jiang, April 19, 2024

Residents of Shenzhen eagerly anticipating a local "winter wonderland" have received exciting news: Huafa Ice and Snow World is set to be completed and open to the public in November 2025!

Currently under construction in the city's Bao'an District, Huafa Ice and Snow World is a multi-faceted project centered around the theme of ice and snow. 

The project will feature an indoor ski resort, an indoor deep-sea diving center, and the Ark Office Complex.

The highlight of the project is undoubtedly the world's largest indoor ski resort, the Huafa Super Snow Center. 

Spanning approximately 100,000 square meters, this ski center boasts a vertical drop of 83 meters and a 441-meter-long slope, making it the tallest, most professional, and longest indoor ski slope in China and the world.

With a year-round temperature maintained at a chilly -3 to -5 degrees Celsius, the center will be capable of hosting international skiing competitions sanctioned by the International Ski Federation. 

Additionally, the project aims to become a vital hub for the popularization and development of winter sports in China.

For Shenzhen residents, this means no more traveling to snowy destinations for skiing adventures. Instead, we will be able to enjoy the thrill of skiing right in the city. 

It's certainly something to look forward to!

[Cover image via Huafa Ice and Snow World]

Shenzhen Ski Resort

