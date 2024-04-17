30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Latin Spring Festival @ Azul SKL



Azul's Latin Spring Festival is back!

Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, a Latin band, DJ, bouncy castle and clowns and face painting for kids.

Tickets are RMB100 which gets you food and drink tickets. And better still, get yours before April 19 and enjoy 10% off!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Apr 21, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Thursday



Sexy Tapas Battle: Venice x Valencia @ Tomatito



Remember that Dutch versus Italian Brunch with Koen Vessies and sexy chef friend Antonio Corsaro?

This round, Koen is welcoming Francesco Andreoni and Jacopo Bruni for a Sexy Tapas Battle: Venice vs Valenica!

Thu Apr 18, 6pm-Late.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

'Facing the Rigidity of Forms' Exhibition @ Miguel de Cervantes Library



'Facing the Rigidity of Forms' covers almost 30 years of the career of one of Spain's most prominent artists, Pilar Albaracín, including her most emblematic videos and performances, as well as a selection of photographs and texts documenting her working processes.

The exhibition offers the public a multifaceted view of Spanish society and culture. Concerned with preserving traditions and codes, but from a contemporary perspective, the Sevillian artist addresses, not without irony, the stereotypes of national identity, with a particular focus on the contemporary and historical experiences of Andalusian women and the traditions rooted in folklore.

Opening: Thu Apr 18, 6.30pm; Free.

Exhibition: Apr 18 to June 17; Free.

Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 安福路208号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 18, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

The 5,6,7,8s @ Modern Sky Lab



Qipao clad Japanese rock and roll stalwarts The 5,6,7,8s are coming to Shanghai’s Modern Sky Lab for their first performance in China.

Famous for their raucous appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1, their 1950s fiery rock and roll will set the stage for what’s sure to be a wild party.

Presented by Trash-A-Go-Go and support from Guangzhou garage rockers The Shaketones and Shanghai degenerates Round Eye.

Thu Apr 18, 8.30pm; RMB188-338.

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路.

F1 Bingo @ Cages Jingan





A special edition F1 Bingo, Cages will be giving away Heineken and F1 prizes including a ticket for Paddock Club for Friday and Saturday, along with two tickets for the race on Sunday!

What is the Paddock Club? Occupying a privileged position to watch the action and offering world-class cuisine and free-flowing beverages, the F1 Paddock Club™ is the pinnacle of F1® hospitality.

Here’s a full list of the F1 prizes on offer...

Paddock Club* ticket for Friday’s practice, where you will be up-close on pit row

VIP ticket for Saturday

Admission ticket for Saturday

F1 & Heineken backpack

F1 & Heineken hat

Heineken Prize Packs

And, of course, 2 tickets to the F1 race on Sunday!

The more you eat and drink, the more chances you have to win!

READ MORE: Win Grand Prix Tickets at Cages F1 Bingo!

Thu Apr 18, 9pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Friday

POP & Old School Skate Party @ RIINK

This Friday groove and move at Riink as DJ Shelter spins the hottest pop tunes and blasts us back to the raddest oldskool jams.

They've got you covered with non-stop beats, scrumptious food, and endless drinks all night long.

Lace up those skates and pop, rock, and roll the night away! Happy Hour deal till 8pm!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri Apr 19, from 7pm; RMB150, includes two drinks and one snack (or three drinks!).

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

The Fat Dads Band @ Abbey Road



The Fat Dads Band, featuring Paul Tkachenko, will be rocking Abbey Road.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Fri Apr 19, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Friday & Saturday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Apr 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Ye Shanghai @ La Suite



This weekend, with your friends in La Suite, enjoy the collision of modern and fashion in this sleepless night, and feel the unique charm of Shanghai.

Fri & Sat Apr 19 & 20, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

F1 Chinese Grand Prix @ Lounge by Topgolf



Enjoy the full F1 weekend at Lounge by Topgolf.

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 19, 20 & 21.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Saturday

Annual Spring Fair @ NAIS Pudong

The warmer spring weather has arrived in Shanghai, so what better time to announce the next big NAIS Pudong event – the annual Spring Fair.

This family event is completely free and open to the entire Shanghai community, with a massive range of games, food & drinks, music, shopping vendors, sports, arts & crafts, bouncy castles, magicians, face painting, and much more.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code on the poster (which will save time at the gate on arrival). More information is available by contacting admissions@naispudong.com or by adding the school’s WeChat using the QR code at the bottom left of the poster.

This is sure to be an incredible event for the entire family, so pack your sunglasses and sunscreen and head on over!

Sat Apr 20, 11am-4pm; Free Entry.

NAIS Pudong, 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路,

Spring Market @ Ambassy

Tucked away on the shady utility road behind the Ambassy Court residence towers, this market is your gateway to a treasure trove of beautiful, handcrafted items perfect for your home, including exquisite paintings, stylish tableware, aromatic scented candles, charming pet portraits, and luxurious Persian carpets. But why stop there? Treat yourself to something special from their selection of exquisite jewelry, chic swimwear, trendy fashions, and sustainable eyeglasses.

A smorgasbord of international street foods will take your taste buds on a journey around the globe from authentic French crepes to hearty British meat pies and the smoky delights of Tex-Mex BBQ sandwiches, German sausages, Dutch Pies, Taiwanese style waffle treats, and the creamy bliss of Italian gelato. Munch on a fine selection of baked goods while you shop and take some home to enjoy later.

Sat Apr 20, 11am-5pm; Free Entry.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Bloc Party – Doggie Style @ The Cannery



The Cannery's Bloc Party – Doggie Style is back!

The party is ‘picnic style’ on the popular lawn on Yuyuan Lu with specialty hot dogs and a variety of beverages for RMB40 each.

The highlights are always the Doggie Talent Contest at 3pm and the Doggie Fashion Show at 5pm.

Come enjoy the fun and the cool tunes, with or without a furry friend. There’s no entrance fee and contests are free to enter, just for fun, with some great prizes.

Sat Apr 20, 2-7pm; Free Entry, F&B tickets RMB40 each.



The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路.

SUNKISSED Rooftop Season Opening ft. KHANIZ @ Banyan Tree on the Bund



Elevate your Formula 1 weekend with the first SUNKISSED rooftop party of the season at the Banyan Tree on the Bund from 3pm. This event promises a fusion of luxury and pulsating beats on two stages.



Acclaimed Swiss DJ and producer Khainz leads the musical journey with his infectious beats and genre-defying sound.

The excitement doesn't end at the rooftop – continue at Celia for the afterparty from 10pm.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo



Sat Apr 20, 3pm-Late; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB158, Door RMB188, includes one drink.

Tops, Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund, 13/F, 19 Haiping Lu, by Gongping Lu 海平路19号悦榕庄13楼, 近公平路.

Atelier Circuit – Rooftop Opening Party F1 Edition @ Atelier Izaka 2.0 on the Bund

Welcome to Atelier Circuit, the ultimate rooftop opening party overlooking the breathtaking Shanghai skyline from the iconic Atelier Izaka venue.

Picture yourself on a medieval-style terrace, surrounded by the electric energy of F1 Weekend in Shanghai, with the city's coolest crowd gathered for an unforgettable experience.



As the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms into a pulsating haven of music and excitement. For eight hours straight, immerse yourself in the beats of 5 top DJs, each crafting their unique sonic journey, seamlessly blending genres to keep the dance floor alive and vibrant, and let the stunning views of the Shanghai skyline serve as the perfect backdrop for an evening of unparalleled luxury and fun.

Experience the spirit of F1 Weekend along side the rooftop vibes at Atelier Circuit which promises an extravaganza like no other, and where every moment is a celebration of music, culture, thrill and the vibrant spirit of this dynamic city.

After party at Stardust Club from 11pm onwards. Free entry for after party with Atelier Circuit tickets.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat Apr 20, 5pm-Late; RMB98-148.

Venue: Atelier Izaka 2.0 on the Bund, 3/F, 17 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 延安东路17号3楼, 近四川中路.

HIPHOP RNB Skate Party @ RIINK



Get in formation to slay at RIINK’s Saturday Skate Party with DJ FLYZ like no Deja Vu!



They're bringing the heat with hip hop and R&B vibes all night long, just like Queen Beyoncé herself.

Indulge in mouthwatering food and refreshing drinks while you groove to the rhythm. Party!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Sat Apr 20, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road



Head on down to Abbey Road for Irish music from Doctor Midnight and some very morish craic.

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Blue Hawaii @ Electric Circus





This Saturday at The Shanghai EDITION, step into the scene of the Blue Hawaii party, immersed in deep blue lights.

Sat Apr 20, 8pm; RMB118-570, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Miami Nights @ Funkadeli

Miami Nights is back, Shanghai is back, and the 80s will never die! With Popopup, DJs Turner and Thee Baron are riding into Funkadeli on an electric cloud to bring you a neon-tinged night of new wave, synth pop, electro, and more.

Bring your dancing kicks, your fly homies, and leave them inhibitions at the door!

Sat Apr 20, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号，近长乐路.

Saturday & Sunday

Commune Market @ The Weave

Commune Market is back! Head along for delicious food, specialty cocktails, original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys and so much more!

Sat & Sun Apr 20 & 21, 11am-6pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

Sunday

Chinese Grand Prix @ BNC



Didn’t manage to get a ticket to the Chinese Grand Prix? No worries, BNC will have it up on all their screens with their brunch going on until late.

Sun Apr 21, from 3pm; Free Entry.

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Ongoing

Michelin Star Chef Steve Lee Popup @ PIИK OYSTER

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai's famed Bund district, the PIИK OYSTER at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund is hosting an exclusive Korean gastronomy pop up, featuring the recipient of the 2023 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Steve Lee.

READ MORE: Michelin Star Chef Steve Lee's PIИK OYSTER Popup

From April 10-21, the venue's coveted eight seats will all be dedicated to this exclusive culinary journey, a blend of traditional Korean cuisine with a modern twist, featuring locally-sourced Shanghai ingredients.

To reserve your spot at PIИK OYSTER, scan the QR below or call 21 6322 9988:



Date: Wednesday-Sunday from April 10-21

Time: Two seatings daily (5.30-7.30pm and 7.30-9.30pm)

Price: RMB1,188 (plus service charge), including one glass of champagne

PIИK OYSTER, The Long Bar, Lobby Level, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 中山东一路2号, 近广东路.

K-Pop Up @ Revolving Door

Revolving Door is doing a Korean street food 'K-Pop Up' every Friday and Saturday night in April.

Fri & Sat Apr 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27, 7.30pm-Late.

Revolving Door, 588 Hefei Lu 地址 合肥路588号.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 11, 8pm, RMB128



Sat Apr 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Apr 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Apr 18, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Apr 19, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sun Apr 21, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Looking Ahead

Apr 23: St George’s Day Celebration @ Beef & Liberty

Embrace the spirit of England’s most cherished hero on St George’s Day, celebrated on April 23, when we gather to honour the essence of English culture and history.

This event is a nod to the bravery, nobility, and sense of duty associated with St George, and a celebration of the tapestry of traditions that shape England.

Pay homage to the stories that have inspired countless generations, and delve into the myriad aspects that make English culture so vibrant and enduring, from the rolling hills of the English countryside to the timeless tales of courage and community.

Head along for an evening of cultural exchange, historical exploration, and the celebration of the values that unite us all.

Tickets include:

A four-course dinner featuring Beef Wellington as the main course and two alcoholic drinks

Opportunity to win lucky draw prizes

Tue Apr 23, 6.30pm; Member Price RMB350, Standard Price RMB450.

Beef & Liberty, 111 Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu. by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城111单元，近西康路



Apr 23: St George's Day England Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a St George's Day England Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Apr 23, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Apr 25: I nkwell’s The Ink Mic @ I Love Shanghai

Grab a drink, hang out with the Shanghai literary community, and listen to writers share their prose, poetry, nonfiction, and more on the mic.

If you’d like to read your own self-written literature on the mic, contact Tiana at WeChat ID: TianaMinglan.

Thu Apr 25, from 7pm; Free Entry.

I Love Shanghai, 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 新闸路1788号3楼, 近胶州路.

Apr 26 & 27: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Apr 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 27: BISS Ball on the Bund @ W Shanghai

Prepare for an evening of glitz and glamour at Shanghai’s luxury W Hotel!

The BISS Ball on the Bund promises fine dining, live entertainment, and a grand prize raffle draw – all in one of the most premium ballrooms overlooking the river.

This event is an opportunity to dress up and mingle with the international community, raise money for good causes, and – equally as important – enjoy yourself in style!

Sat Apr 27, 5:30pm-Midnight; RMB1,080.

W Shanghai, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路.

Looking For More?



And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: