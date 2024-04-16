Italian Luxury Brand CASADEI Announces Grand Opening on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Casadei, the renowned Italian luxury footwear brand celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, is proud to announce its upcoming debut on Tmall, China's premier online marketplace. The grand opening is scheduled for April 15, marking a significant milestone in Casadei's expansion into the dynamic and flourishing Chinese market.

Casadei, founded in 1958 by Quinto and Flora Casadei, has become synonymous with elegance, craftsmanship, and innovation. With decades of expertise in creating exquisite footwear and accessories, Casadei has established itself as a leading luxury brand, admired by fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The launch of the Casadei Tmall store represents a commitment to providing Chinese consumers with unparalleled access to the brand's iconic collections. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, customers will have the opportunity to explore and purchase a wide range of meticulously crafted footwear and accessories that reflect Casadei's Italian heritage and commitment to quality.

Arianna Casadei, CEO of Casadei, is delighted to announce: “This business partnership with Tmall will give us the opportunity to enter the Chinese market with an authorized and customized e-commerce experience. We know Chinese buyers are the most important supporters of the luxury global market and our relationship with Tmall is extremely powerful in helping us engage with and reach more of them”.

To celebrate the launch, the Casadei Tmall store will showcase an extensive selection of its signature footwear, ranging from timeless classics to contemporary designs that exude effortless glamour. From sleek stilettos to luxurious flats, each pair embodies the brand's commitment to excellence, ensuring the perfect combination of style, comfort, and craftsmanship. Customers can also expect seamless navigation, secure transactions, and exceptional customer service, ensuring a premium shopping experience from start to finish.

Janet Wang, General Manager of Tmall Luxury Pavilion, expressed her enthusiasm:" I am very pleased that CASADEI has chosen Tmall Luxury Pavilion as its partner for the brand's first entry into the Chinese market, bringing the brand's unique Italian charm to more Chinese consumers through Tmall. Tmall Luxury Pavilion will continue to support the brand's digital transformation and localization of communication and operations in China, looking forward to future multidimensional cultural interactions."

The launch of Casadei's Tmall store represents a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion strategy, as it continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its constant commitment to luxury, sophistication, and innovation.