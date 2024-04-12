Travel Gossip: Official! China Grants Georgia Visa-Free Travel

In a recent development, China and Georgia have formally announced their agreement to grant visa-free travel between the two countries.

What was initially reported by That's in March as a possibility has now become a reality!

Starting from April 10, 2024, holders of valid Georgian ordinary passports or valid People's Republic of China ordinary passports can enjoy visa-free entry, exit, or transit between the two countries.

Travelers are permitted a single stay of up to 30 days, with a cumulative stay not exceeding 90 days within every 180-day period.

Following the lead of countries like Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, Georgia is the latest nation to reciprocate visa exemption agreements with China.

As of April 2024, China has already unilaterally granted visa-free entry to 12 countries and reciprocated visa-free entry with 25 countries.

For travelers between China and Georgia, the most convenient air connections are often through Beijing, with weekly flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and Air Astana.

Additionally, China Southern Airlines offers weekly flights between Guangzhou and Tbilisi.

With frequent promotions during China Southern Airlines' annual travel festivals, flight prices for trips between Georgia and China are quite favorable.

Visa-free Travel FAQs



As China expands its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many That's readers planning trips to the PRC have raised queries regarding this policy.

In response, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

