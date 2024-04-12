Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Welcome to Guangzhou, where history and innovation collide in an electrifying fusion! With a legacy stretching back over 2,000 years, this city, once called Canton, pulsates with the energy of ancient traditions interwoven seamlessly with cutting-edge modernity. It's a cultural kaleidoscope, promising every visitor an adventure like no other. Whether you're a globe-trotting veteran or a wide-eyed newcomer, consider this guide your golden ticket to unlocking the wonders of Guangzhou.

Arriving Guangzhou



Touching down in Guangzhou sets the stage for an adventure of a lifetime! As you step into this bustling city, savvy travelers know that preparation is key. First on the agenda: getting connected. Grabbing a local SIM card ensures seamless access to the city's vibrant communication networks, keeping you plugged into all the action. But that's just the beginning.

To truly immerse yourself in the Guangzhou experience, it's time to embrace the digital revolution. Load up your phone with must-have apps like Alipay and WeChat Pay – the dynamic duo that powers everything from shopping sprees to dining delights with just a tap. And when it's time to hit the town, don't forget to hail a ride with DiDi, the local favorite for hassle-free transportation.

But what about those cozy nights in? Fear not – Guangzhou's got you covered. With food delivery platforms like Meituan and Ele.me at your fingertips, a world of culinary delights is just a click away. So go ahead, indulge in a taste of local flavor without ever leaving your room.

With these savvy tips in your arsenal, you'll seamlessly blend into the rhythm of life in Guangzhou, turning your travel dreams into unforgettable realities.

Discovering Guangzhou



Guangzhou's rich history is evident in its many historic landmarks and attractions. Begin your journey in the heart of the city at Yuexiu District, home to the iconic Five Ram Statue and the picturesque Yuexiu Park. Explore the ancient streets of Liwan District, where you will find traditional markets, temples, and colonial-era architecture. For a taste of modern Guangzhou, visit the Tianhe District, Guangzhou's central business district, where you can experience luxury shopping, fine dining, and vibrant nightlife.

Yuexiu District

Yuexiu Park:

Spanning over 200 acres, Yuexiu Park is Guangzhou's largest green space and home to iconic landmarks such as the Five-Ram Sculpture and Zhenhai Tower. Visitors can enjoy scenic gardens, ancient relics, and cultural performances within this urban oasis.

Address: No.988 Jiefang North Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit A at Ximen Kou then walk 742 meters

Operation Hours: 6am - 10pm

Liwan District

Guangxiao Temple:

A revered Buddhist site in Guangzhou dated back 1,700 years. Its traditional architecture and serene ambiance attract visitors seeking spiritual solace. The temple hosts religious ceremonies and cultural events, offering a glimpse into Guangzhou's rich Buddhist heritage and serving as a tranquil retreat in the city.

Address: No.109 Guangxiao Road,Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit B at Ximen Kou then walk 546 meters

Operation Hours: 8am - 4.30pm

Liu Rong Temple:

Established over 1,400 years ago during the Southern Song Dynasty, it has a rich history and cultural significance. The temple is named after six ancient banyan trees that once shaded the site, although only one remains today. Visitors can explore the temple grounds, admire its ancient artifacts and Buddhist relics, and experience moments of tranquility amidst the bustling city.

Address: No.87 Liurong Road,Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit B at Ximen Kou then walk 794 meters

Operation Hours: 8am - 4.30pm

Huaisheng Mosque:

One of the oldest mosques in China, dating back over 1,300 years. Located near the Guangzhou Port in the Yuexiu District, it holds significant historical and cultural importance for the city's Muslim community. The mosque's distinctive architecture blends traditional Chinese and Islamic styles, featuring ornate prayer halls, courtyards, and minarets. It remains an active place of worship and is open to visitors interested in learning about Islam and admiring its architectural beauty.



Address: No.56 Guangta Road,Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit B at Ximen Kou then walk 515 meters

Operation Hours: 9am - 5.30pm

Sacred Heart Cathedral:

The Cathedral is one of the city's most prominent Catholic churches. Built in 1863, the church features beautiful Gothic architecture with striking spires and intricate stained-glass windows. It serves as a place of worship for the local Catholic community and welcomes visitors interested in experiencing its serene atmosphere and religious services.



Address: No.56 Yide Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line2 at Exit B1 at Huazhu Square then walk 630 meters

Operation Hours: Close on Monday

8.30am - 11.30am/2.30pm - 5pm, Tuesday-Friday

8.30am - 5pm, Saturday-Sunday

Tianhe District



Taikoo Hui:

Taikoo Hui is a prestigious mixed-use development located in the Tianhe District of Guangzhou. Renowned for its modern architecture, upscale retail offerings, and gourmet dining options, Taikoo Hui caters to affluent shoppers and urban professionals seeking luxury lifestyle experiences in Guangzhou's thriving business district.



Address: No.383 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line3 at Shipai Qiao

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Park Central:

Park Central is a modern shopping and entertainment complex located in the bustling Zhujiang New Town area of Guangzhou. With its sleek design and diverse amenities, Park Central offers a comprehensive retail experience, featuring a wide range of international and local brands, dining options, and leisure activities. Visitors can explore fashion boutiques, enjoy a variety of cuisines, catch a movie, or unwind in the landscaped outdoor spaces, making Park Central a popular destination for shoppers and families alike in Guangzhou's vibrant urban landscape.



Address: No.218 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: APM Line exit at Tianhe South

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Exploring Guangzhou's Culinary Scene



No visit to Guangzhou would be complete without sampling its world-famous cuisine. As the birthplace of Cantonese cuisine, Guangzhou offers a tantalizing array of dishes to suit every palate. From dim sum and roast duck to steamed fish and stir-fried noodles, the city's culinary delights are sure to leave you craving more. Be sure to visit the bustling food markets and street vendors to experience the full range of flavors that Guangzhou has to offer.

That's Food & Drink Awards - Winners & Top Choices

Restaurant of the Year

13 Factories

With a menu that pays serious homage to bold flavors that comprise various culinary landscapes, from Cajun, Creole and Tex-Mex to New England and Atlantic, the restaurant’s New York-born and raised proprietor Justin has filled a niche, delivering heritage recipes with a homemade twist.

Address: No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

For Reservations: +8620-3884 9230

Opening Hours: 11.30am - late

Bar of the Year

The Goat

Welcome to The Goat, your ultimate destination for debates on the Greatest Of All Time in sports and beyond. Located in Guangzhou, the City Of Five Goats, this venue combines sports, live music, craft beer, and a smokehouse for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Address: Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

Opening Hours: 12noon - 1am (next day)

Cantonese Restaurant



Bing Sheng

A renowned Cantonese cuisine chain that is a favorite with locals and expats looking for a more restaurant-style experience than the typical Guangzhou teahouse offers. Reservations are needed or you may end up waiting for a while for a table, especially on weekends. Though it is a little pricier than other places, it is worth trying for the authentic delicacies.

Address: 1-4/F, Shoufu Building, 2 Xiancun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District

Operation Hours: 11am - 3pm/5pm - 10pm

Steak House

BLAZING

BLAZING, established in 2020, stands out as the pioneer of dry-cooked steakhouses in South China. We pride ourselves on a unique culinary experience where local ingredients seamlessly collide with international cuisine, offering a diverse range of flavors developed over 35, 42, and 60 days. Our commitment to natural, non-genetically modified beef extends from breeding genes to feeding methods, sourced from high-quality pastures worldwide, including domestic niche pastures.

Address: Shop 113-124, Zhuguang Yifang, Tancun Road, Tianhe

Operation Hours: 6pm - 1am (next day)

Brunch

Stiller

The food takes its cues from Chef Stiller’s contemporary European concept with a distinctive German touch, which is designed to be shared and savored amongst friends and family. Chef Stiller and his team have been sourcing the best quality ingredients both overseas and locally, and put effort into applying the concept of sustainability, yet accessible luxury to encourage a fun and joyful dining experience.

Address: 2/F LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu District

Operation Hours: 11.30am - 2.30pm/5.30pm - 1am (next day)

Italian Restaurant

Mercato

Mercato is as upscale as it comes, whether you seek a lively atmosphere by the bar or an intimate dinner under the stars. Take your meal alfresco or enjoy stunning post-meal views of Zhujiang Newtown from the commodious outdoor patio. Just don’t flinch when you get the tab; whoever said Guangzhou was cheap obviously hasn’t been to K11.

Address: 8/F 802 Guangzhou K11 Art Mall

Operation Hours: 5pm - 1am (next day)

Mexican Restaurant

Bandidos Mexican Cantina

Located in the space formerly occupied by The Brew Bistro & Bar in Zhujiang New Town, the interior layout of Bandidos is virtually unrecognizable from its predecessor. Colorful Day of the Dead-inspired murals reinforce Bandidos’ Mexican theme, while newly installed booths offer an air of privacy that just wasn’t present at The Brew.

Address: 105-106, No. 2 Huaxun Street

Operation Hours: 12noon - midnight

Crafted Beer

Saturn·Rock

After exploring Saturn's outdoor garden and immersing yourself in the harmonious blend of music and craft beer, you might sense that something is still missing to make your SATURN exploration truly perfect. Welcome to our final hidden gem, '岩' (Yan). Nestled in the deepest corners, '岩' might go unnoticed on your first visit to the Three-Ton Plan. Here, we present uniquely flavored signature cocktails and whiskies. Craft beer and cocktails offer distinct experiences; the allure of craft lies in its rich flavors and refreshing sensations, while cocktails captivate with their refined and elegant blends. Welcome to '岩' and experience the artistry of cocktail craftsmanship that will astonish your taste buds."

Address: 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe District

Operation Hours: 7.30pm till late

Wine Bar

Mono Essence

A French Burgundy wine bar that focuses on providing high-quality and rare wine tasting experiences. Its name comes from the meaning of "monopole", which means that the best wineries are the wines produced in the vineyards held by a single owner. "essence" represents the essence and essence, expressing the bar's attitude towards high quality and exquisite products.

Address: No. 40 Qingfeng Road, Yuehai Tiandi, Tianhe District

Metro: APM Line, Exit at Women & Children Medical Center then walk 340 meters

Operation Hours: 7pm - late

Address: No. 118 Mo Die Sha Avenue, Yuejiang Xi Road, Haizhu District

Operation Hours: 11.30am - 1am (next day)

Live Music

JZ Club Description

At the end of Party Pier, adjacent to the Zhujiang Beer Museum, is JZ Club, housed in a colossal cask-shaped exhibit aptly named the ‘Bucket’. It sports the same moniker as its famed parent, JZ Club Shanghai, whose space is crucial to the history of jazz in China. For the past 11 years, it has hosted nearly every major player in the genre, and unlike so much else in the country, it remains a classic – untouched by the forces that turn destinations into tourist traps and sap the character that distinguishes them in the first place.

Address: No. 118 Mo Die Sha Avenue, Yuejiang Xi Road, Haizhu District

Operation Hours: 7.30pm - late

The Full List of Food & Drink Venues

Discover the city's top-rated food and drink venues that have earned the prestigious That's Food & Drink Awards! But wait, there's more! Explore our full listing of dining destinations on That's Guangzhou for even more culinary delights. Click here to dive into a world of gastronomic experiences!



What's On

Looking for the hottest events in town? Look no further! That's editorial team scours the city to bring you the latest and most exciting happenings every week. Don't miss out on our weekly "Event Guide" for a curated selection of entertainment options. Whether you're into music, art, food, or more, we've got you covered with everything the city has to offer!



Must-See Attractions



Guangzhou is home to a wealth of cultural and historical attractions that are not to be missed. Visit the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, a masterpiece of traditional Cantonese architecture, and the Nanyue King's Tomb Museum, where you can explore ancient burial sites and artifacts dating back over 2,000 years. For a taste of modern Guangzhou, don't miss the Guangdong Museum of Art or the Guangzhou Opera House, both of which showcase the city's vibrant cultural scene.

Canton History & Culture

Nanyue King's Tomb Museum:



Discover the lavish tomb of an ancient king of the Nanyue Kingdom, dating back over 2,000 years. Marvel at the intricate artifacts, including jade burial suits and chariots, providing insight into the rich cultural heritage of southern China.

Address: No. 867 Jiefang North Road, Guangzhou

Metro: Line 2 Exit E at Yuexiu Park then walk 150 meters

Operation Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 9am - 5.30pm

*admission ends at 5pm, closed on Monday

Chen Clan Ancestral Hall:

This historical landmark showcases traditional Cantonese architecture and exquisite craftsmanship. The hall houses an impressive collection of wood carvings, stone sculptures, and colorful ceramics, providing insight into Guangzhou's rich cultural heritage.



Address: No. 34 Enlong Li, Zhongshan Qi Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit D at Chenjia Ci then walk 246 meters

Operation Hours: 9am - 5.30pm

*admission ends at 4.30pm, closed on April 29, 2024

13 Hongs Museum:

Embark on a journey through Guangzhou's industrial past at the 13 Hongs Museum. Located in the historic district of Liwan, this museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the city's role as a major trading hub during the Qing dynasty. Explore the preserved buildings and exhibits showcasing the legacy of the Thirteen Factories, once bustling centers of international commerce. From porcelain and silk to tea and spices, discover the goods that shaped Guangzhou's history and influenced global trade.



Address: No.37 Xiti Er Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line6/8 at Exit A/B at Wenhua Park then walk 150 meters

Operation Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 9am - 5.30pm

*admission ends at 5pm, closed on Monday

Guangdong Museum:

Situated in the heart of Guangzhou, this modern institution showcases a diverse array of exhibits spanning millennia. From ancient artifacts and archaeological finds to contemporary artworks and technological innovations, visitors can trace the region's evolution through time. Immerse yourself in the stories, traditions, and achievements that define Guangdong's vibrant identity and its significant contributions to Chinese culture.

Address: No. 2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line3 Exit B1 at Zhujiang New Town then walk 200 meters

Operation Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 9am - 5pm

*admission ends at 4pm, closed on Monday

Modern Vibe

Canton Tower:

Dominating the skyline, Canton Tower is one of the tallest structures in the world. Offering breathtaking views of the city, it's a must-visit for panoramic vistas and its unique architectural design.

Address: Yiyuan Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Tram/ AMP Line/ Metro Line3 Exit D at Canton Tower then walk 300 meters

Operation Hours: 9.30am - 10.30pm

Guangdong Museum of Art:

Experience the vibrant art scene of Guangdong at the Guangdong Museum of Art. Situated in the heart of the city, this cultural hub showcases a diverse range of contemporary and traditional Chinese artworks. From avant-garde installations to classical masterpieces, visitors can explore the dynamic creativity thriving in this region.



Address: Yanyu Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Bus: 89/194/B21/131A

Operation Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am - 5pm

*admission ends at 4.30pm, closed on Monday

Guangzhou Opera House:

Indulge in a night of exquisite performances at the Guangzhou Opera House, an architectural masterpiece along the Pearl River. Designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid, the opera house is a stunning blend of futuristic design and cultural significance. Be mesmerized by world-class opera, ballet, and symphony performances in this iconic venue.



Address: No. 1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line3/5 Exit B1 at Zhujiang New Town then walk 370 meters

Opera House Tour: Saturday, Sunday & public holiday 9.30am - 7.30pm

*admission ends at 4pm

Yong Qing Fang:

Yong Qing Fang is a bustling pedestrian street nestled in the heart of Guangzhou, renowned for its vibrant ambiance and rich culinary offerings. Lined with traditional shops and teahouses, it's a haven for food enthusiasts eager to sample authentic Cantonese delicacies like dim sum and roasted meats.



Address: No. 99 Enning Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit D2 at Changshou Road then walk 942 meters

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Shamian Island:

Known for its colonial charm, Shamian Island boasts tree-lined streets, European-style buildings, and scenic waterfront promenades. It's a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city, ideal for leisurely strolls and sightseeing.



Address: No. 623 Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1/6 Exit E at Huang Sha then walk 625 meters

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Dong Shan Kou:

A charming neighborhood in Guangzhou that boasts a harmonious blend of historical buildings, fashionable stores, cozy coffee shops, and art galleries. Whether strolling through its historical alleys, exploring fashion trends, enjoying a cup of coffee, or appreciating art, Dong Shan Kou promises a delightful experience for visitors seeking a blend of history, style, and culture in Guangzhou.



Address: Doshan Kou, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit 2 at Dongshan Kou then walk 516 meters

Operation Hours: 6am - 10pm (bars open till 2am)

Shopping in Guangzhou

Guangzhou is a shopper's paradise, with a wide range of shopping options to suit every taste and budget. From luxury boutiques and department stores to bustling markets and street vendors, you'll find everything you're looking for and more. Be sure to visit the wholesale markets, where you can shop for everything from electronics and clothing to toys and household goods at unbeatable prices.

Guangzhou K11 Art Mall :

It combines luxury shopping, dining, art, and entertainment in a sophisticated urban environment. The mall features a curated selection of high-end fashion boutiques, designer stores, and lifestyle brands, catering to discerning shoppers. In addition to retail offerings, K11 Art Mall showcases innovative art installations and hosts cultural events, creating a dynamic and immersive shopping experience that appeals to both locals and tourists.



Address: No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: APM Line Exit B at Huacheng Dadao

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

IGC Mall (International Grand City):

Boasting a wide selection of international fashion brands, designer boutiques, and gourmet restaurants, IGC Mall caters to sophisticated shoppers seeking luxury goods and fine dining experiences. Its strategic location and luxurious amenities make it a preferred destination for both locals and tourists.



Address: No. 222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line5 Exit B at Lie De

Operation Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am - 10pm

Friday-Sunday, 10am - 10pm

OneLink Walk:

A vibrant shopping complex known for its trendy fashion boutiques, lifestyle stores, and eclectic dining options. With its unique mix of local and international brands, streetwear shops, and indie boutiques, OneLink Walk attracts fashion-forward shoppers and trendsetters looking for unique and stylish merchandise. The mall's dynamic atmosphere, street art displays, and cultural events make it a popular hangout spot for Guangzhou's young and hip crowd.



Address: No. 230 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line3 Exit A at Shipai Qiao

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Grandview Mall:

Situated in the vibrant Zhujiang New Town area, Grandview Mall is a modern shopping complex catering to diverse tastes and preferences. With over 500 retail outlets, including international brands, designer boutiques, and specialty stores, it offers an extensive selection of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products.

Address: No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit D3 at Tianhe Sports Center then walk 253 meters

Line3 Exit A at Shipai Qiao then walk then 456 meters

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Beijing Road Pedestrian Street:

As one of Guangzhou's oldest shopping districts, Beijing Road Pedestrian Street offers a mix of traditional charm and contemporary retail experiences. Stretching over 1,500 meters, this bustling street is lined with a diverse range of shops, from trendy fashion boutiques to souvenir stalls. Visitors can explore a plethora of local specialties, including snacks, tea, and handicrafts, amidst the lively atmosphere of this historic thoroughfare.



Address: Beijing Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line1 Exit E at May Flower Plaza then walk 620 meters

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

Shangxiajiu Pedestrian Street:

Renowned for its vibrant ambiance and cultural heritage, Shangxiajiu Pedestrian Street is a must-visit destination for shopping enthusiasts in Guangzhou. Spanning over 800 meters, this bustling street is lined with hundreds of shops, restaurants, and traditional Cantonese-style buildings. Visitors can browse an extensive selection of fashion items, accessories, and local delicacies while immersing themselves in the lively street scenes and historical charm.



Address: No.259 Renmin Middle Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line 8 Exit E at Hualin Temple then walk 470 meters

Operation Hours: 10am - 10pm

13 Hongs Clothing Wholesale Center:

is renowned for its vast selection of apparel at wholesale prices. It attracts buyers from around the world, offering a wide range of fashion items including clothing, accessories, shoes, and bags. It's a must-visit destination for retailers, fashion entrepreneurs, and bargain hunters looking to source trendy merchandise at competitive prices.



Address: New China Plaza, No.1, 13 Hang Road, Liwan District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line 8 Exit B at Cultural Park then walk 627 meters

Operation Hours: 6.30am - 1.30pm

Baima Clothing Wholesale Market:

Specializing in a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories, electronics, and household goods, this sprawling market offers competitive prices and diverse merchandise options. Its strategic location near the railway station makes it convenient for both domestic and international buyers looking to source products in bulk quantities.



Address: No. 16 Zhannan Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Metro: Line 2/5 Exit D4 at Guangzhou Railway Station then walk 238 meters

Operation Hours: 8am - 6pm

Getting Around Guangzhou

Navigating the city is easy, thanks to Guangzhou's efficient public transportation system. The Guangzhou Metro offers convenient access to all parts of the city, while buses and taxis are also readily available. For a more scenic mode of transport, consider taking a ferry ride along the Pearl River, where you can enjoy stunning views of the city skyline.

Public Transportation:

Guangzhou boasts an extensive public transportation network, including metro, buses, and ferries, making it easy to navigate the city. The Guangzhou Metro system is efficient, clean, and well-connected, with multiple lines covering key areas of the city. Bus services complement the metro, providing access to areas not covered by the subway network. Visitors can purchase single journey tickets or rechargeable transport cards for convenient travel. Additionally, ferries operate along the Pearl River, offering scenic views of the city skyline.

Taxis:

Taxis are readily available throughout Guangzhou and are a convenient option for getting around, especially for shorter distances or areas not served by public transportation. Taxis can be hailed on the street or booked through ride-hailing apps like Didi. It's advisable to have your destination written in Chinese characters or show it on a map to the driver, as not all taxi drivers speak English. Ensure that the meter is running to avoid potential disputes over fares.

Navigational Apps:

Using navigational apps such as Baidu Map, Amap, or Google Map can be immensely helpful for navigating Guangzhou's streets and public transportation system. Simply search Baidu Map, Amap, or Google Map on your App store and download for instant use. These apps provide real-time information on routes, schedules, and traffic conditions, allowing travelers to plan their journeys efficiently and navigate with ease. They are all available on your app stores and plus all these three digital maps have ride-hailing functions, offering convenient options for booking taxis or private car services, further enhancing the city's transportation accessibility.

Walking:

Exploring Guangzhou on foot is a great way to experience the city's vibrant street life and discover hidden gems tucked away in its neighborhoods. Many attractions, shopping districts, and dining areas are within walking distance of each other, particularly in the city center. Pedestrian-friendly areas like Shamian Island and Beijing Road Pedestrian Street offer scenic walks amidst historical architecture and bustling markets, providing a unique perspective of Guangzhou's culture and lifestyle.

Guangzhou is a city of contrasts, where ancient traditions and modern innovations come together to create a truly unique and unforgettable experience. Whether you're interested in history, culture, food, or shopping, Guangzhou has something to offer everyone. So pack your bags and prepare for the journey of a lifetime – the ultimate China travel experience awaits you in Guangzhou.



Experience the best of Guangzhou with our Insider’s Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024. Discover the city’s hidden gems, culinary delights, historical landmarks, and much more.

Start planning your trip today and make memories that will last a lifetime.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

