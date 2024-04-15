18 Amazing Afternoon Teas in Shanghai

Bella Vita



Tea Break Menu



At Bella Vita it is all about the authentic Italian flavors, and at an unbeatable price.

When: Mon-Fri, 10am-12 Noon; 2-4pm

Price: RMB78, includes two drinks and a dessert

Reservations: +86 191 0231 0218

Bella Vita Bistro, 555 Haifang Lu 海防路555号.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai



Spring Afternoon Tea

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai encapsulates the lively spirit of spring through its seasonal afternoor tea, featuring a selection of savories and sweets such as scallop with apple, bomboloni with Serrano ham and artichoke, orange blossom cream with water-chestnut, conveying a refreshing and delightful experience amid the scenic spring landscape.

When: Daily, 1-3pm & 3.30-5.30pm

Price: RMB1,088 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3606 7788

Bulgari Bar, 47/F, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 山西北路108弄 上海宝格丽酒店47层, 近天潼路.

Café Gray Deluxe

Eastern Rhapdosy Afternoon Tea



Café Gray Deluxe collaborates with fashion brand Shuting Qiu for an Eastern Rhapsody Afternoon Tea.

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea and discover the beauty of fashion, art and sustainability from Shuting Qiu at the Lounge Area of Café Gray Deluxe.

When: Daily, 2.30-5pm

Price: RMB528 for two persons

Reservations: +86 21 3216 8088

Café Gray Deluxe, 3/F, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

Calypso Restaurant & Lounge



Calypso x Natura Bissé 'From Barcelona with Love' Afternoon Tea

Calypso Restaurant & Lounge launches the co-branding afternoon tea 'From Barcelona with Love' with Spanish luxury skincare brand Natura Bissé (NB).

The afternoon tea draws inspiration from Natura Bissé’ s hometown – Barcelona’s tiles of pink, green and white, while the spiral-style stand is reminiscent of the waves crashing on its beaches.

Expect a variety of unique pastries: Champagne Compressed Watermelon, Crème Fraiche Bavarian, Passion Fruit Puff and more, paired with two Sangria-inspired 'Barcelona Breeze' drinks.

These tasty delicacies and Calypso’s natural and earthy atmosphere bring the guest closer to warm days by the Mediterranean Sea.

When: Daily, 2.30-5pm

Price: RMB488 net for two, including two 'Barcelona Breeze' drinks; coffee or tea; an Natura Bissé Diamond Luminous set box; an Natura Bissé Tmall Store voucher; a Chi, the Spa NB facial treatment voucher; and a Calypso spring cocktail voucher

Reservations: +86 21 2203 8889

Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, South Wing Plaza, Jing-An Kerry Center, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Anyi Lu 延安中路1218号静安嘉里中心南区广场, 近安义路.

JW Lounge of JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Fall Into Autumn Afternoon Tea

Enjoy a relaxing 'Fall Into Autumn' afternoon tea at JW Lounge of JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Pudong, served with savory and sweet pastries, English muffins and two 'welcome' drinks.

When: Daily, 2.30-5.30pm

Price: RMB688 per set

Reservations: +86 21 3809 8560

JW Lounge, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 上海鲁能JW万豪侯爵酒店, 浦明路988号, 近浦电路.

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Taste Spring at The COOK Lounge

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai is inviting the guests to immerse themselves in the season with their newly crafted Spring Afternoon Tea at The COOK Lounge, with refreshments and premium teas by day and speciality cocktails at night.

Drawing inspiration from the new season, Pastry Chef Jacques creates unique afternoon teas with an elevated aesthetic appeal and cultural resonance.

When: Daily, 12-4pm

Price: RMB168 per set

Reservations: +86 21 6169 8886

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi



Heritage Afternoon Tea

This traditional British Afternoon Tea is now available with a selection of JING teas and a selection of savory deliciousness.



A finger sandwich of smoked salmon, pesto, rocket and tomato bread offer a delicate and creamy texture; and a caramelized white chocolate shell, inspired by the popular sandwich biscuits the children in the UK grow up with, is enhanced by a Madagascar vanilla cream crisp to unleash added sweetness.

Savor the classic British charm and indulge yourself in a relaxing afternoon.

When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price: RMB588 for two persons

Reservations: +86 21 2330 2420

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Lounge by Topgolf

HighTEA BLISS

Need a little break during your day? lt's tea time – a moment for exquisite sweet treats, coffee and tea to take the green. Only RMB58, each set includes one dessert plus unlimited coffee or tea.

The best part? Enjoy your tea break with a round of nine-hole minigolf. lt is a match made on the course!

When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price: RMB58 per person

Reservations: +86 21 6335 7102

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai



KARL LAGERFELD Co-Branded Afternoon Tea



Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai joins hands with legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's eponymous brand KARL LAGERFELD, to present the 'Iconic Times' themed afternoon tea.

During the afternoon tea period, while indulging in the beauty of fashion, visit Riviera Lounge to take a selfie with a Karl Lagerfeld's cartoon sculpture.

By purchasing an afternoon tea set, you can enjoy the luxury of receiving one KARL LAGERFELD branded experience voucher and a set of commemorative KARL handwritten postcards.

Limited quantities of the gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.



When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price: RMB688+15% for two persons

Reservations: +86 21 2082 9928

Riviera Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

Park Hyatt Shanghai

15th Anniversary Themed Afternoon Tea



Park Hyatt Shanghai has been and continues to be synonymous with distinctive design and intimate services in Shanghai, combining Chinese architecture with modern comforts and personalized service.

Adapting to local conditions and closely following seasons, their culinary team presents a 15th Anniversary themed afternoon tea set with impeccable craftsmanship. The perfect pairing of sweets and savory elevates the lingering pleasure on the palate to new heights.

You are invited to indulge in the splendor of Shanghai's panoramic wonders, offering a respite from the bustling world. Be enchanted by the poetry of each moment by embracing the essence of a 'home away from home.'

When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price: RMB680

Reservations: +86 21 3855 1559 / 3855 1560 or HotelFBreservation.Shaph@hyatt.com

Living Room, 87/F, Park Hyatt Shanghai, 100 Shiji Dadao, by Dongtai Lu 地址 世纪大道100号87楼, 近东泰路.

The PuLi Hotel & Spa

Chic Elegance: French Afternoon Tea Experience

At The PuLi Hotel & Spa, whether in the lobby or on the beautiful garden terrace, you can enjoy in the luxury of afternoon tea.

The Long Bar restaurant offers a serene dining experience with a view of the lush oasis. A 32-meter-long bar made of African Bubinga wood allows you to enjoy the beauty of the garden terrace while savoring classic afternoon tea.

The PuLi afternoon tea filled with romantic French charm, comes with a dedicated dessert trolley for you to choose your favorite snacks on the spot, ensuring you have a comfortable experience at all times.



Selected finger sandwiches, savory bites, and homemade treats are served along with coffee or tea provided by JING TEA.



The restaurant offers 10 exquisite sweet treats and savory bites, from which you can choose any six to pair with JING TEA, creating a ceremonial experience for The PuLi's curated French afternoon tea.



When: Daily, 2-5.30pm

Price: From RMB628+ per pair

Reservations: +86 21 3203 9999

The PuLi Hotel, 1 Changde Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 常德路1号璞麗酒店二楼, 近延安西路.

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Aura 'A Taste of Autumn' Afternoon Tea

Experience the essence of fall with Aura 'A Taste of Autumn' Afternoon Tea. Indulge in the sweet allure of exquisite refreshments, designed to awaken your taste buds.

Four different desserts crafted from hazelnuts, chestnuts, pistachios, berries, and Baileys, enhance the sweet autumn atmosphere.

The delicate foie gras combined with seasonal Porcini creates a flavorful savory combination.

When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price:

Aura 'A Taste of Autumn' Afternoon Tea for two, priced at RMB628 per set including coffee or selected tea

Aura 'A Taste of Autumn' Afternoon Tea for two, priced at RMB1,088 per set including coffee or selected tea and two glasses of champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Reims, France 150ml

Aura 'A Taste of Autumn' Afternoon Tea for two, priced at RMB1,288 per set including coffee or selected tea and 30g Kaluga Queen Caviar Baeri, 7 years, China

Reservations: +86 21 2020 1717

Hotel Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Shanghai ifc, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

粉红下午茶 Pink Autumn Tea



Pudong Shangri-la, Shanghai's limited-edition Pink Afternoon Tea features 11 exquisite savory and sweet treats, meticulously crafted by skilled chefs.

These adorable delicacies in shades of pink will captivate your taste buds and add a touch of sweetness to your afternoon.

When: Daily, 2.30-6pm

Price: RMB488

Reservations: +86 21 2828 6888

Lobby Lounge, Level 1, River Wing, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fu Cheng Road, Pudong 浦东富城路33号，上海浦东香格里拉，浦江楼，一层，大堂酒廊.

QT Lounge, Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

'Taste the Twilight Autumn' Afternoon Tea

Inspired by the natural flavors of autumn, the pastry team at Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai presents an elegant afternoon tea set with a series of savories and sweets using seasonal ingredients

In addition, two special tea drinks are available for you to savor the beauty of the season.

Enjoy a laid-back time amidst the tranquility of the season at QT Lounge and outdoor terrace.

When: Daily, 2.30-5.30pm

Price: RMB558 per set for two

Reservations: +86 21 5030 8888

QT Lounge, Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu, 浦东新区海阳西路551号.

Temperature & Temptation

Afternoon Tea Set



There are two options available at Temperature & Temptation, the above RMB88 per person set with a pick of one dessert and choice of coffee or pot of tea.

Or the the above RMB228 two person set with all of the above sweet and savory treats, plus two coffees or pot of tea.

When: Daily, 2-5pm

Price: RMB88 per person or RMB228 for the set for two

Reservations: +86 21 3356 6606

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

W Shanghai - the Bund



MOVIE T TIME

W Shanghai - the Bund's afternoon tea has been upgraded, renewing its bold creativity with a movie inspiration named MOVIE T TIME.

This afternoon tea is another innovative creation by the hotel's Executive Pastry Chef Sam Zhu, who uses extraordinary bakery skills to play with everyday dessert concepts.

The afternoon tea includes five desserts, four savory snacks, and special drinks that are a fusion of classics and creativity, accompanied by ACTION sound effects to explore the rituals of the film set at the click of a button.

The spotlight is now on! Come to The Kitchen Table or WOOBAR® to take in the skyline of Shanghai's landmark on the Bund and unlock a new style of playful tea time.

When: Mon-Sat, 2.30-4.30pm; Sun, 2-5pm

Price: RMB598 per set for two

Reservations: +86 21 2286 9960

The Kitchen Table or WOOBAR®, 4/F, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Classic Red Velvet Trolley Afternoon Tea

Discover the allure of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund's Classic Red Velvet Trolley Afternoon Tea, enriched with history.

Featuring the iconic 20th-century New York Waldorf's Red Velvet Cake and 12 captivating variations, this culinary experience redefines tradition with cart-to-table service.

Journey into the art of tea culture and indulge in a selection of the finest premium teas, paired perfectly with warm scones and an assortment of jams.

In this sophisticated experience, every detail exudes grace and charm, creating a sanctuary of tranquility to savor each moment.



When: Daily, 2-6pm

Price: RMB788 per set Mon-Fri; RMB888 per set Sat & Sun

Reservations: +86 21 6322 9988

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

The Westin Bund Center

Dream in Pink Afternoon Tea



Nibble your way through a divinely delicious pink wonderland of sweet and savory afternoon tea delights at The Westin Bund Center.

When: Mon-Sat, 2.30-5pm

Price: RMB388 per set, includes two cups of coffee or tea and two non-alcoholic Pink Lover cocktails

Reservations: +86 21 6335 1888

Heavenlies, Lobby Level, The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路.

[Cover image courtesy of JW Lounge of JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Pudong]




