18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

16th Annual Midnight Charity Run



Your attendance helps to create education opportunities for children and medical treatment possibilities for families, and it lessens poverty in meaningful and lasting ways.



Price: RMB250/runner (limited to 150 attendees)

April 20, 2024 (Saturday) from 10pm

* Please arrive at 10pm - 10.15pm to get registered, collect your runner pack, and warm up. There will be secure storage to store your belongings during the run.

To Register: Tel +86755-2667 4830 or email MidnightRun@captivating.org

Main Entrance, LianHuaShan Park, No.6030 Hongli Road, Futian

Shenzhen Health & Wellness Fair



This vibrant community event features leading Shenzhen wellness, nutrition, beauty and fitness businesses and organizations, all represented on April 27 at Vista-SK. There will be free activities, classes & workshops held throughout the day, vendors with products to support your healthy lifestyle, delicious food, great coffee and smoothies and loads of activities for kids.



At our Vista "POP-UP" Wellness Center, you can experience Traditional Chinese Medicine therapy and try therapeutic herbal tea, do a mini health checkup or dental exam, or join one of our wellbeing activities—all for free! When you arrive, you can pick up your Wellness Passport, get your "passport stamps" from participating vendors and activity providers, and then enter the prize draw and get a bonus gift!

April 27, 10am - 4pm

For Details: +86755-3689 9688

Vista-SK International Medical Center, Level 4, Building 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Xuefu Road, Nanshan

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

25 Amazing Art Shows This April in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



Food & Drink

The Journey of the Chef Birol

Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Birol's Authentic Turkish cuisine at our soft opening! From succulent steaks to flavorful mezzes, fresh salads to stone oven specialties, and sizzling grills to mouthwatering kebabs, we've got it all. Join us every day from April 1 to 30, 10am to 11pm, and enjoy a 15% discount on food. Plus, quench your thirst with our irresistible offer: buy 1 drink and get 1 free! Don't miss out on this delicious journey at our restaurant!



April 1 - 30, 10am to 11pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

BIROL BISTRONOMY, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

BAIA Latin Night



BAIA is calling all dance enthusiasts and lovers of Latin rhythms! After a last-minute rain delay 2 weeks ago, we're thrilled to announce that our Latin Night is back on this Saturday, April 20! It's been too long since we've gathered under the stars to move and groove to the beats of salsa, merengue, bachata, and more. Join us as we turn up the heat and make new Baia memories. Let's make this Latin Night one to remember!



April 20, from 10pm - late

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Bionic Hoppy Four Twenty Vol. 10

April is here! We love April because it's time for us to celebrate our favorite time of Spring—the Bionic Hoppy 420 party. Bionic has a long tradition of celebrating 420 with our hoppy brews, and this year is our 10th time(!) celebrating the globe's premier counterculture holiday.



April 20, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Brew, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan

Hangover Brunch



"Qué pasa, amigos? Ready for un pinche evento chingón on April 21? Join us for "The Hangover Brunch" at Tequila Coyotes, where Los Cuatro Amigos are teaming up an epic 8 hands brunch! Chef Abel from Chullschick in Hong Kong, Chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma in Hong Kong, Chef Beto from La Lupita in Bangkok, and the incredible Neto Trevino from Tequila Coyotes in Shenzhen are joining forces. They're fusing Mexican, Peruvian, and Spanish flavors for a mouthwatering experience.



Price: RMB398

April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

South African Freedom Day



Join us from 5.30pm until midnight for an unforgettable evening! Ticket price at RMB188, including your choice of Lamb Curry Bunny Chow or Vegetable Curry with Salads, 3 mixed drinks (house rum, gin, whiskey, or SA brandy) or a 500ml Beck's beer. Drink coupons are valid until 9.30pm. Experience a live performance by TAS at GPM and soak in the sunset on our terrace amidst special drinks and awesome vibes! Stay for the guest DJ from 9pm until midnight, spinning Afrobeat and Amapiano hits. Don't miss out on this fantastic night out!



April 27, 5.30pm - midnight

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, Unit 201, Sea World Plaza, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

A Sweet Treat in Spring

Indulge in the sweetness of spring with three delightful new desserts at The Mandarin Cake Shop! Introducing Fleur de Vanille, Rose Grapefruit Crown, and Toasted Rice Hojicha Tea Mousse.



Available from April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9302

The Mandarin Cake Shop, 2/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Artistic Journey Afternoon Tea



Indulge in our themed afternoon tea sets inspired by world-famous artworks in an art-filled atmosphere. Unleash your inner artist by immersing in the joy of artistic creations.



Price: RMB388/set

Daily, 2.30pm - 5.30pm

Until December 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838

Lobby Lounge, 1/F, Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

Arts

Cityscape

The exhibition invites accomplished watercolor artists who specialize in urban themes to participate in this, promoting cultural exchange and providing high-quality cultural services to the public. This initiative highlights Shenzhen's cultural driving force in the Greater Bay Area.



Until June 2, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhu

Everyting that Rises Must Converge



The exhibition places a spotlight on young watercolor artists from Shenzhen, advocating for the depiction of our urban life and work. It showcases how Shenzhen's youth express their insights and emotions towards their city through the language of watercolor painting.



Until May 12, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (East Lake Pavilion), Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Arata Isozaki: In Formation



The exhibition will showcase numerous historically significant architectural works, offering a multifaceted exploration of the evolution of Isozaki's architectural journey. The exhibition traces Isozaki's ideological trajectory across different periods from diverse perspectives, presenting a comprehensive retrospective of his architectural career. It's a grand tribute to Isozaki's contributions to the art of architecture.



Until June 10, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

The Inca and Their Tawantinsuyu: The Land of Four Quarters



Peru, a branch of the Andean civilization and the birthplace of the Inca civilization, shines brightly like a dazzling pearl in the annals of human history. Magnificent Machu Picchu, the marvelous Nasca Lines, exquisite ceramics, gold and silver artifacts, and textiles all evoke awe and wonder. Through exhibitions, we glimpse the essence of the Inca civilization, delving into a world devoid of written language and exploring the mysteries of this ancient civilization.



April 19 - August 11, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Lifestyle

Challenge EFIS, Run for Fun



The Challenge EFIS will take place on Saturday, April 20. It is open to all amateur runners. The deadline for registration is April 10. Three courses are offered: 2km, 5km and 10km. Symbolic prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each category. The main goal of the EFIS Challenge is to share a moment of enjoyment and conviviality among running enthusiasts.



April 20, from 8am



To Register: Tel/WeChat +86-18124559657 or email direction@efshenzhen.com



Ecole Française Internationale de Shenzhen, Building 5, Room 401, Jingshan Villas, No.1007 Nanhai Avenue, Nanshan

Live lmprov Comedy Show



Saturday night! It's a live improv comedy show by Domesticated Humans. A night of fun show with your friends!



April 20, from 8pm

2025 Cafe, Building 3, Zhuguang Innovation Science & Technology Park, Nanshan

MTR Zhuguang Exit C

