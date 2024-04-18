23 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Embark on a Luxury Business Travel at Sofitel Foshan

During the period of Canton Fair, from phase one (April 15 to 19) to phase two (April 23 to 27), Sofitel Foshan offers convenient and punctual shuttle buses for efficient and seamless service, ensuring a professional and refined experience for all guests. For those staying with us, the shuttle service is complimentary, whereas non-in-house guests will be charged a fee of RMB100 for a one-way trip. We kindly encourage advance reservations at our front desk upon check-in to enjoy a smooth travel experience.



April 15 to 19, April 23 to 27

For Reservation: +86757-2881 2222

Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin Road South, Lecong, Shunde

8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan



READ MORE: Updated! 8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China



Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

READ MORE: The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Zhuhai

Fancy Spring Afternoon Tea

Enjoy the Spring at pet-friendly lobby lounge H Coffee & Space or rooftop bar SKY2989. Encounter a touch of spring and feel the inspiration and energy of spring on the tip of your tongue on a spring afternoon. Soar 28 floors above the Macau Peninsula skyline and sample a selection of sparkling wines from our premium sommeliers. A comfortable outdoor space surrounded by lush gardens, a quiet indoor space to enjoy a cup of specially flavored coffee or a classic tea. Wish you a wonderful and beautiful spring season!



Price: RMB298/set

Until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86756-8599 270（SKY 2989）

+86756-8996 232（H COFFEE & SPACE）

Hilton Zhuhai, No.2989 Nanwan South Road, Xiangzhou, Zhuhai

Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from Old Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas



The highlight exhibits include the original ox, tiger, monkey, and pig heads from the Yuanmingyuan Haiyantang (displayed from March 5 to April 6, with replicas exhibited from April 7 to June 2), as well as replicas of the rat and rabbit heads, and a replica of the horse head.



Until June 2, 2024

Zhuhai Museum, No.88 Haihong Road, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai

Hong Kong

Shark Symphony

The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong presents the Shark Symphony with a thrilling mix of ocean-inspired music, acrobatics, Cyr wheel, contortion and dance performances, featuring a stunning cast from Hong Kong and Finland.



April 20 - 21, 2024

Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium

Clothing Swap and Sustainability Fair



Women of Hong Kong x Swop Society bring you a Spring 2024 wardrobe refresh and sustainable vendors to shop from!



April 20, 10.30am - 6.30pm

The Women's Lounge, 4/F, Hollywood Commercial House, 3-5 Old Bailey Street

Crossover Bollywood @ K97



Don't miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Bollywood Party in Hong Kong. Desi Vibes by DJ Deep & DJ Agni.



Price: HKD150 inclusive of 1 standard drink

April 20, 10pm - late

Club K-97, Cosmos Building, 11 Lan Kwai Fong, Central

The Sound of Music



The International Tour of The Sound of Music is set to celebrate the 65th anniversary of this beloved classic family musical in Hong Kong! Woven into the tale of love, compassion, hope and survival are classic songs that have enchanted generations of theatre and music lovers. Audiences will hear musical favourites live: 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain', 'Edelweiss', 'My Favourite Things' and the beloved title song, 'The Sound of Music'.



Until June 9, 2024

Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

2024 Mega Ice Hockey 5's



Asia's largest ice hockey competition, the 2024 Mega Ice Hockey 5's will feature about 100 teams from around the world. It includes a youth division on April 21–27, 2024 and an adult division from April 29 to May 4, 2024.



April 21 - May 4, 8am - midnight

Mega Ice, L10 MegaBox, Kowloon Bay

Macao

Always Near You Always



New York artist Adam Handler presents his first solo exhibition in Macau, titled "By Your Side, By My Side," marking his largest exhibition in Asia to date. Known for his unique whimsical and healing style, Handler incorporates his profound personal experiences into this exhibition. Through the fusion of art and love, the exhibition aims to take the audience on a journey of love and healing.



Until April 23, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Reminiscences of Barra: A Visual Journey

MGM, together with the Macao Cultural Development Promotion Association, has collected artistic creations that have focused on the Barra district in recent years. It exhibits 35 watercolor paintings and Chinese paintings as well as 35 works by photographers. It reproduces the unique historical culture and landscape atmosphere of the Barra district area and its surrounding mountains and seas, reflecting the origin and flourishing of public culture and artistic trends in this place.



Until April 30, 2024

Macao Contemporary Art Center - Navy Yard No.1, Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Macao

Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road — Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage



As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage.



Until May 5, 2024

Macau Museum, No. 112 Praceta do Museu de Macau

Contemporary Installation Art Journey

As the rejuvenating spring approaches, three talented local emerging artists, Su Linghui, Wu Minhui, and Zhang Kaiyi, embrace the theme of "New Beginnings." Breaking down the dimensional barriers of the creative realm, they transform Galaxy Art Space into a world where colors, scents, and sounds intertwine. This immersive art experience features their most representative large-scale art installations since their debut, promising a captivating journey into artistic expression.



Until May 6, 2024

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macau

Revelations in Imagery: Personal Works Exhibition by Sandra Rita



The exhibition showcases 200 paintings created by architect Sandra Rita over the past five years, revealing a complex imaginative world. The lines in the paintings glide across the white paper, resembling a vivid dance of intricate mazes.



Until May 7, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8z Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Macao

